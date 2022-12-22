Read full article on original website
Salisbury's Juke Harris is voted SBLive North Carolina Athlete of the Week
Congratulations to Salisbury's Juke Harris, the winner of SBLive North Carolina's Athlete of Week award as voted by North Carolina high school sports fans. Harris, a 6-foot-6 junior forward on Surry's boys basketball team, poured in 42 points to surpass 1,000 for his career as the Hornets ...
insidepacksports.com
South Carolina WR Planning January Official Visit To NC State
While covering the 7 on 7 circuit last spring there were the usual suspects that impressed every week- Kevin Concepcion, Daylan Smothers, Nate Leacock. One under the radar player that turned heads consistently but didn’t receive as much fanfare was Rock Hill (SC) Northwestern WR Elijah Caldwell . He teamed up with NC State commit Lex Thomas on the Carolina Stars and was impressive.
Carolina Panthers
Playoff tickets go on sale Tuesday morning
CHARLOTTE — With the Panthers making their bid for the postseason again, fans can secure their place in Bank of America Stadium for the playoffs beginning Tuesday morning. A limited number of single-game tickets for a potential Panthers home wild card playoff game will go on sale Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 11 a.m.
charlottemagazine.com
50 Best Restaurants in Charlotte: 2023
Eating out isn’t a choice you make casually these days. More than ever, it’s a luxury you save for special occasions. Depending on where you plan to dine, you’re going to reserve a table, book a babysitter, schedule a ride-share, and get dressed to go out. The experience—food, service, atmosphere—had better be worth the price tag.
WBTV
Man shot and killed at southwest Charlotte motel, person of interest in custody
With the temperature sitting at 20 degrees during kickoff, Carolina set a franchise record in rushing yards and total yards to defeat Detroit. Duke Energy restores power after temporary outages due to frigid temperatures. Updated: 5 hours ago. Thousands of customers were without power Saturday due to Duke Energy blackouts...
WFAE.org
A coffee shop in west Charlotte preserves Black history and culture
Archive CLT is a Black-owned coffee shop in west Charlotte that opened a few months ago to preserve Black history and culture. In addition to the coffee, patrons can grab sandwiches, pastries, and a variety of hot teas. The store also has an array of ephemera items, vintage posters, books, and photography to connect and inspire the community.
countynews4you.com
Meet Our Christmas Family
Meet our adopted family: Ms. Margaret Steele and her three grandsons Ayden (8), Alijah (12), and Kaiden (13). The boys' father passed in October of this year and they lost their mother five years ago. Those losses left Ms. Steele to raise and care for her grandsons with limited income. Thanks be to God we were able to “adopt” the Steele family to help their grandmother make their holidays bright.
wccbcharlotte.com
Missing Charlotte Teen Reunited with Family
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Missing 15-year-old Vaniah Nichols is now back home and reunited with her family. CMPD tweeted this morning saying she returned home safely Thursday night. CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 15-year-old girl is missing and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help to locate her. Police say Vaniah Nichols was last seen at the Target at 8120 University City Boulevard. Her family is concerned about her safety.
From barbershop owner to Airbnb investor
Have you ever wanted to have a home away from home experience? Makeever Benders, a local Charlotte man, is making that possible by investing in local properties for Airbnb rentals. He has renovated Concord area properties to provide the perfect environment for his guests. Not only are these properties decked out with all the amenities you could want, but they are also designed to give visitors a true home away from home experience. I spoke with Mr. Benders and he discussed with me his new journey of becoming an Airbnb owner and investor.
Charlotte woman dies after getting stuck in New York snowstorm
BUFFALO, NEW YORK — The blizzard that pummeled the northeast on Christmas weekend also dealt a heartbreaking blow to a Charlotte family. Locally, the weather woes were primarily kept to frigid temperatures and burst pipes, but the winter storm was deadly across the country. So far, more than 50...
Woman, car recovered from river two days after crash
STATESVILLE, N.C. — A 26-year-old Statesville woman and her car were pulled from the South Yadkin River Saturday two days after a crash, officials announced Monday. The woman was apparently driving on Garden Valley Road near the Interstate 40 overpass Thursday when she crossed the center line and struck a bridge railing, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The crash caused the vehicle to overturn and enter the river.
Why did NC ‘rolling blackouts’ last for hours in some cases? Duke Energy also warns more possible Monday
Duke Energy said the blackouts would last just between 15-30 minutes in most cases.
WBTV
South Charlotte home destroyed in early Christmas morning fire
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A house was burned down during a Christmas morning fire in south Charlotte. The fire took place at a home on Westmill Lane around 1 a.m. and heavy fire was originally showing from the garage, the Charlotte Fire Department said. Firefighters told WBTV that one person...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where Are the Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina?
Unpretentious B's BBQ is a counter-serve joint with classic southern sides. Smoked chicken and pork are served alongside various classic barbecue side dishes. The atmosphere is casual, but the food is anything but. B's BBQ is a great place to go for a quick lunch or dinner when you're in the area. This Greenville BBQ joint has been around since 1978. With a long line of regulars and no hours, it's no wonder this restaurant is packed daily. The parking lot sometimes overflows onto the sides of the highway. There's also a high chance that B's will run out of food, so it's essential to get there early.
qcitymetro.com
Naomi Rodgers, who grew up singing in a N.C. church, talks about playing the iconic Tina Turner
Naomi Rodgers was touring with the musical “Frozen” when the text message arrived. “Hey, do you think Tina is in your wheelhouse?” her agent asked, referring to the legendary Tina Turner, winner of 12 Grammy Awards. Though somewhat unfamiliar with the Tina Turner story, Rodgers, 23, submitted...
WBTV
FBI perspective on Madalina Cojocari missing person's case
In west Charlotte, a tree was uprooted and crashed through the roof of a home. One hurt in fiery crash on I-85 S ramp to I-77 S in north Charlotte. The overnight crash happened in north Charlotte. One killed in crash on I-85 in northwest Charlotte. Updated: 13 hours ago.
These Mecklenburg County luxury homes notched top dollar in November
CHARLOTTE — The Lake Norman-area town of Cornelius was a hot spot for high-end home sales in November. Six of the 10 most expensive residential sales in Mecklenburg County that month were recorded there. At the top of the list was a newly built home on Island Forest Drive,...
WCNC
Video shows Charlotte driver brandishing gun in road rage incident
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte family is thankful for their safety after a driver waved a gun at them last week during an incident of road rage in Charlotte. As the family was traveling to a Christmas party, the incident was recorded on video thanks to the cameras on their Tesla vehicle.
WBTV
Duke Energy holding temporary power outages for thousands due to frigid temperatures
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 100,00 customers were without power in the Charlotte area due to outages and high energy demand, Duke Power says. As of 10:30 a.m. on Christmas Eve, there were over 6,000 active outages more than 400,000 customers were without power throughout the Carolinas. There are more than 70,000 without power in Mecklenburg County.
countynews4you.com
Rev. Donald Anthony Celebrated 25 Years at Grace Lutheran Church
CONCORD, NC – Saturday, December 17, 2022, Grace Lutheran Church celebrated the 25th Anniversary of their pastor, Rev. Donald E. Anthony serving as their shepherd leader. Rev. Christopher Stout served as guest speaker. Rev. Anthony said, “I became a servant of this gospel by the gift of God’s grace...
