ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 25

Uncle Meanie
3d ago

he is a reflection of where we are as a society. famous people trying to get more attention. hopefully this will kill his restaurants.

Reply(2)
14
Brandon Pono
3d ago

what's the major move? the headline of the article says they're making a major move. I read the article and there's no move. sounds like this article is trying to get attention for nothing the same way he was at the game

Reply(1)
6
Jonny5000
3d ago

Salt Bae -Already had fame & fortune, but it wasn’t enough. Climbing the mountain of ego is rough.Now the world laughs at his name.What a dumpster fire-pity & Shame.

Reply
6
Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Salt Bae: Who is he and why is he banned from the U.S. Open Cup?

Salt Bae, also known as Nusret Gökçe, became a massive social media star in 2017 after a video of him prepping and seasoning a slice of meat went viral. What caught viewers’ attention was his signature moves, which consisted of him folding one of his arms and slowly sprinkling the salt onto the food.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Sports

World Cup prize money 2022 table: How much did each country earn?

Aside from the pride each nation generates for going on a run at the World Cup, each nation also earns World Cup prize money based on their performance. FIFA will dish out $440 million in prize money for the World Cup as cash is given out depending on which stage of the tournament they reached, plus each team received $1.5 million just for qualifying for the World Cup.
New York Post

Transgender Qatari princess flees country fearing persecution

A Qatari princess was granted asylum in the UK over fears that they would be persecuted for being transgender. Leaked documents obtained by the Sunday Times of London show that the princess, who is a member of Qatar’s ruling Al Thani family, told Britain’s Home Office — the government agency responsible for immigration and security — how difficult their upbringing was. “I am born a female but was male on the inside. Being gay in Qatar is considered punishable by law and death,” the princess wrote. “Qatar is extremely strict in Sharia.” The Gulf state currently hosting the World Cup forbids...
BBC

The seven-day-a-week life of a maid for Qatar's royal and rich

Qatar's human rights record is under scrutiny as the World Cup takes place in Doha. A lot has been written about the treatment of migrant workers who built the stadiums and hotels, but much less about the foreign maids who work for Qatar's ruling classes. On paper their rights have been strengthened in recent years - but the new rules aren't always followed.
FOX Sports

2022 FIFA World Cup: TOP TEN MOMENTS of the tournament | FOX Soccer

Check out this video showing the top ten moments of the 2022 FIFA World Cup! Lionel Messi hoisting the World Cup for Argentina makes number one, followed by Richarlison's scissor-kick goal for Brazil and Croatia's victory in a penalty kick shootout.
The Independent

23 dead and 77 missing, so why is Europe silent? The fight for justice in Melilla

In the early hours of 24 June, Ali* felt nervous. He, along with hundreds of other people, had begun walking towards the border fence that divides Morocco and Melilla, an outpost of Spain in Northern Africa. Most of those walking with Ali were, like him, refugees from Sudan.This was not Ali’s first attempt to enter Europe. He had previously spent four months detained in Libya after leaving his home in Darfur and trying to reach Italy via the Mediterranean Sea. This time, he hoped he could enter and apply for asylum in Spanish territory.“We decided to go early in...
The Independent

Kevin De Bruyne tips ‘unique’ Erling Haaland to join Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s exclusive club

Kevin de Bruyne believes Erling Haaland’s obsession with goals he means he could join Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the select group of footballers who have scored 800 times in his career by the time he hangs up his boots.The Norwegian has made a spectacular start to his Manchester City by scoring 24 goals in 19 games and, at the age of just 22, has already scored 200 goals for clubs and country.De Bruyne, who has established a fine understanding with Haaland since the striker’s summer transfer from Borussia Dortmund, thinks he has the ability to quadruple that...
Yardbarker

New Lionel Messi Contract "Practically All Agreed With PSG"

Lionel Messi looks poised to sign a new contract to extend his time at Paris Saint-Germain. Messi joined PSG in August 2021 after spending more than 20 years at Barcelona. The contract signed by Messi when he moved to Paris tied him to PSG until June 2023, while it also included a one-year extension option.
Yardbarker

Zinedine Zidane is being considered for the Brazil job

Zinedine Zidane is reportedly one of a few candidates who is being considered for the role of Brazilian manager. After Brazil’s shock World Cup exit at the hands of Croatia, their head coach Tite decided it best to walk away from the position. This has left a vacancy in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy