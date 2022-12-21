Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/29/22, Ellington Financial Inc (Symbol: EFC), Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: BXMT), and Tricon Residential Inc (Symbol: TCN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ellington Financial Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.15 on 1/25/23, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.62 on 1/13/23, and Tricon Residential Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.058 on 1/15/23. As a percentage of EFC's recent stock price of $13.00, this dividend works out to approximately 1.15%, so look for shares of Ellington Financial Inc to trade 1.15% lower — all else being equal — when EFC shares open for trading on 12/29/22. Similarly, investors should look for BXMT to open 2.77% lower in price and for TCN to open 0.77% lower, all else being equal.

