No. 19 Kentucky begins SEC play at 1-loss Missouri
Kentucky coach John Calipari is bringing a lengthy to-do list as the No. 19 Wildcats begin Southeastern Conference play at Missouri on Wednesday night. The Wildcats (8-3) have lost to Michigan State, Gonzaga and UCLA. They most recently defeated Florida A&M 88-68 last Wednesday, but they led by just seven points with 5:35 left and Calipari was vexed by his team's defense.
Kentucky offers six 4-star recruits, Frederick Douglass lineman
Kentucky has offered Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass 2024 interior offensive lineman Zuri Madison (6-foot-5, 277), Lee's Summit (Mo.) North 2024 defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri (6-foot-4, 245), Hudson (Ohio) 2024 interior offensive lineman Tommy Ricard (6-foot-4, 265), Hiram (Ga.) 2024 offensive tackle Jameson Riggs (6-foot-4.5, 285), Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Riverdale 2026 cornerback Zyntreacs Otey (5-foot-11, 160), Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater 2024 wide receiver Cai Bates (6-foot-3, 170), Atlanta (Ga.) Woodward Academy 2025 defensive lineman London Merritt (6-foot-3, 230), Atlanta (Ga.) Pace Academy 2024 defensive lineman Hevin Brown-Shuler (6-foot-4, 290), Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb 2024 athlete David Eziomume (6-foot, 170), St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers College 2024 wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan (6-foot-1, 185), Liberty (Mo.) North 2024 linebacker Melvin Laster (6-foot-2, 230) and Lee's Summit (Mo.) North 2025 wide receiver Isaiah Mozee (5-foot-11, 175).
WTVQ
Meteorologist Jordan Smith has a look ahead
Meteorologist Jordan Smith, Lexington, Kentucky: Today has been another cold day across the Commonwealth of Kentucky with highs in the low to mid 20s, wind chill values into the upper teens, and scattered snow showers and flurries. Take it slow and allow extra travel time to get to and from your destination as snow showers continue into Tuesday morning. If you get caught under a heavier snow shower, it may reduce visibility briefly and coat the road before moving on out.
WTVQ
Body found in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Madison County Coroner has released the name of a man found dead Monday afternoon near Berea. The coroner says the body of 37-year old Darrell Jones was found outside in the snow, about 50-75 feet away from a trailer home on Owsley Fork Road, off of Charlie Abney Road.
fox56news.com
Madison County women want a say in alcohol sales
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — Women have never been able to vote on the wet-dry status of Madison County. It’s been dry since before women legally held the right to vote. The 18th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, voted on by men, banned alcohol in 1919, starting prohibition. Women won the right to vote when Congress ratified the 19th Amendment in 1920. Thirteen years later, prohibition ended with the 21st Amendment.
Golf.com
The 5 best golf courses in Kentucky (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Kentucky. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Kentucky. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
fox56news.com
Richmond man found dead outside Madison County home
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – Police are investigating following the death of a man in Madison County on Monday. Kentucky State Police said they responded to a possible deceased man around 2 p.m. Monday outside a home on Charlie Abney Road in the Bighill area of Madison County.
WKYT 27
Thousands lose power across central Kentucky
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Thousands of people across central Kentucky woke up to no power Friday morning. In Lincoln County, many of the outages, which totaled more than 4,000 at one point, were caused by problems at a substation. Crews began working around 4 a.m. to restore power. Lincoln County Emergency...
lakercountry.com
Multi-county pursuit leads to arrest of former Russell Co. resident
A traffic stop on North Highway 127 Friday afternoon turned into a multi-county pursuit, according to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office. According to reports, Deputy Dustin Bunch initiated a traffic stop on a 2005 Mitsubishi Outlander on Highway 127 for driving too fast for road conditions, reckless driving, and passing multiple vehicles.
WKYT 27
Ky. nursing home ceiling collapses due to water leak
Owingsville, Ky. (WKYT) - A water leak caused the ceiling of Ridgeway Nursing & Rehabilitation Facility in Owingsville to collapse on Sunday. A representative of the nursing home said they are in the process of cleaning and repairing the collapse. They say there were no reported injuries nor resident relocations.
WKYT 27
First Family of Kentucky reflects on 2022 and their holiday traditions
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) -This Christmas like so many others the First Family of Kentucky will gather to celebrate the holidays. Earlier this month WKYT’s Amber Philpott sat down in person with Governor Andy Beshear, First Lady Britainy Beshear and First Dog Winnie for a light hearted conversation about life as the First Family this holiday season.
wbontv.com
Investigation underway in death of Madison County man discovered today
A death investigation has been launched to determine the cause of death of a Madison County Man. Kentucky State Police and Madison County Coroner Jimmy Cornelison were called to the scene this afternoon just off Owsley Fork Road on Charlie Abney Road. Reports indicate the body was discovered outside. The...
wymt.com
Police in Pulaski County search for stolen ATV
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office is asking for your help to find a stolen side by side. Deputies in Pulaski County say the 2007 Kubota ATV was stolen sometime in the last several days from the Ard Ridge Road area of Nancy. You can...
k105.com
4 weekend fires in Ky. claim 5 lives
A fourth residential fire over the weekend claimed a fifth life. K105 reported earlier this week that three house fires over the weekend killed four people, including a seven-year-old boy. A fifth fire, reported by the Prestonsburg Police Department, has also claimed a life. On Sunday, firefighters responded to a...
fox56news.com
Lexington police increase patrols for Christmas, New Years
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Police Department is reminding everyone to drive over or get pulled over this holiday season. The police took to social media and reported how over the last five years in Kentucky 513 impaired driving-related crashes resulted in 244 injuries and 13 deaths during the Christmas and New Years holidays.
kyweathercenter.com
First Call For Monday Snowfall
Good evening and Merry Christmas Eve. Our memorable Christmas weekend of weather continue to throw bitterly cold temps and snow showers/squalls at us. While we deal with this, I’m already focusing on another snow maker due in for Monday and early Tuesday. Road conditions are still a mess and...
WKYT 27
Kentucky American Water shares tips to prevent frozen pipes
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Pipes on the outside of your home or in an unfinished basement can be the most vulnerable to freezing. Since they’re more exposed, Susan Lancho with Kentucky American Water said if pipes are frozen, the best thing you can do is find your main water shut off valve.
spectrumnews1.com
Catholic Action Center helps warm unsheltered individuals
LEXINGTON, Ky. — With frigid temperatures sweeping over the country, Lexington’s Catholic Action Center is helping those who are unsheltered in the city stay warm. A day before Christmas and in sub-zero temperatures, volunteers with the Lexington Catholic Action Center are giving their time to make sure some of the most vulnerable people around the city stay warm.
WKYT 27
Messy situation at Macy’s Fayette Mall
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Macy’s at the Fayette Mall says a sprinkler head malfunction occurred Friday. A big mess for the store as they were making sure they could be open for those last-minute shoppers. Watch the video sent to us by Kevin Howard below. Howard said he and...
WTVQ
Powell County nursing home patient wing floods Christmas night
STANTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A patient wing at a Powell County nursing home flooded Christmas night after a break in its sprinkler system. According to a Facebook post from the Stanton Fire Department, around 8 p.m., crews arrived at Stanton Nursing and Rehabilitation where they saw a break in a line of the sprinkler system causing “atrocious amounts” of water to flow into the patient wing.
