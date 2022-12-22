Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Magic Johnson Says Michael Jordan Is The Strongest Athlete Ever: "Hang Out 'Till 4 AM, Have Drinks, Play 18 Rounds Of Golf And Get 30 By Halftime"
Michael Jordan is widely considered the greatest basketball player of all time after all the impressive things he did for the Chicago Bulls. His Airness took the league to new heights with his impressive plays and desire to win every single game he played. Besides that fire to win at...
"Jordan, Russell, Chamberlain, Bird, Magic, those guys wouldn't want to team up with great players" — Larry Brown on the rise of super teams
Larry Brown thinks super teams should never exist in basketball.
“I was honored to be his first pick” — Larry Johnson on being picked by Shaquille O'Neal to back him up in a bar brawl
The rest of Shaq's imaginary streetfight NBA crew is quite impressive, but LJ was his no-brainer first pick.
NBA
Ja Morant unveils signature shoe with Nike
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant will debut his first signature shoe with Nike in a primetime matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day (8 ET, ABC/ESPN). Morant gave fans a preview of his new shoe, posting a video on social media of him unboxing the “Nike Ja 1” with his daughter, Kaari. His daughter’s name is also stamped on the inner half of the shoe.
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant On The Warriors Title Win: "I Hate That They Won..."
Kevin Durant revealed his feelings after the Golden State Warriors won the NBA championship last season. The forward shifted base to the Brooklyn Nets in 2019 and since then, he's made the playoffs only once. They were swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round last year while the Warriors pipped the same Celtics unit to win the title.
Yardbarker
Shaquille O'Neal Is Confident That His Superteam Would Beat Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson, And Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal is supremely confident that his superteam would beat some of the legends in the sport. The big man posted an image of himself in his Lakers jersey along with nine of the most iconic players in the NBA. His superteam had LeBron James, Allen Iverson, Kevin Durant, and Michael Jordan.
Yardbarker
James Harden Reportedly Views Dwyane Wade's 3 Titles As A Roadblock To Being Ranked Higher Among Legendary Guards
James Harden is one of the best shooting guards that the league has ever seen. He was a dominant offensive player for the Houston Rockets, being the scoring engine for multiple elite teams. With the Philadelphia 76ers, he has played more of a pass-first role but is a double-double threat every evening. As of right now, James Harden is averaging 21.8 PPG, 6.4 RPG, and 11.1 APG.
NBA: James Harden, Luka Doncic, Russell Westbrook and more show off their festive fashion
Perhaps the most wacky was that of 76ers' James Harden, who donned a pink balaclava at Madison Square Garden, while also wearing a multicolored jacket and carrying a bag decorated with tulips.
Basketball Hall of Fame Inductee, Two-Time Olympic Gold Medalist Lynette Woodard, Returns to Harlem Globetrotters as Special Advisor
Keith Dawkins, President of the Harlem Globetrotters and Herschend Entertainment Studios, announced today at the organization’s annual Training Camp, that Lynette Woodard, the first woman to ever join the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters, returns to the team this winter as a Special Advisor to the President. Ms. Woodard, is also...
thesource.com
[WATCH] Boosie Badazz Dances Through State Farm Arena After Receiving DeMar DeRozan’s Game-Worn Jersey
Boosie Badazz pulled up on the Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks game at State Farm Arena. After the Bulls pulled off a buzzer-beater victory, Boosie met with DeMar Derozan on the court. After a conversation, DeRozan gave Boosie his game-worn Bulls jersey, much to the excitement of the Louisiana rapper.
Lakers owner Jeanie Buss shades haters, turns off replies on Shaq tweet
Jeanie Buss has had enough. Fans noticed that the Los Angeles Lakers owner turned off replies on one of her tweets thanking Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal for his warm gesture and she didn’t take the reactions sitting down. Shaq had sent over flowers and a signed card...
“That’s gonna be a beautiful unification, that’s gonna be something that’s never happened before” — Baron Davis speaks on the importance of Bronny and LeBron playing together.
Baron Davis explains why it’s so important for Bronny and LeBron James to play together in the NBA.
Yardbarker
Kevin Garnett On How Gary Payton Masterfully Controlled Everyone On The Court: "I Saw Gary Payton Control The Referees, His Coach, My Coach, The Crowd, The Lady In The Front..."
Gary Payton is a part of that short list of players who can rightfully claim to be one of the greatest point guards to have ever played in the NBA. Payton, who spent much of his career with the Seattle Supersonics, was a 9-time All-Star who also became the first point guard to ever win Defensive Player of the Year back in 1996.
SB Nation
DeMar DeRozan psyched out Jalen Brunson at foul line, then made the game-winner
The Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks played for the third time in 10 days on Friday night. The two teams were expected to be in the same tier of Eastern Conference contenders this season, but they’re headed in opposite directions to start the year: the Knicks have been surging in Dec. to climb up to the No. 6 seed in the East, while the Bulls have lost so many close games to push them outside of the play-in picture as the conference’s No. 11 seed.
hotnewhiphop.com
James Harden Roasted For Ridiculous Pre-Game Outfit
James Harden is the latest NBA star to be roasted for his tunnel outfit. James Harden has been having a great season with Philadelphia. While the 76ers got off to a very slow start, they are now one of the hottest teams in the league. Harden has been playing great basketball with Joel Embiid, and overall, they have a shot to perhaps win the East.
sneakernews.com
This Jordan Westbrook One Take 4 Has Championships In Mind
The Los Angeles Lakers had its peaks and valleys throughout this tumultuous trimester of the season, but with Anthony Davis out for at least a month, the city of angels won’t have much to be happy about as the ’22-’23 campaign approaches All-Star Weekend. While Davis being out is an undoubted disadvantage, this likely means that Westbrook will have more freedom to roam.
