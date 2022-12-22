Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Georgia Man Who Stole $24 Million From McDonald’sMatt LillywhiteGeorgia State
Store hours: What’s open, closed in Jacksonville area on Christmas DayDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
The Bears are out: A Bear is shot and killed after escaping and attacking Florida Zoo keeperOlu'RemiJacksonville, FL
Former Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office dispatcher sentenced to 60 years in federal prisonDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville man sentenced for possessing firearm as convicted felonDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Gator Country
“He’s kind of a legend over there in Duval,” Billy Napier said on Treyaun Webb
It wasn’t the finish many had hoped for after missing out on running back Mark Fletcher last week as he committed to Miami, but Florida has everything they need. Treyaun Webb has made a huge impact on this recruiting class already as a devoted recruiter, and Billy Napier expects the Duval legend to have an even bigger impact on the football field for this high-powered run game.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Hawthorne tops final football power poll
The 2022 high school football season has come to a close in the state of Florida and nine state champions were crowned in Tallahassee and Fort Lauderdale. The only team to take home a state title in the Prep Zone Power Poll area is the Hawthorne Hornets. The 1R state champion was also the only unbeaten team remaining in the rankings.
Jacksonville was covered in snow 33 years ago
Anyone who was in Jacksonville that day knows where they were and what they were doing. It was the date of the heaviest snowfall in the City of Jacksonville in recent memory. Also, only one of three days when the city reported accumulated snowfall, the others being in 1899 and 1958.
WESH
'Catastrophic loss': Tiger dams on Daytona Beach Shores beach vandalized
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A state-run effort to help prevent more beach erosion in parts of Volusia County where back-to-back storms hit hard has been sabotaged. Officials found a million dollars worth of materials vandalized. “This is truly, if you will, a catastrophic loss on these tiger dams,” director...
Restaurants open for Christmas in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here are some restaurants families can go to celebrate Christmas day. For more restaurants you can visit this website. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]. [SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]
Florida man becomes a millionaire after spelling 8 simple words with scratch-off game
A Florida man became a millionaire after spelling eight simple words with a scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced.
tourcounsel.com
Orlando International Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in Florida
If you have already spent several days in Orlando theme parks such as Walt Disney World and Universal Studios and now the only thing you want is to go shopping, Orlando International Premium Outlets is your best option to go shopping in Orlando at cheap prices in its most of 180 stores.
WESH
Orlando man found on 34th Street reflects on 'miracle' of mom's longevity
ORLANDO, Fla. — The movie "Miracle on 34th Street" is a classic. The 1940s blockbuster made young Natalie Wood a star and keeps us hopeful for a miracle every Christmas. It's during this week, WESH 2's Michelle Meredith searched a real 34th Street in Central Florida looking for a miracle and she found one in the most unlikely place.
mynews13.com
Slain Brevard civil rights leaders remembered
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Services marking 71 years since the deaths of slain civil rights leaders Harry and Harriette Moore were recently held in Titusville. Harry and Harriette Moore were civil rights leaders that lived in Brevard County years ago. The couple's goal was to get as many Black...
Massive fire developing in the 600 block of 8th Street
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A massive fire is in progress near UF Health in the 600 block of 8th Street in Jacksonville. A commercial building is engulfed in flames and smoke plumes can be seen across the St. Johns River. The Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department is on scene. Officials...
FHP busts human smuggling scheme in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol arrested a couple smuggling 10 illegal immigrants into Lake City on Tuesday. According to the arrest report, at approximately 9:55 a.m., a patrol trooper conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 75 near mile marker 426 when he noticed a window tint violation on a Kia Sedona bearing a Tennessee license plate.
Jacksonville police make an arrest in deadly September shooting
Jacksonville, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced an arrest in a Sept. 5 shooting on West 27th Street. William Lilpaul Campbell, 26, was taken into custody on Dec. 22. Police say he shot a man and a woman in the backyard of a house. >>> STREAM ACTION...
Union Station: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) says he favors legislation prohibiting paycheck deductions for teachers union dues
Note: The next edition of Union Station will be on Jan. 6, 2023. Until then, happy holidays!. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) says he favors legislation prohibiting paycheck deductions for teachers union dues. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) spoke in favor of legislation that would prohibit paycheck deductions for teachers...
click orlando
Casselberry woman dead, teen girl critically injured after crash in Orange County, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 32-year-old woman from Casselberry died Saturday after a crash in Orange County that left four other people injured, including a 17-year-old girl who was hospitalized in critical condition, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 12:43 a.m. on South Goldenrod Road...
Police investigate overnight shooting at Orlando home near elementary school
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are searching to find the person who shot into someone’s house. The shooting happened on Ribblesdale Lane, about a mile away from Rolling Hills Elementary School. Several Orlando police cruisers were seen on that street as officers investigated the shooting around midnight. Officers...
Two dead and two seriously injured in crash on CR 214 in Clay County
Keystone Heights, Fla. — Update: According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, a sedan driven by a 20-year-old woman was traveling at high speeds, eastbound on County Road 214. The driver was unable to safely turn during a curve in the road and crossed the centerline. A vehicle heading...
JSO: Man killed in Christmas day shooting at Normandy Blvd. intersection
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported one person dead in a shooting at the intersection of Normandy Blvd. and Chaffee Rd. JSO reports that at around 4:18 p.m. Officers responded to reported shots fired at the intersection of Normandy Blvd. and Chaffee Rd. When arriving at...
theapopkavoice.com
It was a bad day for Apopka
It was a cold, overcast, misty Wednesday afternoon in the city of Apopka, but at City Hall, things got dark. There has been a developing story the past couple of weeks involving the Apopka Fire Department - a familiar place for controversy as of late. AFD Lieutenant Alex Klepper resigned from the safety committee on December 10th - citing interference from City Attorney Michael Rodriguez and Fire Chief Sean Wylam. His claim was that they told the committee to stand down on an investigation into the accident at Fire Station #1 that took the life of Firefighter Austin Duran. AFD Firefighter Pablo Echevarria became the second member of the committee to resign on December 14th - citing similar reasons.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Meet Tara Gardner, Mainland High School's Teacher of the Year
It was Tara Gardner's grandmother that sparked her desire to pursue a career in education. Gardner grew up watching her grandmother teach, and recalls how well she did it — both in and out of the classroom. She always looked up to her, and throughout her school years Gardner was part of the Florida Future Educators of America, as well as taught summer camp and Sunday school classes.
WESH
Police: Man reported missing in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Daytona Beach police are searching for a man reported missing. Around 2 a.m. on Friday, Alexander Kern, 27, was last seen in the area of the 800 block of Main Street, according to police. The Daytona Beach Police Department is asking anyone with information to...
