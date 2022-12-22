Read full article on original website
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Where Masks Are Now Recommended, Counties at ‘High'
Where are masks now recommended in the Chicago area and in Illinois?. The number of counties at a "high" COVID alert level in the state rose in the last week. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. Here's Where Masks Are Recommended in the...
wjpf.com
88 counties at elevated level for Covid-19
Eighty-eight counties in Illinois are at an elevated level for COVID-19 by the CDC, up from 86 a week ago, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Public Health Director Dr. Sameer Vohra is urging those who are feeling ill to take a COVID-19 test and to stay home if they test positive to avoid spreading the virus to friends and family, especially those vulnerable to serious outcomes.
Ten new laws going into effect in Illinois in 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — At the start of the new year, 195 laws go into effect, changing everything from reforming the criminal justice system to who can be a substitute teacher. Here are some of these laws. Minimum Wage Increase The standard minimum wage for an Illinois worker is $13 per hour, starting Jan. 2023. The […]
From a State Snake to Sweet Corn Appreciation Day, Illinois Has 185 New Laws Going Into Effect in 2023
185 new laws are set to take effect in Illinois on Jan. 1, with many of them bringing the state new programs, safety measures or industry-specific policies. However, there are a few that are a little less traditional. Here's a look at five laws set to go into effect in...
Horrifying Illinois: How Starved Rock State Park Got Its Name
When you've lived in a state for your entire life, it's sometimes jarring to find out something about its history that you had absolutely no idea about. My family and I had been discussing cool spots for day trips here in Illinois, rather than taking a week to vacation in just one spot. There's certainly no shortage of must-see attractions, and I was taking my time checking out a few different possibilities when I stumbled upon some information that was pretty shocking to me.
Can I legally marry my dog in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A woman in Northern Ireland married her yorkshire terrier, Henry, in 2009, because she said “dogs are better than men.” Wilhelmina Morgan Callaghan’s marriage may have been more symbolic than a legal union, as marriages between humans and animals are illegal in the U.K. But what about here in America? While […]
New Illinois Laws in 2023 Will Establish State Snake, Celebrate Sweet Corn and More
The state of Illinois will have dozens of new laws going into effect on Jan. 1, and while most will carve out new programs or add additional public safety measures, a handful will celebrate what makes the state unique. While most Illinoisans are aware that the state bird is the...
1470 WMBD
Illinois GED gets a name change on New Years Day
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The State of Illinois’ “GED” will be getting a name change as of Sunday. The GED certificate will instead be called the “State of Illinois High School Diploma.”. “This is important because, often, a high school equivalency can have a stigma that...
WAND TV
New Driving Laws You Should Know About in Illinois for 2023
(NBC Chicago) — More than 180 new laws take effect in Illinois at the start of the new year, and among them are a number of traffic-related changes drivers might want to know about. From new penalties for certain violations to guidelines for those who are carjacked or have...
Mega Millions jackpot at $565M
(WTVO) — The Mega Millions grand prize is still up for grabs, and continues to grow. No winners were announced over the holiday weekend, so the jackpot is now worth $565 million. That is the sixth-largest payout ever. Illinois and California each sold one ticket that matched five of the six numbers. Those winners will […]
When People Move From Illinois, Here’s Where They’re Going
We've been hearing for years about how Illinois has been hemorrhaging so many residents that we lead the entire Midwest in "outbound migration," and are one of the top three states in the entire country when it comes to population loss. There's really no disputing the numbers, but like me,...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Virginia minimum wage to increase Jan. 1
(The Center Square) – Virginia’s minimum wage is set to increase from $11 to $12 per hour Jan. 1, a rise that comes after an attempt by Republican lawmakers to halt the minimum wage increase failed earlier this year. The increase comes as a result of 2020 law...
Illinois Homeowners Be Aware of New Smoke Detector Law for 2023
If you own a home in Illinois that you need to be aware of the new smoke detector law which starts Jan. 1, 2023. In 2017, there was a new act stating that all Illinois homeowners had which requires all residents to replace their old smoke alarms with the type that has a long-term battery life by Jan 1.2023. The 10-year batteries are supposed to make it easier for homeowners to not worry about changing batteries twice (or more a year). You will want to make sure that you are in compliance. According to WCIA, you will be fined for not having these smoke detectors installed.
Illinois Congresswoman Bustos Announces Illinois Archived Collection And Endowed Scholarship
Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) announced that the collection of artifacts and papers from her years in office will be archived in a joint partnership with the nonpartisan Dirksen Congressional Center and Illinois College. Bustos is also establishing the Callahan-Bustos Family Endowed Scholarship Fund through a gift to the college, which will provide scholarship funding to students pursuing work for the public good.
977wmoi.com
Department of Human Services LaunchesCampaign to Help Those with Gambling Problems
The “Are You Really Winning?” campaign aims to help Illinoisans across the state with 1.800.GAMBLER helpline and website AreYouReallyWinning.com. The Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) launched “Are You Really Winning?” – a campaign to build awareness of problem gambling and to promote helpline services for people experiencing gambling problems.
Illinois Business Journal
Fall freshmen enrollment up 5 percent at Illinois public universities, bucking national trends
Illinois outpaces national enrollment growth rate of African American and Latino freshmen. The Illinois Board of Higher Education recently released its first-look report at enrollment data from the state’s public universities for the fall semester of the 2022-23 academic year. Freshmen enrollment at Illinois’ public universities increased by a noteworthy 5 percent compared to the fall semester of the 2021-22 academic year. This bucked the national trend which indicated a 2.4 percent decrease in freshmen enrollment at all public universities. Of Illinois’ 12 public universities, nine reported an increase in freshmen enrollment.
freedom929.com
CDL TRAINING SCHOLARSHIPS
(BLOOMINGTON) The Illinois Farm Bureau has created a Driving Agriculture Forward Scholarship with the IAA Foundation to help offset the cost of commercial driver’s license (CDL) training. In the program’s first year, 20 individuals will each receive $1,000 in tuition assistance, plus $2,000 individual scholarships will be available to Illinois residents who are directly connected to agriculture and enrolled in a local community college truck driving course. To learn how to apply or if any questions, go to the iaafoundation.org website.
wsiu.org
Illinois lawsuit seeks to reverse firearm ban on public transit, mirrors challenges nationwide
After a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision affirmed the right to carry firearms in public places for self defense, state laws that ban guns in “sensitive” locations are being challenged in the next era of the battle over the Second Amendment. Amid the decision, pro-gun advocates have filed...
southarkansassun.com
17% of Illinoisans relies on Food Stamps during Christmas Feast
This December, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will help more than 2 million low-income Illinoisans. With a nearly 11% increase from a year ago, has the 6th-highest percentage of residents who purchase meals with nutritional benefits. According to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (2022), 1 in 6 Illinoisans...
WSPY NEWS
New state laws affect education in 2023
As the new year arrives, there will be several changes in local education forthcoming after new state laws were passed by the Illinois General Assembly. Every public middle or high school student will be provided at least one school day excused absence per school year to engage in a civic event.
