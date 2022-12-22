ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wpde.com

Medical helicopter requested for crash in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A medical helicopter has been requested for a crash in Georgetown County Christmas morning. Georgetown County Fire & EMS said they responded to the motor vehicle accident with trauma on Rose Hill Road in the area of Choppee Road. Drivers are asked to avoid...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston Water System issues critical water notice

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Water System officials are urging residents to know where their water shutoff valve is located so they are able to turn the system off in the event of a burst pipe as frigid temperatures are expected to continue through the weekend.  Temperatures began to plummet on Friday as a powerful […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

Sheriff: Woman dropped off at South Carolina mobile home park after being shot at party

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Charleston County deputies are investigating an incident that left one with gunshot wounds early Saturday morning. According to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to a reported gunshot injury at a mobile home park on West Montague Avenue just after 2 a.m. on Saturday.   The victim told detectives that she […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Which grocery stores are open on Christmas?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Need a last-minute fixing for Christmas dinner? Forgot to pick up milk and cookies for Santa? Before you grab your car keys and head to the nearest supermarket, you might want to know if it will be open when you get there: Here is a list of which grocery stores in the […]
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy