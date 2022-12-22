ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wpsdlocal6.com

Freezing weather, bursting pipes overwhelm local plumbers

MAYFIELD, KY — Sub-zero wind chills this weekend created an overwhelming number of frozen and bursting pipes in our area, keeping plumbing companies extremely busy. When Mayfield homeowner James Wilson needed assistance with a plumbing issue, he had trouble finding someone. "Saturday evening they said they were booked up....
MAYFIELD, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Fire put out at Paducah orthodontist office

Fire crews reportedly dealt with a fire this morning at a Paducah orthodontist office on Kentucky Avenue. Earlier reports had the location as the Paducah Women's Clinic, but that has been clarified by the fire department not to be the case. Crews were dispatched before 7 am when witnesses reported...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Warming Centers open in the Local 6 region

PADUCAH — On Wednesday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear declared a State of Emergency ahead of frigid winter weather arriving on Thursday. Community members exposed to the upcoming weather will be at risk for hypothermia, frostbite, and other serious injuries. Local warming centers are opening in our area to help keep community members safe from the cold.
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Shoppers head to Kentucky Oaks Mall for last minute Christmas presents

PADUCAH — Santa Claus isn't the only one gearing up for Christmas. Many of you were out Friday afternoon to get Christmas presents for your family. Despite the extreme cold, people still made their way to Kentucky Oaks Mall to grab their last minute gifts. Marilyn Dassing was working...
PADUCAH, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Hopkins County Jail surprises inmates with Christmas gifts

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — With Christmas here, the Hopkins County Jail is enjoying the gift of giving. The jail put together thoughtful presents for their inmates this holiday season. “Being away from family and friends during Christmas is one of the hardest times for those incarcerated,” the jail posted on social media. “In an […]
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Cape Girardeau relocates warming center, city responds to power outage for nearly 600 customers

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — About 1,300 Cape Girardeau residents are without power Friday morning due to a transformer fire and a downed powerline, city officials say. According to an early morning release from the city, fire units were called to extinguish a fire at the Ameren UE substation at the Independence Street and North Silver Springs Road intersection around 1:30 a.m.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wkdzradio.com

Winter Weather Advisory Issued From Midnight To Noon Monday

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in effect from midnight Sunday to noon Monday for a portion of western Kentucky, including the counties of Caldwell, Crittenden and Lyon. The advisory extends along and north of a line from Cape Girardeau, Missouri to Princeton and Greenville. The...
LYON COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Benton, Kentucky house fire displaces family

BENTON, KY — Firefighting crews in Benton are responding to a house fire, the Benton Police Department posted on Friday. Police say the family in the fire has been displaced. Any injuries and the full extent of the damage are unknown at this time. "Thoughts and prayers for our...
BENTON, KY
KFVS12

Overnight house fire on Benton Street in Cape Girardeau

Most of the power has been restored to Cape Girardeau after more than 2000 Ameren customers were without power this morning from the winter storm. While many of us stay inside during the cold, first responders have to go out to protect the public. Crews repair broken water main in...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Winter conditions in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - While some of it is dying down, snowy weather continues in some of the Heartland. In Cape Girardeau, the Director of Public Works is wanting everyone to stay safe. Stan Polivick warns that while salt is being used, even that has it’s limits when battling...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Paducah man charged with murder after fight Christmas evening

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Paducah Police are investigating a shooting Christmas evening which left a man dead. Police said officers were called at 6:46 p.m. to an office building on the 900 block of North H.C. Mathis Drive to a report of someone shot. This is on Paducah’s north side....
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Traffic stop leads to Christmas Eve drug arrest

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - On Christmas Eve, most people are spending time with family or out with friends. However, one Kentucky man spent his holiday behind bars. On December 24th, at approximately 10:00 p.m., a Deputy with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Pool Rd. near Bechtold Rd. The vehicle was driven by 40-year-old Don Brelsford of Paducah, Ky.
PADUCAH, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy