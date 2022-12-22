ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Related
NBA

Ja Morant unveils signature shoe with Nike

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant will debut his first signature shoe with Nike in a primetime matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day (8 ET, ABC/ESPN). Morant gave fans a preview of his new shoe, posting a video on social media of him unboxing the “Nike Ja 1” with his daughter, Kaari. His daughter’s name is also stamped on the inner half of the shoe.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant On The Warriors Title Win: "I Hate That They Won..."

Kevin Durant revealed his feelings after the Golden State Warriors won the NBA championship last season. The forward shifted base to the Brooklyn Nets in 2019 and since then, he's made the playoffs only once. They were swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round last year while the Warriors pipped the same Celtics unit to win the title.
BOSTON, NY
Yardbarker

James Harden Reportedly Views Dwyane Wade's 3 Titles As A Roadblock To Being Ranked Higher Among Legendary Guards

James Harden is one of the best shooting guards that the league has ever seen. He was a dominant offensive player for the Houston Rockets, being the scoring engine for multiple elite teams. With the Philadelphia 76ers, he has played more of a pass-first role but is a double-double threat every evening. As of right now, James Harden is averaging 21.8 PPG, 6.4 RPG, and 11.1 APG.
Black Enterprise

Basketball Hall of Fame Inductee, Two-Time Olympic Gold Medalist Lynette Woodard, Returns to Harlem Globetrotters as Special Advisor

Keith Dawkins, President of the Harlem Globetrotters and Herschend Entertainment Studios, announced today at the organization’s annual Training Camp, that Lynette Woodard, the first woman to ever join the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters, returns to the team this winter as a Special Advisor to the President. Ms. Woodard, is also...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Yardbarker

Kevin Garnett On How Gary Payton Masterfully Controlled Everyone On The Court: "I Saw Gary Payton Control The Referees, His Coach, My Coach, The Crowd, The Lady In The Front..."

Gary Payton is a part of that short list of players who can rightfully claim to be one of the greatest point guards to have ever played in the NBA. Payton, who spent much of his career with the Seattle Supersonics, was a 9-time All-Star who also became the first point guard to ever win Defensive Player of the Year back in 1996.
MINNESOTA STATE
SB Nation

DeMar DeRozan psyched out Jalen Brunson at foul line, then made the game-winner

The Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks played for the third time in 10 days on Friday night. The two teams were expected to be in the same tier of Eastern Conference contenders this season, but they’re headed in opposite directions to start the year: the Knicks have been surging in Dec. to climb up to the No. 6 seed in the East, while the Bulls have lost so many close games to push them outside of the play-in picture as the conference’s No. 11 seed.
CHICAGO, IL
hotnewhiphop.com

James Harden Roasted For Ridiculous Pre-Game Outfit

James Harden is the latest NBA star to be roasted for his tunnel outfit. James Harden has been having a great season with Philadelphia. While the 76ers got off to a very slow start, they are now one of the hottest teams in the league. Harden has been playing great basketball with Joel Embiid, and overall, they have a shot to perhaps win the East.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sneakernews.com

This Jordan Westbrook One Take 4 Has Championships In Mind

The Los Angeles Lakers had its peaks and valleys throughout this tumultuous trimester of the season, but with Anthony Davis out for at least a month, the city of angels won’t have much to be happy about as the ’22-’23 campaign approaches All-Star Weekend. While Davis being out is an undoubted disadvantage, this likely means that Westbrook will have more freedom to roam.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

New York City, NY
159K+
Followers
17K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

 https://www.blackenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy