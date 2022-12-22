ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk police bust counterfeit opreation

By Norwalk Reflector staff, sports@norwalkreflector.com
 4 days ago

NORWALK — The Norwalk Police Department detective bureau executed a search warrant of a hotel room on Thursday at the Best Western, 351 Milan Ave., in the city.

This was part of an investigation into the use of counterfeit U.S. currency in the city of Norwalk.

The investigation began after a Whittlesey Avenue business reported individuals used counterfeit bills to purchase several items. Using surveillance footage of the suspects and their vehicle, Officer Jon Crabill was able to locate them at the Best Western.

During the initial investigation, it was also learned several other businesses had recently received counterfeit currency.

Later during the execution of the search warrant, $491 of counterfeit U.S. currency was seized from the hotel room along with receipts from several area businesses showing cash transactions.

Chelsey Gregg, 30, and Holden Sexton, 31, both of Helenwood, Tenn., were arrested for counterfeiting, a 4th-degree felony. Holden was also charged with tampering with evidence, a 3rd-degree felony.

They were both taken to the Huron County Jail to await a court hearing. Additional charges are pending, and all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

