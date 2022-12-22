Blue skies and warm temperatures are expected to turn to rain and snow in much of California this week. Then, a local restaurant is the first eatery in the region to earn a coveted Michelin three-star designation. Next, we revisit a segment with San Diego author Madhushree Ghosh who talks about her book “Khabaar” and how food helps her stay connected to her Indian heritage and culture. And, KQED’s Silicon Valley reporter Adhiti Bandlamudi takes us on a food origin story journey that leads across the world and then back to California. Next, Ensenada is the birthplace of Mexican surfing. It has a rich history that many people don’t know about. Earlier this year, KPBS Border Reporter Gustavo Solis talked with two local surfers trying to preserve and spread that history. Finally, KPBS arts reporter Beth Accomando says there are only a few weeks left to visit the Spiderman exhibit at the San Diego Comic Con Museum.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO