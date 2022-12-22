Read full article on original website
Uncle Meanie
3d ago
he is a reflection of where we are as a society. famous people trying to get more attention. hopefully this will kill his restaurants.
Reply(2)
14
Brandon Pono
3d ago
what's the major move? the headline of the article says they're making a major move. I read the article and there's no move. sounds like this article is trying to get attention for nothing the same way he was at the game
Reply(1)
6
Jonny5000
3d ago
Salt Bae -Already had fame & fortune, but it wasn’t enough. Climbing the mountain of ego is rough.Now the world laughs at his name.What a dumpster fire-pity & Shame.
Reply
6
