foxsanantonio.com
Lion from the San Antonio Zoo predicts who could win Alamo Bowl
SAN ANTONIO – If you have your bets ready for the Valero Alamo Bowl you might want to reconsider because Axelle the lion from the San Antonio Zoo has already picked the potential winner. The San Antonio Zoo shared on their Facebook that they left two boxes inside the...
foxsanantonio.com
Christmas Day: Giving the gift of running water
After Thursday's hard freeze, many people across the city are finding it difficult to be cheery when they are out of water. Although people tried to insulate their pipes, some like Elizabeth Smiley, found they didn't insulate the pipe enough to keep from cracking. Cracked pipes have kept San Antonio...
foxsanantonio.com
Need a place to stay warm? Check out the warming centers available
SAN ANTONIO - The city and Bexar County will continue to keep warming centers open around the city. VIA is offering free rides to warming shelters as long as they stay open over the next few days. All you have to do is let the driver know when you board or by calling 311 to request a non-emergency trip.
foxsanantonio.com
Children of slain man receive gift donations from the community
SAN ANTONIO - Six weeks ago, a shooting on the city's west side left six children, all under the age of 10, without their father heading into the holiday season. Monday, they were given several boxes of donated gifts - all in hopes of bringing them a little joy during a time of unfathomable sadness.
foxsanantonio.com
Local church groups team up to help the homeless on Christmas
SAN ANTONIO - The giving spirit of our community is on full display this Christmas as local church groups hit the streets to help all those without a warm home. Volunteers from the Church of Hope and Faith Bound Street Ministry served warm meals to the homeless. They have a...
foxsanantonio.com
LET'S GET LIT: Drive-thru Christmas light shows open for the holidays
SAN ANTONIO - With the cold weather, why not enjoy a light show in the comfort of your car with your family this season?. Support local businesses driving through the light shows listed below:. Hours: Monday through Thursday 5:30-10:30 p.m. / Friday through Sunday 5:30-11:00 p.m. Price: $39 per vehicle...
foxsanantonio.com
Residents escape Christmas Eve fire on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – Residents were able to escape a blaze on Christmas Eve after their home caught fire overnight, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. Around 10:13 p.m. fire crews responded to the 300 Block of Elvira St for a reported structure fire. According to Batt Chief, when crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the home.
foxsanantonio.com
Two pets rescued from fire at Northwest Side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO - An apartment building on the city's northwest side was evacuated after a fire broke out in one of the upper units. The blaze happened at the Balcones Lofts Apartment building off Hillcrest Drive. Officials said the apartment suffered moderate damage. Thankfully, no one was in the unit,...
foxsanantonio.com
Spurs game delayed due to possible security threat
SAN ANTONIO – The Spurs versus Jazz game was delayed due to a potential security threat, according to Spurs officials. Authorities say the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office was working on an incident near the AT&T Center, but the issue has now been resolved. "We apologize to all of...
foxsanantonio.com
Bexar County will discontinue the emergency relief operation on Christmas morning
SAN ANTONIO – The U.S. National Weather Service advised the hard freeze warning will remain in effect until Christmas Day at 10 a.m. The Bexar County with its Office of Emergency Management and partner organizations will continue its cold weather relief until Sunday morning at 9 a.m. The Bexar...
foxsanantonio.com
House catches fire after man uses tool to thaw frozen pipes
SAN ANTONIO - A homeowner suffered about $50,000 in damages to his home after thawing his outside pipes with an unknown heat source, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. The fire occurred Saturday morning around 10:50 a.m. near the 5500 block of Mountain Vista Drive on the north side.
foxsanantonio.com
Blanco, Lee, and Roosevelt players get their All-Star game jersey's
SAN ANTONIO - Congratulations to Blanco's Nathan Tomlinson, LEE's Noah Medellin and Shawn Wright, and Roosevelt's Dillion Coleman, Andrew Price, and Roman Slazar as they will represent the Team Black in the 2023 San Antonio Sports All-Star football game presented by HEB. The game will be played on Saturday January 7th.
foxsanantonio.com
18-wheeler rollover caused major delay in the downtown area
SAN ANTONIO - An 18-wheeler rolled over coming off the entry ramp at I-10 and 35 backing up traffic on the ramp and causing major delays in the downtown area. The ramp was blocked for much of the afternoon as crews worked to remove the truck on its side. As...
foxsanantonio.com
Expect some brutally cold air right before Christmas
SAN ANTONIO - Hard Freeze Warning continues until 10am Sunday. Sunny skies. Still cold. Temps should briefly climb into the low 40s this afternoon. Much of the day will be in the 30s. Overnight, clear and very cold once again. Lows in low to mid 20s. Christmas Day. More bright...
foxsanantonio.com
Family escapes house fire caused by space heater before Christmas Eve
SAN ANTONIO - A family of five escaped a house fire and one adult suffered possible smoke inhalation on the scene, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. The fire happened near the 100 block of Meadow Trail Drive around 11:00 p.m. on the West Side. Two adults and three...
foxsanantonio.com
Police seek suspect who fatally shot man on the Southwest side
SAN ANTONIO – The latest on a fatal shooting that happened last Thursday on the Southwest side. The victim who was killed has been identified as 32-year-old Ruben Martinez. Police say Martinez and a woman were found shot in a parking lot off of Southwest Loop 410. Surveillance video...
foxsanantonio.com
Over 25 units called out to battle apartment fire on Northside
SAN ANTONIO - Numerous fire units battled an apartment blaze on the far northside of town Saturday morning. Fire crews responded to the 3900 block of Barrington St., for a reported blaze. According to fire officials, the apartment complex was evacuated but thankfully no one was injured. The cause of...
foxsanantonio.com
Armed man dies after shootout with officers, San Marcos police say
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in the early morning hours on Sunday. At approximately 12:12 am, San Marcos police were dispatched to a reported disturbance at The Grand at Stonecreek apartments. A caller reported a male identified as Kyle Lobo,...
foxsanantonio.com
Police are on the lookout for suspect who shot man outside Northside apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – Police are on the lookout for a suspect after he shot a man outside a Northside apartment complex. The incident happened at the 15500 block of Vance Jackson at around 7:48 p.m. Police say that the suspect and the victim had an altercation that led to...
foxsanantonio.com
Boil water notice issued for Bandera County and Lake Medina
BANDERA COUNTY, Texas – A boil water notice has been issued for customers in Bandera County and Lake Medina. According to Texas Water Utilities, bacteriological samples will be collected to see if conditions approve. The notice affects all 157 customers in the Enchanted River Estates, Public Water System. If...
