KPBS
California weather expected to take a turn for the worse
Blue skies and warm temperatures are expected to turn to rain and snow in much of California this week. Then, a local restaurant is the first eatery in the region to earn a coveted Michelin three-star designation. Next, we revisit a segment with San Diego author Madhushree Ghosh who talks about her book “Khabaar” and how food helps her stay connected to her Indian heritage and culture. And, KQED’s Silicon Valley reporter Adhiti Bandlamudi takes us on a food origin story journey that leads across the world and then back to California. Next, Ensenada is the birthplace of Mexican surfing. It has a rich history that many people don’t know about. Earlier this year, KPBS Border Reporter Gustavo Solis talked with two local surfers trying to preserve and spread that history. Finally, KPBS arts reporter Beth Accomando says there are only a few weeks left to visit the Spiderman exhibit at the San Diego Comic Con Museum.
Genetically modified mosquitoes may be released in California next year
Representational imagePhoto byЕгор КамелевonUnsplash. In March this year, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approved plans from Oxitec to release billions of genetically engineered mosquitoes in Florida and California between 2022 and 2024 to limit the transmission of harmful diseases such as dengue, Zika, and yellow fever.
Low tides reveal trove of fossils on California's Central Coast
"What on Earth was it?"
Sierra Sun
Could the Pacific Ocean be California’s savior? (Opinion)
From the earliest exploration by European explorers of what became California, its position on the western coast of the North American continent has been its most important attribute. Its coastline allowed exploration and the development of outposts while most of the continent was still a mysterious wilderness. It fostered the...
California gives up to $1,200 a month in guaranteed income to these residents
Governor Gavin Newsom announced a public-private partnership with philanthropic organizations that will help them fund their guaranteed income pilot programs using state-provided grants. The initiative—called the Guaranteed Income Pooled Fund—will provide over $25 million in funding to various state nonprofits.
California tried to ban gay teachers in 1978. Educators and activists who fought back fear history may be repeating itself.
The people who helped defeat the Briggs Initiative told Insider they fear a recent rise in anti-gay rhetoric means history may be repeating itself.
California city among 14 ski towns where homes are affordable
If you have ever visited a ski town and contemplated not leaving, a new study from Realtor.com shows that fantasy could turn into a reality.
CNET
Waiting for Your California Stimulus Check? Here's When It Will Come
California taxpayers started receiving stimulus checks October. The Middle Class Tax Refund, or MCTR, was part of Gov. Gavin Newsom's $12 billion economic relief effort. As of Dec. 9, more than 6.9 million direct deposits had been issued and 6.8 million debit cards had been sent out, according to the Franchise Tax Board. But millions of residents are still waiting for the one-time payout -- which can be for as much as $1,050 -- and officials say they don't expect to finish sending out funds until mid-January.
NBC Los Angeles
Plan for Rain to Close Out 2022 in Southern California. Here's the Timeline
The last week of 2022 will bring rain and cooler temperatures to Southern California following a warm and sunny Christmas holiday weekend. Monday will be the final warm and dry day before the weather turnaround. Expect rain on Tuesday and several more chances of wet weather through the rest of the week.
Bakersfield Californian
DAN WALTERS: The real cause of California’s homelessness crisis
Gov. Gavin Newsom, newly inaugurated Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and legislative leaders are pledging decisive action on California’s homelessness crisis, which raises a pithy question: Why did it erupt during a period of strong economic growth?. The reasons often offered include a moderate climate, the availability of generous...
California woman wins jackpot at Pechanga Resort Casino
Before heading back to the North Pole, Santa stopped by the Pechanga Resort Casino to drop a Christmas present off to a lucky guest.
Moisture-packed storm to slam West Coast into midweek
The storm bringing heavy rain and mountain snow will kick off an unsettled week in the West, according to AccuWeather forecasters, which will raise the risk of flooding and could lead to major travel headaches. AccuWeather forecasters are closely monitoring a storm that will unleash heavy rain and mountain snow...
A dozen Californians overdose on this holiday spice every year
A poison control doctor told SFGATE that "the few people who do it are very sorry and just don't want to do it again."
californiaglobe.com
California’s Voter Approved Special Taxes
California’s Government Code provides numerous powers and duties to cities and counties and Article 3.5 deals with voter-approved special taxes. Government Code Section 50075 provides that it is the intent of the Legislature to provide all cities, counties, and districts with the authority to impose special taxes, pursuant to the provisions of Article XIII A of the California Constitution.
Orange County, San Diego among popular California destinations for prospective renters
Apartment hunting can be challenging, especially if you are looking for a vacancy in California. A new study from RentCafe, an apartment search website, outlined how hard the apartment search was for prospective movers in its 2022 Year-End Report for the Golden State. The study found that Orange County, the city of San Diego and […]
Multiple California Aimed Storm Systems to Bring Flooding for the Low Elevations and Blizzards in The Mountains
Major California Storm System to Bring Flooding for the Low Elevations and Blizzard Conditions with Feet of Snow for the MountainsPhoto byNational Weather Force. A major storm system will impact the state of California by Monday night into Tuesday (December 26-27), kicking off the first in a series of three or four systems moving in. The next system will start on Thursday and last into half of the weekend. The last one in the series as far as I can see will hit on Monday, January 2nd and go into the next day as well.
calcoastnews.com
New California laws you need to know in 2023
The new year brings hundreds of new laws with major consequences to Californians. Here’s a summary of seven new laws taking effect in 2023. Under a new law, law enforcement can only ticket someone for jaywalking if their action created an “immediate danger of a collision.”. Ban on...
wasteadvantagemag.com
California Set to Enforce Recycled Content Mandates for Plastic Bottles
Each year, beverage companies in the U.S. produce 100 billion plastic bottles, and the vast majority go unrecycled. In response, California recently passed a slew of laws that target plastic waste. One law — which the state is scheduled to start enforcing in January — requires beverage makers to use some recycled materials in single-use plastic bottles.
mavensnotebook.com
DAILY DIGEST, Christmas weekend edition: CA will be hit with 2 weather systems this holiday weekend; Congressman Valadao leads request for answers from Interior on biological opinions; Rethinking risk and responsibility in the western wildfire crisis; and more …
California will be hit with 2 weather systems this holiday weekend. Here’s a timeline of impacts. “Bay Area residents from San Francisco to San Jose are waking up to a gloomy, but balmy Friday morning, with clouds set to slowly fizzle out by tonight as a warming trend takes hold of Northern California. This warmth will peak on Christmas Day and host some of the warmest temperatures not just in the Bay Area but in the entire country. But this holiday warmth won’t last for too long. The ridge of high pressure responsible for this cozy holiday weekend is set to march out of California by Monday, introducing the potential for some travel concerns for residents heading back home during the early part of next week. … ” Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle here (gift article): California will be hit with 2 weather systems this holiday weekend. Here’s a timeline of impacts.
nomadlawyer.org
10 Best Cheapest Places to Live in California
Looking for affordable places to live in California?. Cheapest Places to Live in California: Whether you’re a college student looking for an affordable off-campus housing option, or simply want to find a place that won’t break the bank, there are plenty of great options out there. Many people...
