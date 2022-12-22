Read full article on original website
WTAP
West Virginia Emergency Management Division responds to Christmas snowstorm
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Emergency Management Division (EMD) activated its State Emergency Operation Center (SEOC) in response to the snowstorm this Christmas weekend. In the wake of Governor Jim Justice’s declaration of a state of emergency, the EMD took action by monitoring weather conditions and coordinating resources...
Final special youth, seniors antlerless deer season in West Virginia begins
The last segment of West Virginia’s special antlerless deer hunting season for youth and senior citizen hunters opened Monday.
wfirnews.com
Map of outages also shows warming shelters
See the latest update from AEP Below. This is the final update regarding this storm. Monday, December 26, 2022 – 11:45 a.m. More than 1,100 workers remain committed to restoring electric service for nearly 50,000 Appalachian Power customers who lost power December 23 from damaging winds and bitterly cold temperatures.
WDTV
Cool, cloudy start to the last week of 2022!
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a cold holiday weekend, today will start the last week of 2022 with cool, cloudy conditions. Later this week, temperatures will rise, but as for what the new year will bring, find out in the video above!. Over the holiday weekend, a strong low-pressure system...
Christmas Day Forecast for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We’ve seen brutally cold conditions to start our holiday weekend, but Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict that temperatures will be trending upwards as we head into the new year! Still expect to see high and low temperatures well below freezing both for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in the WOWK-TV viewing area. While […]
What West Virginians need to wear if they HAVE TO go out in extreme cold
If you absolutely need to go outside Friday then please read this guide on how to stay warm while in extreme temperatures. Last-minute Christmas shopping does not count as something you need to do.
WTAP
Governor Justice announces plan for battery plant in Weirton, W.Va.
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Form Energy will build a battery manufacturing facility in Weirton, West Virginia, Gov. Jim Justice announced Thursday, December 22. In a press release, the governor’s office said the plant should create at least 750 jobs in the region and will represent a total investment of up to 760 million dollars.
Families asked to conserve power amid extreme cold
West Virginia's electric grid operator is asking residents to conserve power, cautioning that high demand could necessitate short, rotating customer outages.
High winds delaying AEP power restoration times
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — With thousands in West Virginia facing a Christmas with no electricity, homeowners are understandably anxious about when they can turn their lights on again. Appalachian Power knows this—and they’ve been making a game plan days before the storm hit. The company told us they were most concerned about the effects of […]
Occupants safe after home fire in St. Albans, West Virginia
ST ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — St. Albans WV Fire Department (SFD) says crews responded to a structure fire in the 1600 block of Jackson Avenue. The fire started around 12:49 a.m. on Sunday, SFD says. Officials say all occupants were able to get out of the home and crews quickly suppressed the fire. Various departments […]
WDTV
LIVE UPDATES: Winter storm hits NCWV
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A winter storm will bring snow and deadly cold temperatures to north central West Virginia starting Friday morning. This story will be updated throughout the day. Check WV 511 for the latest road conditions. 11 a.m. WV 511 says southbound I-79 is closed near mile marker...
WTRF
What is the favorite Christmas food in West Virginia?
(WOWK) — West Virginians love their regional foods like “hillbilly hotdogs,” pepperoni rolls and Tudor’s biscuits. So, what are the favorite holiday foods in the Mountain State?. A recent Crestline study found the answer by analyzing over 2,100 Americans about their favorite and least favorite holiday...
West Virginia and Ohio Counties without power
OHIO VALLEY (WTRF) — Here is the updated list of counties in West Virginia and Ohio that have power outages. AEP Ohio – To report power outages, and check outage status you can call 1-800-277-2177 or to view outage map click here. FirstEnergy – To report power outages, and check outage status you can call […]
Metro News
Appalachian Power and grid operators worry current demand may be too much
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Appalachian Power has called on customers to conserve electricity amid extremely cold temperatures. As of mid-morning Saturday, the company reported just over 36,000 outages across their service territory in West Virginia, Virginia, and Tennessee. The outages in West Virginia were whittled down to just a few over 3,000.
WTAP
Winter Storm Power Outages
MID-OHIO VALLEY (WTAP) - As the winter storm approaches WTAP is keeping an eye out for power outages across the Mid-Ohio Valley. Current outages as of 3:00 P.M. WTAP will continue to update throughout the day.
Nearly 10k experience power issues in WV
Almost 10,000 people in West Virginia are reporting power issues.
States taking emergency measures for massive winter storm
Multiple states are declaring a state of emergency as a major winter storm is expected to bring freezing and subzero temperatures to the western, central and northeastern parts of the country.
NRVNews
Wind Chill Warning until 1 pm Saturday
WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST SATURDAY. * WHAT… Dangerously cold wind chills are expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. Temperatures will fall quickly leading to a flash freeze of liquid on the ground as well. * WHERE…Portions of northwest North Carolina,...
bowhuntingmag.com
West Virginia 20-Point Buck Scores 174 5/8
David Miller first identified his 2021 target buck, which was aged at 7.5 years old, way back in 2017. As we get ready to break into 2023, this kill is our final look back into the fall of 2021. If you missed the other monster bucks we've already covered, be sure to check them out — including the Dustin Huff buck (Indiana), the Mike Callas buck (Iowa), the Zach Meadows buck (Oklahoma), and the David Souza buck (Ohio).
WTRF
$4.8 million to West Virginia for livestock project
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito said Thursday that a livestock management project at West Virginia University is set to receive up to $4.8 million in federal funding. This will support the adoption of climate-smart practices and improve marketing for grass-fed beef products.
