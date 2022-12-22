ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
insidepacksports.com

South Carolina WR Planning January Official Visit To NC State

While covering the 7 on 7 circuit last spring there were the usual suspects that impressed every week- Kevin Concepcion, Daylan Smothers, Nate Leacock. One under the radar player that turned heads consistently but didn’t receive as much fanfare was Rock Hill (SC) Northwestern WR Elijah Caldwell‍ . He teamed up with NC State commit Lex Thomas on the Carolina Stars and was impressive.
RALEIGH, NC
Carolina Panthers

Playoff tickets go on sale Tuesday morning

CHARLOTTE — With the Panthers making their bid for the postseason again, fans can secure their place in Bank of America Stadium for the playoffs beginning Tuesday morning. A limited number of single-game tickets for a potential Panthers home wild card playoff game will go on sale Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 11 a.m.
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlottemagazine.com

50 Best Restaurants in Charlotte: 2023

Eating out isn’t a choice you make casually these days. More than ever, it’s a luxury you save for special occasions. Depending on where you plan to dine, you’re going to reserve a table, book a babysitter, schedule a ride-share, and get dressed to go out. The experience—food, service, atmosphere—had better be worth the price tag.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE.org

A coffee shop in west Charlotte preserves Black history and culture

Archive CLT is a Black-owned coffee shop in west Charlotte that opened a few months ago to preserve Black history and culture. In addition to the coffee, patrons can grab sandwiches, pastries, and a variety of hot teas. The store also has an array of ephemera items, vintage posters, books, and photography to connect and inspire the community.
CHARLOTTE, NC
countynews4you.com

Meet Our Christmas Family

Meet our adopted family: Ms. Margaret Steele and her three grandsons Ayden (8), Alijah (12), and Kaiden (13). The boys' father passed in October of this year and they lost their mother five years ago. Those losses left Ms. Steele to raise and care for her grandsons with limited income. Thanks be to God we were able to “adopt” the Steele family to help their grandmother make their holidays bright.
STATESVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Missing Charlotte Teen Reunited with Family

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Missing 15-year-old Vaniah Nichols is now back home and reunited with her family. CMPD tweeted this morning saying she returned home safely Thursday night. CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 15-year-old girl is missing and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help to locate her. Police say Vaniah Nichols was last seen at the Target at 8120 University City Boulevard. Her family is concerned about her safety.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bella Rose

From barbershop owner to Airbnb investor

Have you ever wanted to have a home away from home experience? Makeever Benders, a local Charlotte man, is making that possible by investing in local properties for Airbnb rentals. He has renovated Concord area properties to provide the perfect environment for his guests. Not only are these properties decked out with all the amenities you could want, but they are also designed to give visitors a true home away from home experience. I spoke with Mr. Benders and he discussed with me his new journey of becoming an Airbnb owner and investor.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Woman, car recovered from river two days after crash

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A 26-year-old Statesville woman and her car were pulled from the South Yadkin River Saturday two days after a crash, officials announced Monday. The woman was apparently driving on Garden Valley Road near the Interstate 40 overpass Thursday when she crossed the center line and struck a bridge railing, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The crash caused the vehicle to overturn and enter the river.
STATESVILLE, NC
WBTV

South Charlotte home destroyed in early Christmas morning fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A house was burned down during a Christmas morning fire in south Charlotte. The fire took place at a home on Westmill Lane around 1 a.m. and heavy fire was originally showing from the garage, the Charlotte Fire Department said. Firefighters told WBTV that one person...
CHARLOTTE, NC
eastcoasttraveller.com

Where Are the Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina?

Unpretentious B's BBQ is a counter-serve joint with classic southern sides. Smoked chicken and pork are served alongside various classic barbecue side dishes. The atmosphere is casual, but the food is anything but. B's BBQ is a great place to go for a quick lunch or dinner when you're in the area. This Greenville BBQ joint has been around since 1978. With a long line of regulars and no hours, it's no wonder this restaurant is packed daily. The parking lot sometimes overflows onto the sides of the highway. There's also a high chance that B's will run out of food, so it's essential to get there early.
SHELBY, NC
WBTV

FBI perspective on Madalina Cojocari missing person's case

In west Charlotte, a tree was uprooted and crashed through the roof of a home. One hurt in fiery crash on I-85 S ramp to I-77 S in north Charlotte. The overnight crash happened in north Charlotte. One killed in crash on I-85 in northwest Charlotte. Updated: 13 hours ago.
CHARLOTTE, NC
countynews4you.com

Rev. Donald Anthony Celebrated 25 Years at Grace Lutheran Church

CONCORD, NC – Saturday, December 17, 2022, Grace Lutheran Church celebrated the 25th Anniversary of their pastor, Rev. Donald E. Anthony serving as their shepherd leader. Rev. Christopher Stout served as guest speaker. Rev. Anthony said, “I became a servant of this gospel by the gift of God’s grace...
CONCORD, NC

