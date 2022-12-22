Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Freezing weather, bursting pipes overwhelm local plumbers
MAYFIELD, KY — Sub-zero wind chills this weekend created an overwhelming number of frozen and bursting pipes in our area, keeping plumbing companies extremely busy. When Mayfield homeowner James Wilson needed assistance with a plumbing issue, he had trouble finding someone. "Saturday evening they said they were booked up....
wpsdlocal6.com
Local HVAC responds to several calls on Christmas Eve, due to recent winter storm
PADUCAH-- This Christmas Eve, you may be huddled around the fire, in your home with friends and family. That's not the case for some local plumbing and HVAC companies. The recent weather caused frozen pipes and loss of heat in many homes and businesses. Now, they are working through the...
wpsdlocal6.com
On his way home for Christmas, local truck driver stranded on Interstate-71
PADUCAH - Interstate-71 between Louisville and Cincinnati turned into a parking lot for days this weekend in that wintry weather stranding drivers in lines of traffic up to five miles long. A local man was in the middle of it. He was on the highway for a solid 10 hours.
westkentuckystar.com
Fire put out at Paducah orthodontist office
Fire crews reportedly dealt with a fire this morning at a Paducah orthodontist office on Kentucky Avenue. Earlier reports had the location as the Paducah Women's Clinic, but that has been clarified by the fire department not to be the case. Crews were dispatched before 7 am when witnesses reported...
wpsdlocal6.com
'Huge victory for our county:' 3 rescued in frigid temps after boat froze on KY lake
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — With single-digit temperatures and negative wind chills, the Marshall County Rescue Squad knew they had to be "swift and efficient" after receiving word three duck hunters were stuck on Kentucky Lake. According to a Monday release from the group, three hunters were killed in a...
wpsdlocal6.com
Warming Centers open in the Local 6 region
PADUCAH — On Wednesday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear declared a State of Emergency ahead of frigid winter weather arriving on Thursday. Community members exposed to the upcoming weather will be at risk for hypothermia, frostbite, and other serious injuries. Local warming centers are opening in our area to help keep community members safe from the cold.
wpsdlocal6.com
Shoppers head to Kentucky Oaks Mall for last minute Christmas presents
PADUCAH — Santa Claus isn't the only one gearing up for Christmas. Many of you were out Friday afternoon to get Christmas presents for your family. Despite the extreme cold, people still made their way to Kentucky Oaks Mall to grab their last minute gifts. Marilyn Dassing was working...
Hopkins County Jail surprises inmates with Christmas gifts
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — With Christmas here, the Hopkins County Jail is enjoying the gift of giving. The jail put together thoughtful presents for their inmates this holiday season. “Being away from family and friends during Christmas is one of the hardest times for those incarcerated,” the jail posted on social media. “In an […]
wpsdlocal6.com
'Christmas is truly about giving:' Scarf in the Park returns to Paducah
PADUCAH — "It is the best of Christmas. It is the best of us." That's what community member Susan Guess says about Scarf in the Park, which is returning for the sixth year in a row. The Guess Foundation is hosting the event on Christmas Eve, where volunteers are...
Tri-State residents left without power during dangerous winter storm
(WEHT) - Over 1,000 power outages across the Tri-State were reported during a winter storm Thursday night and early Friday morning.
wpsdlocal6.com
Christmas Eve drive-by shootings in Marion, Herrin, and Carbondale 'appear to be targeted,' deputies seeking information
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information on a series of drive-by shootings in Williamson and Jackson County to contact them. According to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office, the shootings occured in the early-morning hours of Christmas Eve. No injuries...
kbsi23.com
How to protect water pipes from freezing ahead of bitterly cold weather
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – With temperatures in the Cape Girardeau area expected to dip into the single digits and possibly even below zero in the coming days, the water pipes in and around your home could be put under a great deal of stress. Randy Earnest of Obermanns...
wpsdlocal6.com
Cape Girardeau relocates warming center, city responds to power outage for nearly 600 customers
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — About 1,300 Cape Girardeau residents are without power Friday morning due to a transformer fire and a downed powerline, city officials say. According to an early morning release from the city, fire units were called to extinguish a fire at the Ameren UE substation at the Independence Street and North Silver Springs Road intersection around 1:30 a.m.
wkdzradio.com
Winter Weather Advisory Issued From Midnight To Noon Monday
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in effect from midnight Sunday to noon Monday for a portion of western Kentucky, including the counties of Caldwell, Crittenden and Lyon. The advisory extends along and north of a line from Cape Girardeau, Missouri to Princeton and Greenville. The...
wpsdlocal6.com
Benton, Kentucky house fire displaces family
BENTON, KY — Firefighting crews in Benton are responding to a house fire, the Benton Police Department posted on Friday. Police say the family in the fire has been displaced. Any injuries and the full extent of the damage are unknown at this time. "Thoughts and prayers for our...
KFVS12
Overnight house fire on Benton Street in Cape Girardeau
Most of the power has been restored to Cape Girardeau after more than 2000 Ameren customers were without power this morning from the winter storm. While many of us stay inside during the cold, first responders have to go out to protect the public. Crews repair broken water main in...
KFVS12
Winter conditions in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - While some of it is dying down, snowy weather continues in some of the Heartland. In Cape Girardeau, the Director of Public Works is wanting everyone to stay safe. Stan Polivick warns that while salt is being used, even that has it’s limits when battling...
Child’s tongue gets stuck on pole in southern Illinois
Like a famous scene out of "A Christmas Story," a young child in southern Illinois learned the hard way not to place their tongue on a frozen pole.
KFVS12
Paducah man charged with murder after fight Christmas evening
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Paducah Police are investigating a shooting Christmas evening which left a man dead. Police said officers were called at 6:46 p.m. to an office building on the 900 block of North H.C. Mathis Drive to a report of someone shot. This is on Paducah’s north side....
KFVS12
Traffic stop leads to Christmas Eve drug arrest
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - On Christmas Eve, most people are spending time with family or out with friends. However, one Kentucky man spent his holiday behind bars. On December 24th, at approximately 10:00 p.m., a Deputy with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Pool Rd. near Bechtold Rd. The vehicle was driven by 40-year-old Don Brelsford of Paducah, Ky.
