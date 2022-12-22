Read full article on original website
talentrecap.com
Ranking Every Opening Number in ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 31
Every Dancing With The Stars episode begins with a dance act to set the mood of the competition. We ranked all the opening numbers we’ve witnessed during season 31 of the series. Let’s recall the thrill that these performances gave us when we first watched them. 8. Disney+...
talentrecap.com
Meet Terry Fator, the Winning Ventriloquist Returning for ‘AGT: All-Stars’
In 2007, Terry Fator became the first ventriloquist to win America’s Got Talent. The star competed in Season 2, performing with his singing puppets and impersonating iconic voices. Now he’s returning to the AGT stage to compete in All-Stars. Terry Fator Won Season 2 of America’s Got Talent...
talentrecap.com
Meet Peter Antoniou, The Psychic Who Guessed Sofia Vergara’s Special Memory
Quickly after he read what’s inside Sofia Vergara’s mind, Peter Antoniou became an international sensation. His first attempt to wow the crowd in America’s Got Talent was an absolute success. Now that he’s back for AGT All-Stars, he’s all ready to spell out what a psychic really means.
Cher Appears to Be Engaged to Alexander Edwards…We Think
Cher appears to be engaged to her 36-year-old boyfriend, Alexander “A.E.” Edwards…at least, that's what fans think her latest tweet is about. On December 25, the 76-year-old icon shared a photo of a large, pear-shaped diamond ring with even more diamonds on the band. “THERE R NO WORDS,” she wrote alongside the snap, which featured Edwards holding the ring while sporting green flame nails. In a second tweet, the singer and actor added, “I posted this cause his nails are so cool.”
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Have "So Much to Be Grateful for" After "Scary" Car Accident
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert are feeling extra grateful this holiday season. Earlier this month, the Dancing With the Stars judge and his fiancée were traveling to the California mountains when they experienced a scare on the roads. "On December 12, Derek and I got into a pretty scary...
Luke Bryan Reveals Christmas Present From His Wife That Made Him Cry
Luke Bryan’s wife, Caroline, may be best known for her Prankmas antics this time of year. But she has an incredibly sentimental side, and she proved that one Christmas by giving Luke a gift that brought him to tears. An Instagram video that the Play it Again singer filmed...
bravotv.com
Andy Cohen Shares a Look Inside His Holiday Celebrations at Home with Ben & Lucy
The WWHL host is showing sweet holiday moments with his kids in their NYC apartment. In November, Andy Cohen opened up about his Hanukkah plans with his children, Ben and Lucy. "We will light the menorah together," he told E! News’ Carolina Bermudez. In an interview with Today, he shared, "We'll bake cookies, we light a lot of fires... I'm happy to say I have a wood-burning fireplace in New York City, and we light a lot of fires, and listen to Mariah Carey, light the menorah."
Dolly Parton & Kelly Clarkson’s Impromptu Duet of ‘I Will Always Love You’ Has Us in Tears
Bear with us. We’re trying to name a more iconic duo than Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson and, well, we simply can’t. The beloved country singer joined the eponymous Kelly Clarkson Show host on a recent episode of her daytime chat show, where the two ladies got on the topic of Parton’s beloved song, “I Will Always Love You.” After chatting about the history of the song and how it ended up in the 1992 film The Bodyguard with an iconic rendition by the late Whitney Houston, Parton and Clarkson gave an impromptu performance of the chorus complete with harmonies....
Elle
Kendall Jenner Sparkled in a Sleek Red Valentino Dress at the Kardashians' Christmas Eve Party
Kendall Jenner, like her sister Kim Kardashian, dressed to sparkle last night at her family's annual Christmas Eve party in one of her most formal and glitzy looks of the year. The model opted to wear a strapless red Valentino dress with her brown hair styled down and straight. She...
Hugh Jackman and Wife Are 'Dancing Into the Holidays' in Fun Video
Hugh Jackman and his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, can't wait to celebrate the holidays. The actor, 54, took to his Instagram to share the most adorable video of him and his wife, 67, as they got their groove on. The video captured the duo dancing to "Finesse" by Bruno Mars in...
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen, John Legend & Kids Color Coordinate For Christmas Photos
'Tis the season for some healthy competition! On Christmas Day, Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend posted a festive family photo on their respective Instagram accounts within minutes of each other — but the model revealed the timing was no coincidence, claiming the singer always strives to be the first to upload."Merry Christmas!! I swear to god john your need to post good pictures before me is actually psychotic and it’s becoming worrisome how you never tell me and i find out from the group chat," the pregnant star quipped in caption. "See u in hell!!!!!"The Grammy winner, 43, took...
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton settle in for a country Christmas at his ranch in rural Oklahoma
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are set to enjoy a Christmas in the country. The couple have traveled to the Sangria singer's ranch in his native Oklahoma.
Watch: Lizzo and Austin Butler Sing Sweet Christmas Carol Together
This year’s pop queen, Lizzo, and this year’s Elvis, Austin Butler, are wishing fans a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. The pair recorded a little carol behind-the-scenes of their joint Saturday Night Live appearance, a video Lizzo has been “gatekeeping” since it was recorded. Sharing the clip on her TikTok, it shows the two singing the classic carol, “We Wish You a Merry Christmas,” in unison and ending the video in a sweet, excited embrace.
Kelly Ripa Unwraps 19 Years Worth of Festive Family Photos on Instagram
Kelly Ripa is ringing in the holidays with a trip down memory lane. The talk show host, 52, put a holiday spin on her latest "Throwback Thursday" photos on Instagram, where she shared a slew of her family's Christmas cards over the past 9 years. "tbt holiday card edition," Ripa—who...
Catherine O’Hara’s Children: Facts About Her 2 Kids
Catherine O’Hara has two children with her husband, Bo Welch. Their sons, Matthew and Luke, were born in 1994 and 1997, respectively. Matthew and Luke are so private, they don’t have any public social media accounts. One of Catherine O’Hara‘s biggest roles was playing Kevin McCallister’s mom in...
LPBW’s Amy Roloff Celebrates the Holidays Early with Jeremy, Audrey, Their Kids Amid Drama: Photos
Family weekend! Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff celebrated the holidays early with son Jeremy Roloff, his wife, Audrey Roloff, and their kids amid the ongoing family drama. “Christmas at Mimi’s” Audrey, 32, wrote across a photo via her Instagram Stories on Friday, December 23, of Amy, 60, smiling...
Martina McBride And Kelly Clarkson Will Blow You Away With Powerhouse Duet Of Reba’s Classic “Does He Love You”
You’d be hard-pressed to find two better vocalists on the planet. Back in 2006, Martina McBride and Kelly Clarkson honored Reba as part of her CMT Giants feature, singing her original duet with Linda Davis, “Does He Love You.”. The 1993 heartbreaker was also the lead single from...
PWMania
Big Bill (W. Morrissey) and Lexy Nair Announce Engagement (Photo)
W. Morrissey and Lexy Nair of AEW are set to marry, with Nair announcing their engagement on Christmas Eve. The AEW interviewer took to Twitter to announce her engagement to Morrissey, who is currently known as Big Bill in AEW. In the post, she stated, “Mr. & Mrs. Morrissey coming...
Jennifer Garner Fangirls Over James Taylor and Demands an Encore in Adorable Video
Jennifer Garner clearly had a great time at a recent James Taylor concert, sharing videos of herself fangirling during his performance on social media. The actress posted multiple videos from the night on Instagram, captioning it, "I promise he invited us to sing along. Thank you for the perfect night out, @jamestaylor_com, we loved every minute. ♥️🎄♥️."
‘Ladies Of The ’80s’ Joan Collins, Jaclyn Smith Share Stunning Christmas Photo Together
Joan Collins and Jaclyn Smith recently posed for a photo together while attending a Christmas party. Collins shared the photo to her Instagram account with the caption, “A fabulous Christmas party 🎄🥂🍾🍸 @mark_zunino & @rene_horsch with the beautiful @realjaclynsmith … TV leading ladies of the 80’s!”
