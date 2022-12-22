ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

talentrecap.com

Ranking Every Opening Number in ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 31

Every Dancing With The Stars episode begins with a dance act to set the mood of the competition. We ranked all the opening numbers we’ve witnessed during season 31 of the series. Let’s recall the thrill that these performances gave us when we first watched them. 8. Disney+...
talentrecap.com

Meet Terry Fator, the Winning Ventriloquist Returning for ‘AGT: All-Stars’

In 2007, Terry Fator became the first ventriloquist to win America’s Got Talent. The star competed in Season 2, performing with his singing puppets and impersonating iconic voices. Now he’s returning to the AGT stage to compete in All-Stars. Terry Fator Won Season 2 of America’s Got Talent...
talentrecap.com

Meet Peter Antoniou, The Psychic Who Guessed Sofia Vergara’s Special Memory

Quickly after he read what’s inside Sofia Vergara’s mind, Peter Antoniou became an international sensation. His first attempt to wow the crowd in America’s Got Talent was an absolute success. Now that he’s back for AGT All-Stars, he’s all ready to spell out what a psychic really means.
Glamour

Cher Appears to Be Engaged to Alexander Edwards…We Think

Cher appears to be engaged to her 36-year-old boyfriend, Alexander “A.E.” Edwards…at least, that's what fans think her latest tweet is about. On December 25, the 76-year-old icon shared a photo of a large, pear-shaped diamond ring with even more diamonds on the band. “THERE R NO WORDS,” she wrote alongside the snap, which featured Edwards holding the ring while sporting green flame nails. In a second tweet, the singer and actor added, “I posted this cause his nails are so cool.”
bravotv.com

Andy Cohen Shares a Look Inside His Holiday Celebrations at Home with Ben & Lucy

The WWHL host is showing sweet holiday moments with his kids in their NYC apartment. In November, Andy Cohen opened up about his Hanukkah plans with his children, Ben and Lucy. "We will light the menorah together," he told E! News’ Carolina Bermudez. In an interview with Today, he shared, "We'll bake cookies, we light a lot of fires... I'm happy to say I have a wood-burning fireplace in New York City, and we light a lot of fires, and listen to Mariah Carey, light the menorah."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SheKnows

Dolly Parton & Kelly Clarkson’s Impromptu Duet of ‘I Will Always Love You’ Has Us in Tears

Bear with us. We’re trying to name a more iconic duo than Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson and, well, we simply can’t. The beloved country singer joined the eponymous Kelly Clarkson Show host on a recent episode of her daytime chat show, where the two ladies got on the topic of Parton’s beloved song, “I Will Always Love You.” After chatting about the history of the song and how it ended up in the 1992 film The Bodyguard with an iconic rendition by the late Whitney Houston, Parton and Clarkson gave an impromptu performance of the chorus complete with harmonies....
Parade

Hugh Jackman and Wife Are 'Dancing Into the Holidays' in Fun Video

Hugh Jackman and his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, can't wait to celebrate the holidays. The actor, 54, took to his Instagram to share the most adorable video of him and his wife, 67, as they got their groove on. The video captured the duo dancing to "Finesse" by Bruno Mars in...
OK! Magazine

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen, John Legend & Kids Color Coordinate For Christmas Photos

'Tis the season for some healthy competition! On Christmas Day, Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend posted a festive family photo on their respective Instagram accounts within minutes of each other — but the model revealed the timing was no coincidence, claiming the singer always strives to be the first to upload."Merry Christmas!! I swear to god john your need to post good pictures before me is actually psychotic and it’s becoming worrisome how you never tell me and i find out from the group chat," the pregnant star quipped in caption. "See u in hell!!!!!"The Grammy winner, 43, took...
American Songwriter

Watch: Lizzo and Austin Butler Sing Sweet Christmas Carol Together

This year’s pop queen, Lizzo, and this year’s Elvis, Austin Butler, are wishing fans a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. The pair recorded a little carol behind-the-scenes of their joint Saturday Night Live appearance, a video Lizzo has been “gatekeeping” since it was recorded. Sharing the clip on her TikTok, it shows the two singing the classic carol, “We Wish You a Merry Christmas,” in unison and ending the video in a sweet, excited embrace.
Parade

Kelly Ripa Unwraps 19 Years Worth of Festive Family Photos on Instagram

Kelly Ripa is ringing in the holidays with a trip down memory lane. The talk show host, 52, put a holiday spin on her latest "Throwback Thursday" photos on Instagram, where she shared a slew of her family's Christmas cards over the past 9 years. "tbt holiday card edition," Ripa—who...
HollywoodLife

Catherine O’Hara’s Children: Facts About Her 2 Kids

Catherine O’Hara has two children with her husband, Bo Welch. Their sons, Matthew and Luke, were born in 1994 and 1997, respectively. Matthew and Luke are so private, they don’t have any public social media accounts. One of Catherine O’Hara‘s biggest roles was playing Kevin McCallister’s mom in...
PWMania

Big Bill (W. Morrissey) and Lexy Nair Announce Engagement (Photo)

W. Morrissey and Lexy Nair of AEW are set to marry, with Nair announcing their engagement on Christmas Eve. The AEW interviewer took to Twitter to announce her engagement to Morrissey, who is currently known as Big Bill in AEW. In the post, she stated, “Mr. & Mrs. Morrissey coming...
Parade

Jennifer Garner Fangirls Over James Taylor and Demands an Encore in Adorable Video

Jennifer Garner clearly had a great time at a recent James Taylor concert, sharing videos of herself fangirling during his performance on social media. The actress posted multiple videos from the night on Instagram, captioning it, "I promise he invited us to sing along. Thank you for the perfect night out, @jamestaylor_com, we loved every minute. ♥️🎄♥️."

