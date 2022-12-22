Read full article on original website
fox56news.com
Madison County women want a say in alcohol sales
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — Women have never been able to vote on the wet-dry status of Madison County. It’s been dry since before women legally held the right to vote. The 18th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, voted on by men, banned alcohol in 1919, starting prohibition. Women won the right to vote when Congress ratified the 19th Amendment in 1920. Thirteen years later, prohibition ended with the 21st Amendment.
WKYT 27
Danville’s first African-American mayor sworn in
DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Danville celebrates the swearing-in of the city’s first African American mayor. James “J.H.” Atkins has been sworn in as Danville’s next mayor. The city is 235 years old, and Atkins is the first African American to hold the seat. “I’m proud, but...
fox56news.com
Georgetown police: Dispose of present boxes correctly to avoid ‘lingering Grinches’
LEXINGTON, KY. (FOX 56) — The unwrapping portion of Christmas is complete for most people, which leaves empty boxes that presents came in. The Georgetown Police Department is now urging people to dispose of those boxes in the correct manner to avoid “lingering Grinches.”. Empty boxes that contained...
fox56news.com
Christmas Eve worship takes place in Lexington cathedral
Services will also be held on Christmas Day at 11 a.m. Christmas Eve worship takes place in Lexington cathedral. Services will also be held on Christmas Day at 11 a.m. Georgetown police: Dispose of present boxes correctly …. Empty boxes that contained TVs, gaming consoles, bikes, and smart devices should...
fox56news.com
Richmond man found dead outside Madison County home
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – Police are investigating following the death of a man in Madison County on Monday. Kentucky State Police said they responded to a possible deceased man around 2 p.m. Monday outside a home on Charlie Abney Road in the Bighill area of Madison County.
WKYT 27
Body found in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A body was found on Charlie Abney Road in Berea on Monday, according to Kentucky State Police. We do not know how long the body was there or how police were alerted to the body. KSP says they do not suspect foul play. This story...
fox56news.com
Lexington police increase patrols for Christmas, New Years
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Police Department is reminding everyone to drive over or get pulled over this holiday season. The police took to social media and reported how over the last five years in Kentucky 513 impaired driving-related crashes resulted in 244 injuries and 13 deaths during the Christmas and New Years holidays.
WKYT 27
Thousands lose power across central Kentucky
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Thousands of people across central Kentucky woke up to no power Friday morning. In Lincoln County, many of the outages, which totaled more than 4,000 at one point, were caused by problems at a substation. Crews began working around 4 a.m. to restore power. Lincoln County Emergency...
lakercountry.com
Multi-county pursuit leads to arrest of former Russell Co. resident
A traffic stop on North Highway 127 Friday afternoon turned into a multi-county pursuit, according to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office. According to reports, Deputy Dustin Bunch initiated a traffic stop on a 2005 Mitsubishi Outlander on Highway 127 for driving too fast for road conditions, reckless driving, and passing multiple vehicles.
k105.com
4 weekend fires in Ky. claim 5 lives
A fourth residential fire over the weekend claimed a fifth life. K105 reported earlier this week that three house fires over the weekend killed four people, including a seven-year-old boy. A fifth fire, reported by the Prestonsburg Police Department, has also claimed a life. On Sunday, firefighters responded to a...
247Sports
Kentucky offers six 4-star recruits, Frederick Douglass lineman
Kentucky has offered Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass 2024 interior offensive lineman Zuri Madison (6-foot-5, 277), Lee's Summit (Mo.) North 2024 defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri (6-foot-4, 245), Hudson (Ohio) 2024 interior offensive lineman Tommy Ricard (6-foot-4, 265), Hiram (Ga.) 2024 offensive tackle Jameson Riggs (6-foot-4.5, 285), Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Riverdale 2026 cornerback Zyntreacs Otey (5-foot-11, 160), Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater 2024 wide receiver Cai Bates (6-foot-3, 170), Atlanta (Ga.) Woodward Academy 2025 defensive lineman London Merritt (6-foot-3, 230), Atlanta (Ga.) Pace Academy 2024 defensive lineman Hevin Brown-Shuler (6-foot-4, 290), Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb 2024 athlete David Eziomume (6-foot, 170), St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers College 2024 wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan (6-foot-1, 185), Liberty (Mo.) North 2024 linebacker Melvin Laster (6-foot-2, 230) and Lee's Summit (Mo.) North 2025 wide receiver Isaiah Mozee (5-foot-11, 175).
WTVQ
Meteorologist Jordan Smith has a look ahead
Meteorologist Jordan Smith, Lexington, Kentucky: Today has been another cold day across the Commonwealth of Kentucky with highs in the low to mid 20s, wind chill values into the upper teens, and scattered snow showers and flurries. Take it slow and allow extra travel time to get to and from your destination as snow showers continue into Tuesday morning. If you get caught under a heavier snow shower, it may reduce visibility briefly and coat the road before moving on out.
WUKY
Who we lost KY: Christmas Flowers
WUKY is collaborating with Martha Greenwald, creator and curator of 'Who We Lost KY' a writing project where friends and families who have lost loved ones to the pandemic or a natural disaster, pay tribute and in some cases, say their final goodbyes. This week Laura Jackson of Fayette County reads Christmas Flowers; a story remembering her aunt, Becky Breece-Straley.
WKYT 27
Lexington murder trial ends with hung jury
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington woman’s murder trial has ended with a hung jury. A judge declared a mistrial in the case of Carol Hignite. She’s accused of killing her husband, Leon, in 2017. Her defense says a fall caused his injuries. Deliberations in the case began...
WKYT 27
Lexington FD working influx of water pipe-related calls
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - “We’ve had a whole lot of runs in the past 24-48 hours that have involved fire alarm soundings and busted water pipes,” said Lexington Fire Major CJ Haunz. Major Haunz says the influx of these calls is due to the extreme cold temperatures.
WKYT 27
Lexington police officer surprises woman with home renovation
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There was a large police presence at a Lexington home Thursday morning, but not for a reason you might expect. Officer Ryan Holland, with the community’s help, surprised a Lexington woman with a home makeover. Just a few months ago, Sylvania Bell’s home was what...
WKYT 27
Southern Ky. ambulance involved in crash due to slick roads
KENTUCKY (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky ambulance service is warning drivers of the dangers of slick roads. A Facebook post by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County said a crew was making their way back from Lexington to London after dropping a patient off. The ambulance hit a slick spot on...
spectrumnews1.com
Catholic Action Center helps warm unsheltered individuals
LEXINGTON, Ky. — With frigid temperatures sweeping over the country, Lexington’s Catholic Action Center is helping those who are unsheltered in the city stay warm. A day before Christmas and in sub-zero temperatures, volunteers with the Lexington Catholic Action Center are giving their time to make sure some of the most vulnerable people around the city stay warm.
WKYT 27
State moves to permanently remove children from facility where Lexington boy died
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services announced its intent to permanently remove children from Uspiritus-Brooklawn, a Jefferson County psychiatric residential treatment facility, on Thursday. The decision was made following an investigation into the death of seven-year-old Ja’Ceon Terry on July 17 while at the...
WKYT 27
Messy situation at Macy’s Fayette Mall
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Macy’s at the Fayette Mall says a sprinkler head malfunction occurred Friday. A big mess for the store as they were making sure they could be open for those last-minute shoppers. Watch the video sent to us by Kevin Howard below. Howard said he and...
