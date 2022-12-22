ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

KPBS

California weather expected to take a turn for the worse

Blue skies and warm temperatures are expected to turn to rain and snow in much of California this week. Then, a local restaurant is the first eatery in the region to earn a coveted Michelin three-star designation. Next, we revisit a segment with San Diego author Madhushree Ghosh who talks about her book “Khabaar” and how food helps her stay connected to her Indian heritage and culture. And, KQED’s Silicon Valley reporter Adhiti Bandlamudi takes us on a food origin story journey that leads across the world and then back to California. Next, Ensenada is the birthplace of Mexican surfing. It has a rich history that many people don’t know about. Earlier this year, KPBS Border Reporter Gustavo Solis talked with two local surfers trying to preserve and spread that history. Finally, KPBS arts reporter Beth Accomando says there are only a few weeks left to visit the Spiderman exhibit at the San Diego Comic Con Museum.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sierra Sun

Could the Pacific Ocean be California’s savior? (Opinion)

From the earliest exploration by European explorers of what became California, its position on the western coast of the North American continent has been its most important attribute. Its coastline allowed exploration and the development of outposts while most of the continent was still a mysterious wilderness. It fostered the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNET

Waiting for Your California Stimulus Check? Here's When It Will Come

California taxpayers started receiving stimulus checks October. The Middle Class Tax Refund, or MCTR, was part of Gov. Gavin Newsom's $12 billion economic relief effort. As of Dec. 9, more than 6.9 million direct deposits had been issued and 6.8 million debit cards had been sent out, according to the Franchise Tax Board. But millions of residents are still waiting for the one-time payout -- which can be for as much as $1,050 -- and officials say they don't expect to finish sending out funds until mid-January.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bakersfield Californian

DAN WALTERS: The real cause of California’s homelessness crisis

Gov. Gavin Newsom, newly inaugurated Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and legislative leaders are pledging decisive action on California’s homelessness crisis, which raises a pithy question: Why did it erupt during a period of strong economic growth?. The reasons often offered include a moderate climate, the availability of generous...
CALIFORNIA STATE
AccuWeather

Moisture-packed storm to slam West Coast into midweek

The storm bringing heavy rain and mountain snow will kick off an unsettled week in the West, according to AccuWeather forecasters, which will raise the risk of flooding and could lead to major travel headaches. AccuWeather forecasters are closely monitoring a storm that will unleash heavy rain and mountain snow...
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

California’s Voter Approved Special Taxes

California’s Government Code provides numerous powers and duties to cities and counties and Article 3.5 deals with voter-approved special taxes. Government Code Section 50075 provides that it is the intent of the Legislature to provide all cities, counties, and districts with the authority to impose special taxes, pursuant to the provisions of Article XIII A of the California Constitution.
CALIFORNIA STATE
National Weather Force

Multiple California Aimed Storm Systems to Bring Flooding for the Low Elevations and Blizzards in The Mountains

Major California Storm System to Bring Flooding for the Low Elevations and Blizzard Conditions with Feet of Snow for the MountainsPhoto byNational Weather Force. A major storm system will impact the state of California by Monday night into Tuesday (December 26-27), kicking off the first in a series of three or four systems moving in. The next system will start on Thursday and last into half of the weekend. The last one in the series as far as I can see will hit on Monday, January 2nd and go into the next day as well.
CALIFORNIA STATE
calcoastnews.com

New California laws you need to know in 2023

The new year brings hundreds of new laws with major consequences to Californians. Here’s a summary of seven new laws taking effect in 2023. Under a new law, law enforcement can only ticket someone for jaywalking if their action created an “immediate danger of a collision.”. Ban on...
CALIFORNIA STATE
wasteadvantagemag.com

California Set to Enforce Recycled Content Mandates for Plastic Bottles

Each year, beverage companies in the U.S. produce 100 billion plastic bottles, and the vast majority go unrecycled. In response, California recently passed a slew of laws that target plastic waste. One law — which the state is scheduled to start enforcing in January — requires beverage makers to use some recycled materials in single-use plastic bottles.
CALIFORNIA STATE
mavensnotebook.com

DAILY DIGEST, Christmas weekend edition: CA will be hit with 2 weather systems this holiday weekend; Congressman Valadao leads request for answers from Interior on biological opinions; Rethinking risk and responsibility in the western wildfire crisis; and more …

California will be hit with 2 weather systems this holiday weekend. Here’s a timeline of impacts. “Bay Area residents from San Francisco to San Jose are waking up to a gloomy, but balmy Friday morning, with clouds set to slowly fizzle out by tonight as a warming trend takes hold of Northern California. This warmth will peak on Christmas Day and host some of the warmest temperatures not just in the Bay Area but in the entire country. But this holiday warmth won’t last for too long. The ridge of high pressure responsible for this cozy holiday weekend is set to march out of California by Monday, introducing the potential for some travel concerns for residents heading back home during the early part of next week. … ” Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle here (gift article): California will be hit with 2 weather systems this holiday weekend. Here’s a timeline of impacts.
CALIFORNIA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

10 Best Cheapest Places to Live in California

Looking for affordable places to live in California?. Cheapest Places to Live in California: Whether you’re a college student looking for an affordable off-campus housing option, or simply want to find a place that won’t break the bank, there are plenty of great options out there. Many people...
CALIFORNIA STATE

