ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Wisconsin Republicans, Evers clash over tax cuts, schools

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans who control the state Legislature are poised to clash with newly reelected Democratic Gov. Tony Evers over tax cuts, how to fund local governments and whether to expand the private school choice program to wealthier families. But even though Evers and Republicans are...
WISCONSIN STATE
SFGate

Minnesota environmental reviews now include climate impact

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota environmental regulators are now requiring developers to calculate projects' effects on the climate. The state's environmental review process requires regulators to consider a project's potential impact on the land, air, water and animals. Minnesota Public Radio reported Monday that the state Environmental Quality Board voted Dec. 14 to amend the process to require developers to calculate how much carbon dioxide, methane and other greenhouse gases they'll pump into the atmosphere and list methods they considered to reduce those emissions.
MINNESOTA STATE
SFGate

Western NY death toll rises to 27 from cold, storm chaos

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The death toll from a Buffalo-area blizzard rose to 27 in western New York, authorities said Monday as the region reeled from one of the worst weather-related disasters in its history. Much of the rest of the United States was hit by ferocious winter conditions.
BUFFALO, NY
SFGate

Noem commutes 7 inmates' sentences to parole

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem has commuted seven prisoners’ sentences to parole. Noem’s office announced the move Saturday, saying the convicts will be subject to a number of requirements, including electronic monitoring of their locations and alcohol use and supervision plans. Any violations will result in a return to prison.
SFGate

CT Forecast

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index.
CONNECTICUT STATE
SFGate

Magnitude 4.2 earthquake strikes near Hydesville, CA

The United States Geological Survey reports a preliminary magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck 4.9 miles from Hydesville in Northern California on Saturday. The quake hit at 11:33 a.m. local time at a depth of 20 kilometers. There was no initial word on damage or injury resulting from the quake. Over 300 people reported feeling the quake on the USGS site.
HYDESVILLE, CA
SFGate

NY WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING HAS EXPIRED... The Lake Effect Snow Warning for northern Herkimer County was. been allowed to expire at 9 am. The lake effect snowband will. lift northward today, however some lake effect snow showers will. occur this morning mainly north of Route...
ALBANY, NY
SFGate

WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 7 PM PST. * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...South Washington Coast. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 7 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy