dancehallmag.com

Popcaan, Teejay Trade Shady Tweets Over Unruly Boss’ Diss Of Sharon Burke, Shaggy

Popcaan’s “gatekeeper” allegations against Solid Agency’s Sharon Burke seem to have been too much for Dancehall artist Teejay, who’s sprung from the sidelines with his own scathing remarks against the Unruly Boss. The two artists have exchanged direct callouts and subtweets since Popcaan reeled off...
dancehallmag.com

Jahshii, Brysco’s Ghetto Splash Spat Leaves Fans Excited For Sting

Cream of the Crop Management, the team representing rising Dancehall star Jahshii, have issued a statement after he and fellow up-and-comer Brysco, almost came to blows on stage at the 33rd staging of Ghetto Splash, held recently at the Waterhouse Mini-Stadium in Drewsland. While some fans praised the statement for...
dancehallmag.com

Beenie Man Cancels Shows To Avoid Losing His Injured Foot

Dancehall superstar Beenie Man has been compelled to cancel all of his upcoming events after a dire diagnosis by his doctor that he is at risk of losing his foot which was injured during a car accident last month. The Sim Simma deejay posted a video to social media on...
dancehallmag.com

Shalkal Pushes ‘Destiny’ To Free Black People Of Chains Of Materialism

Even as we enter the height of the Yuletide season, dancehall singjay Shalkal wants Jamaicans to free themselves of the chains of materialism with his latest track, Destiny. “To see so many people who can’t be themselves but who choose to live by the perception of others, is very heartbreaking. How we dress and the way we look, these trends tell us, communicate an outward expression of how we choose to live, but we have to free ourselves of these chains of materialism,” Shalkal, whose real name is Shalkal Carty, said.
dancehallmag.com

The Top Moments In Reggae/Dancehall Of 2022: Year In Review

As 2022 gathers the last of its belongings to hit the road, let’s look back at the top music moments of the year for fans of Reggae/Dancehall—the controversies, achievements, viral moments, and sadly, those who passed away. DRAMA ON-DEMAND. What’s a year without a bit of drama? Try...
dancehallmag.com

Valiant, Stalk Ashley’s ‘Narcissistic’ And 7 More New Songs

The new releases from Jamaican artists this week includes Valiant teaming up with songbird Stalk Ashley for a love affair gone wrong. Another collaboration with Teejay and Tommy Lee Sparta brings optimum levels of badness no one saw coming, while Bugle tackles a pressing misconception among today’s youths with his track Fully Bright. There’s a lot more to enjoy from Squash, Bobby 6ix, Shane O, Bounty Killer, and more.

