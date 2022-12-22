Read full article on original website
Washington witness says disc-shaped object tried to camouflage itselfRoger MarshPuyallup, WA
Video of Seattle Driver Struggling on Icy Roads goes ViralIngram AtkinsonSeattle, WA
Chiefs Defeat Seahawks In Christmas Eve ShowdownChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Healing and Joy With Holiday LightsMaria Shimizu ChristensenPuyallup, WA
Big Chicken Opens its Newest Location In RentonMadocRenton, WA
Impending ice storm will have King County buses on limited emergency snow routes Friday
KING COUNTY — With an ice storm in the forecast for much of the Puget Sound region, King County Metro will limit its bus service to its Emergency Snow Network (ESN) starting at 4 a.m. on Friday. Metro has been operating on limited snow routes snow routes since Tuesday...
mltnews.com
Next steps for new Ballinger Park trail, playground
For those wondering about next steps for the new trail and accessible playground being installed at Ballinger Park, the City of Mountlake Terrace provided two updates in its recent City Manager’s Report. First, the contractor is working to schedule installation of the playground’s permanent perimeter fencing. Once installed, the...
mltnews.com
One dead, two seriously injured in Lynnwood apartment fire Christmas Eve morning
South County Fire marshals are investigating a fatal two-alarm Lynnwood apartment fire that killed one woman and seriously injured a man and a boy Saturday morning. The man and the boy had escaped the fire before firefighters arrived, South County Fire spokesperson Leslie Hynes said. Both had serious injuries and were transported by ambulance to Harborview Medical Center, where they are now in stable condition. No one else was injured.
mltnews.com
Save the date: Olympic Fly Fishers to offer Beginning Fly-Tying Class starting Jan. 23
The Olympic Fly Fishers is sponsoring a six-session Beginning Fly-Tying Class that will provide detailed instructions on the fundamentals and some advanced techniques of fly tying. Whether you are a beginner, someone who wants to enhance her/his techniques or someone who just enjoys fly-tying camaraderie, this class is for you.
mltnews.com
Sponsor spotlight: BIAW President Joseph Irons celebrates successful year
As 2022 comes to an end, Building Industry Association of Washington President Joseph Irons, president and general manager of Irons Brothers Construction, Inc., celebrates a successful year of leadership. Throughout the year, Irons led the association through legal victories, grew the Certified Builder program, encouraged diversity in the industry and...
mltnews.com
State veterans affairs director announces retirement
Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) Director Lourdes E. “Alfie” Alvarado-Ramos will be retiring effective at the end of January. Alvarado-Ramos joined WDVA in 1993 as the associate superintendent of the Washington Soldiers Home. She then became the superintendent of the Washington Veterans Home, and later served as the agency’s sssistant director and deputy director before Gov. Jay Inslee appointed her as director in 2013.
mltnews.com
Funding applications open for Snohomish County community development projects
The Snohomish County Human Services Department invites nonprofit organizations and government agencies to consider applying for funding for public facilities and infrastructure projects that benefit low- and moderate-income persons or neighborhoods in Snohomish County. An estimated $1,061,852 in federal funds is anticipated to be available for the 2023 program year,...
mltnews.com
Snohomish County Historic Preservation Commission grant program open for applications
The 2023 Snohomish County Historic Preservation Commission Grant Program is now open for applications. The program was started in 2009 with the purpose of funding and promoting historic preservation projects across the county to educate residents on the past. Applications can be submitted for any of four categories:. Public Programming.
mltnews.com
Mountlake Terrace hosting boys high school basketball tourney Dec. 27-28
After all the presents have been unwrapped and stockings emptied, local basketball fans will still find one more gift to enjoy the week of Christmas — the 2022 Mountlake Terrace Holiday Tournament. This year’s boys’ basketball bonanza is set for Tuesday, Dec. 27, and Wednesday, Dec. 28, at Mountlake...
