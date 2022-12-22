Read full article on original website
Related
dancehallmag.com
Popcaan, Teejay Trade Shady Tweets Over Unruly Boss’ Diss Of Sharon Burke, Shaggy
Popcaan’s “gatekeeper” allegations against Solid Agency’s Sharon Burke seem to have been too much for Dancehall artist Teejay, who’s sprung from the sidelines with his own scathing remarks against the Unruly Boss. The two artists have exchanged direct callouts and subtweets since Popcaan reeled off...
dancehallmag.com
Jahshii, Brysco’s Ghetto Splash Spat Leaves Fans Excited For Sting
Cream of the Crop Management, the team representing rising Dancehall star Jahshii, have issued a statement after he and fellow up-and-comer Brysco, almost came to blows on stage at the 33rd staging of Ghetto Splash, held recently at the Waterhouse Mini-Stadium in Drewsland. While some fans praised the statement for...
dancehallmag.com
Beenie Man Cancels Shows To Avoid Losing His Injured Foot
Dancehall superstar Beenie Man has been compelled to cancel all of his upcoming events after a dire diagnosis by his doctor that he is at risk of losing his foot which was injured during a car accident last month. The Sim Simma deejay posted a video to social media on...
dancehallmag.com
Shalkal Pushes ‘Destiny’ To Free Black People Of Chains Of Materialism
Even as we enter the height of the Yuletide season, dancehall singjay Shalkal wants Jamaicans to free themselves of the chains of materialism with his latest track, Destiny. “To see so many people who can’t be themselves but who choose to live by the perception of others, is very heartbreaking. How we dress and the way we look, these trends tell us, communicate an outward expression of how we choose to live, but we have to free ourselves of these chains of materialism,” Shalkal, whose real name is Shalkal Carty, said.
dancehallmag.com
Reggae Icon Freddie McGregor Sings For Medical Staff While On Road To Recovery From Stroke
The Reggae community reacted with joy to a video circulating on social media that appeared to show Freddie McGregor at an undisclosed medical facility in Florida. The Big Ship Captain appeared to be in great spirits as he belted out one of his classics. McGregor had reportedly suffered a major...
dancehallmag.com
The Top Moments In Reggae/Dancehall Of 2022: Year In Review
As 2022 gathers the last of its belongings to hit the road, let’s look back at the top music moments of the year for fans of Reggae/Dancehall—the controversies, achievements, viral moments, and sadly, those who passed away. DRAMA ON-DEMAND. What’s a year without a bit of drama? Try...
dancehallmag.com
Valiant, Stalk Ashley’s ‘Narcissistic’ And 7 More New Songs
The new releases from Jamaican artists this week includes Valiant teaming up with songbird Stalk Ashley for a love affair gone wrong. Another collaboration with Teejay and Tommy Lee Sparta brings optimum levels of badness no one saw coming, while Bugle tackles a pressing misconception among today’s youths with his track Fully Bright. There’s a lot more to enjoy from Squash, Bobby 6ix, Shane O, Bounty Killer, and more.
dancehallmag.com
Heavy D Says There’ll Be No Fights At Sting: “Our Stage This Year Is A Prison Stage”
Sting promoter Heavy D has declared that the greatest one-night dancehall and reggae show on earth, Sting, will be a safe zone. His warning follows a fracas on stage between a member of dancehall newcomer Jahshii’s entourage and fellow artist Brysco at Ghetto Splash on Tuesday. With the highly...
Comments / 0