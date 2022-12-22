INDIANAPOLIS -- On a Monday night where the Indianapolis Colts' anemic offense was particularly punchless, recently-acquired running back Zack Moss provided the lone bright spot in a 20-3 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Interim Colts coach Jeff Saturday said the team planned to rotate Moss with backs Jordan Wilkins and Deon Jackson, but Moss started strong and ended up handling 12 of 13 running back carries for 65 yards against the Chargers. ...

