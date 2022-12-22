Read full article on original website
Extreme cold breaking sprinkler lines across Nebraska, causing extensive damage
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Extreme weather is causing all kinds of problems for first responders across Nebraska. The Sidney Fire Department says it’s been especially busy over the last week. Authorities say frigid temps are likely to blame for activating four sprinkler systems in three straight days. SFD...
