For the first time in conference history, Big East basketball is happening on Christmas Day, and you can see it on FOX. Following the Packers-Dolphins matchup at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, a preseason top-10 Creighton team will host DePaul at 4:30 p.m. ET in Omaha, Nebraska. The idea of...

OMAHA, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO