Pawleys Island police respond to about 20 homes with broken water lines
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — The Pawleys Island Police Department responded to more than a dozen homes with broken water lines Sunday afternoon. Police said there were about 20 homes that were discovered to have broken water lines and leaks due to the temperatures warming back up. The department thanked Midway Fire Rescue for assisting […]
wpde.com
Medical helicopter requested for crash in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A medical helicopter has been requested for a crash in Georgetown County Christmas morning. Georgetown County Fire & EMS said they responded to the motor vehicle accident with trauma on Rose Hill Road in the area of Choppee Road. Drivers are asked to avoid...
live5news.com
SC senator asks state to probe gun range after lawsuit, Live 5 Investigation
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - As residents say their properties continue to be hit with bullets, a South Carolina senator is calling on the Hampton County Sheriff and the Yemassee Police Chief, as well as the state, to conduct a joint investigation into a Lowcountry gun range. In a letter...
Deputies search for woman who tried to steal snacks from Georgetown convenience store
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown County are looking to identify a shoplifting suspect. Employees at the Winyah One Stop off Highmarket Street said a woman entered the store on Monday and began stealing snack items. “A store manager and cook were able to stop the woman and recover some items, but she fled […]
Charleston Water System issues critical water notice
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Water System officials are urging residents to know where their water shutoff valve is located so they are able to turn the system off in the event of a burst pipe as frigid temperatures are expected to continue through the weekend. Temperatures began to plummet on Friday as a powerful […]
live5news.com
12 men arrested after investigation reveals internet crimes against children committed in the Lowcountry
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Federal and local agencies have arrested more than ten men since August for internet crimes against children in the Mount Pleasant area. The varying charges include travelling to the area to solicit sex from a minor, attempted and sexual exploitation of a minor and sharing explicit content with minors.
Sheriff: Woman dropped off at South Carolina mobile home park after being shot at party
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Charleston County deputies are investigating an incident that left one with gunshot wounds early Saturday morning. According to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to a reported gunshot injury at a mobile home park on West Montague Avenue just after 2 a.m. on Saturday. The victim told detectives that she […]
This Is The Biggest House In South Carolina
Family Handyman compiled a list of the largest houses across America, including this massive home in South Carolina.
Man Dies After Shooting Himself in the Groin While Attempting U-Turn—Police
Ahmad Gardner, a 35-year-old from Charleston, died after accidentally discharging the firearm in his car, according to police in South Carolina.
Which grocery stores are open on Christmas?
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Need a last-minute fixing for Christmas dinner? Forgot to pick up milk and cookies for Santa? Before you grab your car keys and head to the nearest supermarket, you might want to know if it will be open when you get there: Here is a list of which grocery stores in the […]
