thecomeback.com

Cowboys owner suffers shocking loss in paternity suit

A 26-year-old woman will soon find out if she is the daughter of billionaire Jerry Jones. According to the Dallas News, a judge ruled Thursday that Jones must take a paternity test to establish if the owner of the Dallas Cowboys is the father of the woman. Alexandra Davis alleged...
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

Look: Gisele Bundchen's Christmas Message Going Viral

Christmas morning is finally here, which means it's time for celebrities in the sporting world to share what they're up to. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady spent Christmas Eve in a hotel alone before today's game against the Arizona Cardinals. “It’ll be a new experience that I’ve never had before that I’m going to have to learn how to deal with,” Brady said on a recent podcast. “And I think that’s what life’s about.”
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Erin Andrews Sideline Video

Put Erin Andrews in the secondary and she'll knock down a pass attempt if it comes her way. The Fox Sports sideline reporter showed off her ball skills during Saturday's Cowboys vs. Eagles game. Andrews went viral on the sideline, when a video of the Fox Sports reporter batting down...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Patriots could bring back their former offensive coordinator?

The New England Patriots are in desperate need of an offensive revamp, and they may bring back a familiar face this offseason in hopes of addressing those issues. Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien is a “strong option” to return to the Patriots as their OC, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. O’Brien has spent the... The post Patriots could bring back their former offensive coordinator? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ALABAMA STATE
Outsider.com

Model Veronika Rajek Swoons Over Tom Brady Following His Divorce, Post Goes Viral

Following Tom Brady’s big win against the New Orleans Saints During Monday Night Football, model Veronika Rajek took to Instagram to gush about the NFL star. In her Instagram position Tuesday (December 6th), Rajek shared some snapshots of her attending the Bucs vs Saints game while wearing a Tom Brady jersey. “I saw the LEGEND!” Rajek declared “And if somebody asks me if I love Brady, yes I love him, and show me somebody who doesn’t. Even his haters love him because they know he is the [GOAT].”
VIVIAN, LA
FanSided

A Red Sox-Cardinals trade to make good on Chris Sale rumors

The Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals are two teams that can get to work on the latest Chris Sale rumors. There may not be a better team for the Boston Red Sox to make the Chris Sale rumors come true with than the St. Louis Cardinals. The Cardinals could use another starting pitcher and someone under contract beyond 2023. They have a ton of MLB-ready players they could spare in a potential deal and a couple of guys who could see big-league action by 2024.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

NFL World Wants Prominent Quarterback To Be Suspended

The National Football League is being called on to punish New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. Jones had a "dirty" block against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday. Following the game, Jones faced serious criticism for his questionable play. Now, Jones is reportedly being reviewed for potential discipline by the league.
Larry Brown Sports

Report answers whether Mets will move forward with Carlos Correa deal

The New York Mets may have identified the issue with Carlos Correa’s physical as the San Francisco Giants did, but it does not sound like the two situations are likely to end the same way. The Mets are “working through” the medical issue flagged during Correa’s Mets physical and a deal remains likely, according to... The post Report answers whether Mets will move forward with Carlos Correa deal appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Shannon Sharpe went viral for savagely ridiculing Deion Sanders over his toes

Shannon Sharpe went viral for savagely ridiculing Deion Sanders over his buddy’s toes. Sharpe interviewed Sanders for his “Club Shay Shay” show in an episode that was published on Wednesday. The two covered multiple subjects during the interview, but the part that drew the most attention online involved Sharpe roasting Sanders. Sanders infamously dealt with... The post Shannon Sharpe went viral for savagely ridiculing Deion Sanders over his toes appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
COLORADO STATE

