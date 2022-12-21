Read full article on original website
Are Basic Materials Stocks Lagging BHP Group Limited (BHP) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Basic Materials stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has BHP (BHP) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Basic Materials peers, we might be able to answer that question.
2 No-Brainer Turnaround Stocks to Buy for 2023
There's no question about it: 2022 has been a wipeout for the stock market. With just a few days left in the calendar, 10 out of the 11 market sectors are down for the year, with energy being the lone exception. Inflation and rising interest rates torched the stock market...
Why Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access...
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust, Ready Capital and Xenia Hotels & Resorts
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/29/22, Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (Symbol: PMT), Ready Capital Corp (Symbol: RC), and Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: XHR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 1/27/23, Ready Capital Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 1/31/23, and Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 1/13/23. As a percentage of PMT's recent stock price of $13.12, this dividend works out to approximately 3.05%, so look for shares of Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust to trade 3.05% lower — all else being equal — when PMT shares open for trading on 12/29/22. Similarly, investors should look for RC to open 3.35% lower in price and for XHR to open 0.77% lower, all else being equal.
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Rexford Industrial Realty, Chimera Investment and Essential Properties Realty Trust
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/29/22, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (Symbol: REXR), Chimera Investment Corp (Symbol: CIM), and Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: EPRT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.315 on 1/17/23, Chimera Investment Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 1/31/23, and Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.275 on 1/13/23. As a percentage of REXR's recent stock price of $54.30, this dividend works out to approximately 0.58%, so look for shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc to trade 0.58% lower — all else being equal — when REXR shares open for trading on 12/29/22. Similarly, investors should look for CIM to open 3.81% lower in price and for EPRT to open 1.17% lower, all else being equal.
3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You for the Rest of Your Life
A variety of factors shook up financial markets in 2022: decades-high inflation, the war between Russia and Ukraine, ongoing supply chain issues, and soaring interest rates, to name a few. With the S&P 500 index down 19.7% year to date and stocks across several sectors falling as much or more, there haven't been many places for investors to hide from negative returns.
Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Phillips 66 (PSX) This Year?
Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Phillips 66 (PSX) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Phillips 66 is a member of the Oils-Energy sector....
Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B (TGS) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B (TGS) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings...
Wall Street Bulls Look Optimistic About Bank of America (BAC): Should You Buy?
When deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock, investors often rely on analyst recommendations. Media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts often influence a stock's price, but are they really important?. Let's take a look at what these Wall Street heavyweights have to say...
3 EV Stocks That Could Run Hot as Tesla Falls to 52-Week Low
As Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock has gotten battered in 2022 — it’s down nearly 66% year-to-date — investors have begun to look around for better electric vehicle (EV) stocks to buy. Don’t get me wrong, almost all EV stocks are down in 2022, but Tesla was, and still...
3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now That Are Down 23% to 27%
This year has been a really challenging one for investors. The stock market is down significantly due to concerns that we could be heading toward a recession. A downturn could force many companies to reduce their cash outflows, including dividend payments to shareholders. Even top-notch dividend stocks like Dominion Energy...
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ellington Financial, Blackstone Mortgage Trust and Tricon Residential
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/29/22, Ellington Financial Inc (Symbol: EFC), Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: BXMT), and Tricon Residential Inc (Symbol: TCN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ellington Financial Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.15 on 1/25/23, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.62 on 1/13/23, and Tricon Residential Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.058 on 1/15/23. As a percentage of EFC's recent stock price of $13.00, this dividend works out to approximately 1.15%, so look for shares of Ellington Financial Inc to trade 1.15% lower — all else being equal — when EFC shares open for trading on 12/29/22. Similarly, investors should look for BXMT to open 2.77% lower in price and for TCN to open 0.77% lower, all else being equal.
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, AXIS Capital Holdings and MFA Financial
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/29/22, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (Symbol: KW), AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd (Symbol: AXS), and MFA Financial, Inc. (Symbol: MFA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 1/5/23, AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 1/18/23, and MFA Financial, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 1/31/23. As a percentage of KW's recent stock price of $15.54, this dividend works out to approximately 1.54%, so look for shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc to trade 1.54% lower — all else being equal — when KW shares open for trading on 12/29/22. Similarly, investors should look for AXS to open 0.80% lower in price and for MFA to open 3.34% lower, all else being equal.
Wall Street Analysts See Scorpio Tankers (STNG) as a Buy: Should You Invest?
The recommendations of Wall Street analysts are often relied on by investors when deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock. Media reports about these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts changing their ratings often affect a stock's price. Do they really matter, though?. Before we discuss the reliability of brokerage...
National Retail Properties (NNN) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
National Retail Properties (NNN) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is at the...
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Apple Hospitality REIT and Agree Realty
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/29/22, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (Symbol: ARE), Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (Symbol: APLE), and Agree Realty Corp. (Symbol: ADC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.21 on 1/13/23, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.08 on 1/17/23, and Agree Realty Corp. will pay its monthly dividend of $0.24 on 1/13/23. As a percentage of ARE's recent stock price of $147.01, this dividend works out to approximately 0.82%, so look for shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc to trade 0.82% lower — all else being equal — when ARE shares open for trading on 12/29/22. Similarly, investors should look for APLE to open 0.50% lower in price and for ADC to open 0.34% lower, all else being equal.
2 Beaten-Down Industry-Leading Stocks to Buy and Hold
One way to earn outsized returns over the long run is to buy shares of companies that are leaders in an industry with solid growth prospects. It's even better to do so when said companies are going through challenging times on the stock market, provided that there are good reasons to think they will recover.
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Centerspace, Ryman Hospitality Properties and Rithm Capital
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/29/22, Centerspace (Symbol: CSR), Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (Symbol: RHP), and Rithm Capital Corp (Symbol: RITM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Centerspace will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.73 on 1/12/23, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 1/17/23, and Rithm Capital Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 1/27/23. As a percentage of CSR's recent stock price of $60.21, this dividend works out to approximately 1.21%, so look for shares of Centerspace to trade 1.21% lower — all else being equal — when CSR shares open for trading on 12/29/22. Similarly, investors should look for RHP to open 0.30% lower in price and for RITM to open 2.94% lower, all else being equal.
Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Sendas Distribuidora (ASAI) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Sponsored ADR (ASAI) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Franklin Resources, LXP Industrial Trust and Broadstone Net Lease
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/29/22, Franklin Resources Inc (Symbol: BEN), LXP Industrial Trust (Symbol: LXP), and Broadstone Net Lease Inc (Symbol: BNL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Franklin Resources Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 1/13/23, LXP Industrial Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 1/17/23, and Broadstone Net Lease Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.275 on 1/15/23. As a percentage of BEN's recent stock price of $26.81, this dividend works out to approximately 1.12%, so look for shares of Franklin Resources Inc to trade 1.12% lower — all else being equal — when BEN shares open for trading on 12/29/22. Similarly, investors should look for LXP to open 1.21% lower in price and for BNL to open 1.65% lower, all else being equal.
