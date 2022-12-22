ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxsanantonio.com

Lion from the San Antonio Zoo predicts who could win Alamo Bowl

SAN ANTONIO – If you have your bets ready for the Valero Alamo Bowl you might want to reconsider because Axelle the lion from the San Antonio Zoo has already picked the potential winner. The San Antonio Zoo shared on their Facebook that they left two boxes inside the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Christmas Day: Giving the gift of running water

After Thursday's hard freeze, many people across the city are finding it difficult to be cheery when they are out of water. Although people tried to insulate their pipes, some like Elizabeth Smiley, found they didn't insulate the pipe enough to keep from cracking. Cracked pipes have kept San Antonio...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Need a place to stay warm? Check out the warming centers available

SAN ANTONIO - The city and Bexar County will continue to keep warming centers open around the city. VIA is offering free rides to warming shelters as long as they stay open over the next few days. All you have to do is let the driver know when you board or by calling 311 to request a non-emergency trip.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Children of slain man receive gift donations from the community

SAN ANTONIO - Six weeks ago, a shooting on the city's west side left six children, all under the age of 10, without their father heading into the holiday season. Monday, they were given several boxes of donated gifts - all in hopes of bringing them a little joy during a time of unfathomable sadness.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Local church groups team up to help the homeless on Christmas

SAN ANTONIO - The giving spirit of our community is on full display this Christmas as local church groups hit the streets to help all those without a warm home. Volunteers from the Church of Hope and Faith Bound Street Ministry served warm meals to the homeless. They have a...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

LET'S GET LIT: Drive-thru Christmas light shows open for the holidays

SAN ANTONIO - With the cold weather, why not enjoy a light show in the comfort of your car with your family this season?. Support local businesses driving through the light shows listed below:. Hours: Monday through Thursday 5:30-10:30 p.m. / Friday through Sunday 5:30-11:00 p.m. Price: $39 per vehicle...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Residents escape Christmas Eve fire on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – Residents were able to escape a blaze on Christmas Eve after their home caught fire overnight, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. Around 10:13 p.m. fire crews responded to the 300 Block of Elvira St for a reported structure fire. According to Batt Chief, when crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the home.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Two pets rescued from fire at Northwest Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO - An apartment building on the city's northwest side was evacuated after a fire broke out in one of the upper units. The blaze happened at the Balcones Lofts Apartment building off Hillcrest Drive. Officials said the apartment suffered moderate damage. Thankfully, no one was in the unit,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Spurs game delayed due to possible security threat

SAN ANTONIO – The Spurs versus Jazz game was delayed due to a potential security threat, according to Spurs officials. Authorities say the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office was working on an incident near the AT&T Center, but the issue has now been resolved. "We apologize to all of...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

House catches fire after man uses tool to thaw frozen pipes

SAN ANTONIO - A homeowner suffered about $50,000 in damages to his home after thawing his outside pipes with an unknown heat source, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. The fire occurred Saturday morning around 10:50 a.m. near the 5500 block of Mountain Vista Drive on the north side.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Blanco, Lee, and Roosevelt players get their All-Star game jersey's

SAN ANTONIO - Congratulations to Blanco's Nathan Tomlinson, LEE's Noah Medellin and Shawn Wright, and Roosevelt's Dillion Coleman, Andrew Price, and Roman Slazar as they will represent the Team Black in the 2023 San Antonio Sports All-Star football game presented by HEB. The game will be played on Saturday January 7th.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

18-wheeler rollover caused major delay in the downtown area

SAN ANTONIO - An 18-wheeler rolled over coming off the entry ramp at I-10 and 35 backing up traffic on the ramp and causing major delays in the downtown area. The ramp was blocked for much of the afternoon as crews worked to remove the truck on its side. As...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Expect some brutally cold air right before Christmas

SAN ANTONIO - Hard Freeze Warning continues until 10am Sunday. Sunny skies. Still cold. Temps should briefly climb into the low 40s this afternoon. Much of the day will be in the 30s. Overnight, clear and very cold once again. Lows in low to mid 20s. Christmas Day. More bright...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Police seek suspect who fatally shot man on the Southwest side

SAN ANTONIO – The latest on a fatal shooting that happened last Thursday on the Southwest side. The victim who was killed has been identified as 32-year-old Ruben Martinez. Police say Martinez and a woman were found shot in a parking lot off of Southwest Loop 410. Surveillance video...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Over 25 units called out to battle apartment fire on Northside

SAN ANTONIO - Numerous fire units battled an apartment blaze on the far northside of town Saturday morning. Fire crews responded to the 3900 block of Barrington St., for a reported blaze. According to fire officials, the apartment complex was evacuated but thankfully no one was injured. The cause of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Armed man dies after shootout with officers, San Marcos police say

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in the early morning hours on Sunday. At approximately 12:12 am, San Marcos police were dispatched to a reported disturbance at The Grand at Stonecreek apartments. A caller reported a male identified as Kyle Lobo,...
SAN MARCOS, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Boil water notice issued for Bandera County and Lake Medina

BANDERA COUNTY, Texas – A boil water notice has been issued for customers in Bandera County and Lake Medina. According to Texas Water Utilities, bacteriological samples will be collected to see if conditions approve. The notice affects all 157 customers in the Enchanted River Estates, Public Water System. If...
BANDERA COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy