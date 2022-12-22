Even as we enter the height of the Yuletide season, dancehall singjay Shalkal wants Jamaicans to free themselves of the chains of materialism with his latest track, Destiny. “To see so many people who can’t be themselves but who choose to live by the perception of others, is very heartbreaking. How we dress and the way we look, these trends tell us, communicate an outward expression of how we choose to live, but we have to free ourselves of these chains of materialism,” Shalkal, whose real name is Shalkal Carty, said.

2 DAYS AGO