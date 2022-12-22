Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
These universities are ranked the safest in the Texas
Campus safety has been an important issue for school districts in Texas, and it can also be a concern for university families and students.
Respiratory illnesses at an all-time high since the year 2000
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With the Christmas season over and New Year celebrations coming up, doctors like Ivan Melendez are warning residents about the continued spread of respiratory illnesses. “This year, was one of the worst years since the year 2000. We monitor this every year and this is an unusually high year,” Hidalgo County Health […]
megadoctornews.com
School Of Medicine Physician Creates Scholarship For Valley Med Students
EDINBURG, Texas – It’s no surprise that medical education is expensive, even in one of the nation’s most affordable medical schools like the UTRGV School of Medicine, where the annual tuition and fees are $19,639 for in-state residents, compared to the $37,080 average cost for all public medical schools.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Pharr, TX
Pharr is a thriving city in Hidalgo County, located in the Rio Grande Valley of South Texas. It was named after Henry Newton Pharr, a Louisiana sugarcane grower, and was incorporated in 1916. It recorded a population of 70,400 on the 2010 census, and it’s surrounded by the cities of...
KRGV
Harlingen auto shop surprises single mother with free car
Christmas may have passed, but the season of giving continues. A Valley auto shop recently partnered with the Salvation Army in order to give a single mother of five a new car. “I feel very honored and blessed,” Harlingen resident Chrystal Lozano said. “Things like this just don’t happen to...
Harlingen High School placed on ‘secure’ following medical emergency
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen High School has been placed on “Secure Action” due to a medical emergency. Harlingen High School was placed in “secure” Wednesday morning, a notice sent to parents from Harlingen CISD stated. According to the notice, during “secure” all doors are locked and no one is allowed to enter or leave […]
progresstimes.net
From Greece to the Valley
The World Cup is over but high school soccer teams across the state of Texas are just beginning their 2022/2023 seasons. This includes the Mission Eagles boys’ team whose coach is now in his 31st season on the job. With coaching being a, “What you have you done for...
KRGV
Weslaco resident worries of extended outages as she cares for son with disablity
AEP has reported that the electric grid is holding up, but there are still a few residents across the Rio Grande Valley that are without power. As of air time, 1,600 residents were without power, but AEP spokesperson Larry Jones says those outages are not due to grid failures, but simply Mother Nature.
riograndeguardian.com
Mirman: How the Valley can attract thousands more Winter Texans from the Upper Midwest
HARLINGEN, Texas – The Rio Grande Valley can attract thousands more Winter Texans from the Upper Midwest thanks to the daily flights Delta Air Lines is putting on from Minneapolis to Harlingen. This is the view of Nicolás J. Mirman, director of air service and business development at Valley...
Coast Guard rescues six stranded near Port Mansfield in 21-degree weather
PORT MANSFIELD, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued six migrants near Port Mansfield Friday. The Coast Guard Corpus Christi Sector received a call relayed from Willacy County from six migrants who stated they were stranded north of the jetties on Padre Island, a news release from the U.S. Coast Guard stated. “The individuals […]
Brownsville PD saves Christmas and ‘captured’ the Grinch
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After a week-long pursuit, the Brownsville Police Department has “arrested” the Grinch, just in time to save Christmas. Brownsville PD has been updating the public throughout the week on sightings of the Grinch across the city. The annual holiday pursuit of the Christmas thief has become a tradition in the department […]
Sheriff reports shooting outside of Weslaco
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Deputies are responding to shots being fired in a Weslaco home — and law enforcement has shot the homeowner, Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office said. Authorities responded to the 7000 block of Mile 3 1/2 of Weslaco for a “welfare concern”, according to Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra. “Neighbors were concerned for […]
Photos: Freeze frames of the Christmas arctic blast in the Valley
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — There might not be any snow this Christmas weekend. But winter blasted its way across the Rio Grande Valley, bringing freezing temperatures to South Texas. Outside the ValleyCentral headquarters, ice formed on the station’s water fountain. Wind howled and power flickered in part of the Valley overnight and Friday. Now, we […]
Multiple customers experiencing power outages across Valley
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Customers across the Rio Grande Valley are experiencing power outages. In Brownsville, the Brownsville Public Utilities Board experienced six overnight outages impacting about 1,654 customers and over 200 this morning. An updated report from BPUB stated the board had two outages affecting about 272 customers Friday morning. BPUB has restored 267 […]
Sheriff identifies Weslaco homeowner killed by deputies
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Weslaco homeowner shot by deputies has died, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Saturday. The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a welfare check that turned into a fatal shooting, deputies said. According to HCSO, on Friday around 3:30 p.m. deputies arrived at the 7000 block of Mile 3 1/2 […]
KRGV
Sheriff’s office: Homeowner killed during welfare check in rural Weslaco
Four law enforcement officers were placed on administrative leave after a welfare check in rural Weslaco ended with the homeowner being killed in a shooting. Deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 7000 block of Mile 3 ½ in rural Weslaco on Friday after neighbors reported shots were being fired inside a home while children were inside, according to a news release.
School district cancels classes as Valley temperatures to plunge
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — At least one school district in the Rio Grande Valley has canceled classes this week as temperatures are expected to drop ahead of Christmas weekend. Edcouch-Elsa Edcouch-Elsa Independent School District announced it will be canceling classes for students Friday due to inclement weather. In a statement released by the […]
KRGV
McAllen ISD staff surprises students with Christmas gifts
Christmas is just five days away, and it's going to be a merry one this year for a lot of McAllen students. Nine-year-old Audrey Elizarraraz and her eight-year-old brother, Vincent Elizarraraz, will have a few gifts under the tree this Christmas, something that may not have happened. "We not sure...
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Harlingen family speaks out after video shows student pinned down by teacher
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A family is asking for justice after a Harlingen High school student was allegedly pinned down by a teacher in a hotel room during a school trip earlier this year. The incident happened in April during a trip for a JROTC competition in Florida, and...
KRGV
Hidalgo County sheriff: Welfare check ends in shooting
A homeowner in rural Weslaco was shot Friday after deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a welfare concern. Deputies responded to the 700 block of Mile 3 ½ after neighbors reported shots were fired in the home, according to Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra. When...
Comments / 1