The Christmas Day TV ratings have been revealed, unveiling the 15 most-watched broadcasts.With a showing on multiple channels, King Charles III’s first Christmas speech, following the death of the Queen earlier this year, topped the list with 10.72m viewers.Following behind was BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing, Michael McIntyre’s Christmas Wheel and Call the Midwife, with 5.44m, 4.81m and 4.49m viewers, respectively.The BBC was also in the fifth olace with the premiere of Guy Ritchie’s live-action version of Aladdin, which was watched by 4.39m.Elsewhere, Danny Dyer’s departure from EastEnders saw the BBC soap beat ITV1’s Coronation Street and Emmerdale in...

37 MINUTES AGO