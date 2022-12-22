ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Gator Country

“He’s kind of a legend over there in Duval,” Billy Napier said on Treyaun Webb

It wasn’t the finish many had hoped for after missing out on running back Mark Fletcher last week as he committed to Miami, but Florida has everything they need. Treyaun Webb has made a huge impact on this recruiting class already as a devoted recruiter, and Billy Napier expects the Duval legend to have an even bigger impact on the football field for this high-powered run game.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Hawthorne tops final football power poll

The 2022 high school football season has come to a close in the state of Florida and nine state champions were crowned in Tallahassee and Fort Lauderdale. The only team to take home a state title in the Prep Zone Power Poll area is the Hawthorne Hornets. The 1R state champion was also the only unbeaten team remaining in the rankings.
HAWTHORNE, FL
tourcounsel.com

Orlando International Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in Florida

If you have already spent several days in Orlando theme parks such as Walt Disney World and Universal Studios and now the only thing you want is to go shopping, Orlando International Premium Outlets is your best option to go shopping in Orlando at cheap prices in its most of 180 stores.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Orlando man found on 34th Street reflects on 'miracle' of mom's longevity

ORLANDO, Fla. — The movie "Miracle on 34th Street" is a classic. The 1940s blockbuster made young Natalie Wood a star and keeps us hopeful for a miracle every Christmas. It's during this week, WESH 2's Michelle Meredith searched a real 34th Street in Central Florida looking for a miracle and she found one in the most unlikely place.
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Slain Brevard civil rights leaders remembered

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Services marking 71 years since the deaths of slain civil rights leaders Harry and Harriette Moore were recently held in Titusville. Harry and Harriette Moore were civil rights leaders that lived in Brevard County years ago. The couple's goal was to get as many Black...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

FHP busts human smuggling scheme in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol arrested a couple smuggling 10 illegal immigrants into Lake City on Tuesday. According to the arrest report, at approximately 9:55 a.m., a patrol trooper conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 75 near mile marker 426 when he noticed a window tint violation on a Kia Sedona bearing a Tennessee license plate.
LAKE CITY, FL
Ballotpedia News

Union Station: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) says he favors legislation prohibiting paycheck deductions for teachers union dues

Note: The next edition of Union Station will be on Jan. 6, 2023. Until then, happy holidays!. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) says he favors legislation prohibiting paycheck deductions for teachers union dues. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) spoke in favor of legislation that would prohibit paycheck deductions for teachers...
FLORIDA STATE
theapopkavoice.com

It was a bad day for Apopka

It was a cold, overcast, misty Wednesday afternoon in the city of Apopka, but at City Hall, things got dark. There has been a developing story the past couple of weeks involving the Apopka Fire Department - a familiar place for controversy as of late. AFD Lieutenant Alex Klepper resigned from the safety committee on December 10th - citing interference from City Attorney Michael Rodriguez and Fire Chief Sean Wylam. His claim was that they told the committee to stand down on an investigation into the accident at Fire Station #1 that took the life of Firefighter Austin Duran. AFD Firefighter Pablo Echevarria became the second member of the committee to resign on December 14th - citing similar reasons.
APOPKA, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Meet Tara Gardner, Mainland High School's Teacher of the Year

It was Tara Gardner's grandmother that sparked her desire to pursue a career in education. Gardner grew up watching her grandmother teach, and recalls how well she did it — both in and out of the classroom. She always looked up to her, and throughout her school years Gardner was part of the Florida Future Educators of America, as well as taught summer camp and Sunday school classes.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

Police: Man reported missing in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Daytona Beach police are searching for a man reported missing. Around 2 a.m. on Friday, Alexander Kern, 27, was last seen in the area of the 800 block of Main Street, according to police. The Daytona Beach Police Department is asking anyone with information to...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL

