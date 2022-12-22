Read full article on original website
List of closings and delays in Northeast Ohio for Friday, Dec. 23, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Anticipation of extremely cold temperatures, high winds and snow from a winter storm has led to the closing of several county offices, libraries and local attractions for Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Northeast Ohio beginning at...
U.S. Post Office closed on Monday Dec. 26th and Monday Jan. 2nd
CLEVELAND, OH (WLIO) - Because Christmas and New Years Day fell on a Sunday this year, the post office will be taking following Mondays off. Post Offices nationwide will be closed on December 26th and January 2nd in observance of both holidays. So, there will be no residential or business deliveries those days except for items that are priority mail express, which is year-round. Mail service will have normal operations and hours on the following Tuesday.
45 Year Old Red Lobster Restaurant in Ohio Closing Permanently
This Red Lobster location has been serving people for more than 45 years, since it opening on November 22, 1977. As a regular contributor to NewsBreak, I've covered a number of prominent restaurants and stores. The article I wrote on Red Lobster on December 7th, titled "Red Lobster Restaurant Permanently Closes - San Angelo Branch Shutters" provides a great deal of relevance to today's article as it describes the increasing level of financial difficulties the company is facing.
University Heights sees parking garage agreement as spark to restart University Square redevelopment
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- “We have gotten over a large hump that had been keeping the development from proceeding,” said a pleased Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan, referring to a recent agreement he sees as spurring forward the long-delayed University Square redevelopment project. During its meeting Monday’s (Dec. 19),...
From the old Clark Avenue bridge, the mighty Cleveland steelworks belched evidence of their work, even on Christmas: James H. Korecko
VALLEY VIEW, Ohio -- Christmas is the holiday which evokes images from the past probably more than any day of the year. Our memories reflect upon what once was and those who have left us. Christmases past at my grandmother’s house on the Near West Side of Cleveland leave me with images I’ll always cherish, but in addition to the festivities at my grandmother’s home, I was enamored with the journey that took me there.
Lorain teen charged with Elyria High School freshman's killing
A Lorain teen has been charged in Lorain County Common Pleas Court with shooting and killing Elyria High School freshman Shayne Edwards Jr. during a drive-by shooting in Elyria in September. Hezekiah Shepard, 17, of East 32nd Street, was indicted Thursday by a Lorain County grand jury on 17 criminal...
Winter Storm Elliott leaves its mark on Northeast Ohio, delivering high winds, cold temps before Christmas
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Winter Storm Elliott slammed through Northeast Ohio the past few days, delivering snow, high winds and bitter temperatures while causing a deadly pileup on the Ohio Turnpike and canceling dozens of flights at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. Thousands of residents across the state lost power for...
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in Ohio
While Ohio is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Portage County along the Cuyahoga River in northeast Ohio. Keep reading to learn more.
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To Visit
Ohio is home to a number of haunted cemeteries, each with its own unique history and tales of ghosts and other supernatural phenomena. Here are the top five most haunted cemeteries in Ohio:
Prune pierogies; black & white TV; Midnight Christmas Mass – Terry Pluto’s Faith & You
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The odor of garlic coming from the kitchen. The warm smell of fresh chocolate chip cookies giving your nose a warm hug,. The visitor who comes with a box from Hough Bakery. It’s tied closed with a string. Cupcakes inside. The uncle who drinks too...
Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission Chairman Issues Statement on the Tragic Multi-Vehicle Crash Incident on Dec. 23
BEREA, Ohio – Jerry N. Hruby, chairman of the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission, issued the following statement concerning the multi-vehicle crash that occurred on the Ohio Turnpike at milepost 106.4 in Erie and Sandusky counties on Dec. 23, 2022:. “Our deepest sympathy goes to those affected by this...
Photos: 7 crews battle 2 Oberlin house fires on Christmas Eve
Oberlin fire crews battled flames in a house fire on Christmas Eve only to be called moments later to another house fire a few streets away.
16-year-old Cleveland girl reported missing
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on Dec. 23 to help find missing 16-year-old Aliyah Burston. She was described by police as 5′2″ tall, and 120 pounds. Police said she was last seen wearing a white tank top, purple shorts, and a white winter hat.
Advocates raise concerns regarding Akron's encampment sweeps
AKRON, Ohio — Brent McClung, 39, is experiencing homelessness in Akron, and now he’s also unsheltered after the city of Akron preformed a series of homeless encampment sweeps. “They took everything," McClung said. "It’s not right. I just got bullied off the property. I didn’t know there was...
Black Chef Sells Soul Food Out of Ohio Gas Station
It’s not often that you find a spot where you can stop for gas and grab a bite of soul food at the same time. Dominique Ian LeeShawn Boykin, self-taught chef and creator of Dinner By Dom, is serving his cuisine inside Akron’s Gas & Save station to address the lack of soul food options in Northeast OH.
Winter storm closings and cancellations
A blizzard warning, winter storm warning and wind chill warning are in effect through Saturday morning for all of Northeast Ohio.
1 person dead, another injured following house explosion in Portage Lakes
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — One person is dead following a house explosion in Summit County Thursday afternoon. Witnesses say the home blew up in the area of East Long Lake Boulevard close to North Turkeyfoot Road in Portage Lakes. Photos and video from the scene show one house totally leveled and others severely damaged on either side of it.
Worker arrested after turning violent at office Christmas party in Brook Park
BROOK PARK, Ohio – An Olmsted Falls, 37, man was arrested at about 2:30 p.m. Dec. 9 after he fought with coworkers and police during a Christmas party at Western Specialty Contractors, 5160 West 164th Street. The owner of Western Specialty, who was hosting the party for his employees,...
Local greenhouse transforms into winter wonderland
CLEVELAND — Every winter for the past 18 years, the greenhouse at Puritas Nursery has transformed into a Christmas wonderland, thanks to the work of a group of volunteers. “One of my suppliers of flowers and vegetables suggested that since I have so many open benches here, we don't grow any flowers in the winter time, that maybe we would set up a train display that would help attract people to the garden center,” said owner Dale Heyink.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Cleveland
Cleveland might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Cleveland.
