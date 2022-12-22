Read full article on original website
PWMania
Road Dogg Discusses Charlotte Flair Feeling Torn Over Appearing Alongside Ric Flair
Ric Flair had a big influence on Charlotte Flair’s on-screen persona early in her wrestling career, but the day would come when Charlotte would dominate WWE television on her own. The decision to no longer have Ric as Road Dogg discussed her manager was discussed by Road Dogg on...
ringsidenews.com
Ronda Rousey Furious Over Raquel Rodriguez Winning Gauntlet Match On WWE SmackDown
Ronda Rousey came back to WWE earlier this year and immediately put the whole locker room on notice, eventually becoming a two-time Smackdown Women’s Champion. Her feud with Raquel Rodriguez continues to further intensify with every passing week. Gonzalez ended up winning the Gauntlet match on Smackdown this week and this has infuriated Ronda Rousey.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Advertising “Pitch Black Match” For 2023 Royal Rumble
A new video has confirmed that WWE is planning to do the rumored Pitch Black match at the 2023 Royal Rumble. There has been some confirmation that WWE is planning to do the first-ever Pitch Black Match at the 2023 Royal Rumble on January 28th in San Antonio. It was about a month when WrestlingNewsCo first reported the company’s plan to do a Pitch Black Match.
ringsidenews.com
Ric Flair Reveals His Real Birth Name That He Recently Discovered
Ric Flair didn’t get the best look during the airing of the “Plane Ride From Hell” episode by VICE TV and Dark Side of the Ring. The new Ric Flair documentary on Peacock dropped today, and it shows him in a brand-new light. Among other things, The Nature Boy revealed that he recently discovered his real birth name.
tjrwrestling.net
Seth Rollins Says Becky Lynch Looking To Hollywood
Seth Rollins has indicated what Becky Lynch’s future might look like as he indicates that she’s looking to pursue a Hollywood career. Becky Lynch has been one of the lynchpins of the WWE’s women’s roster in recent years, shooting to unparalleled popularity in late 2018 which led to a WrestleMania main event victory for The Man in 2019.
ringsidenews.com
Rhea Ripley Says ‘Christmas Is Cancelled’ After Dominik Mysterio’s Arrest
Dominik Mysterio did the unthinkable and turned heel by attacking Edge and then his father Rey Mysterio, shocking everyone in attendance at Clash At The Castle. He even attacked his father on Thanksgiving after that. Mysterio and Rhea Ripley decided to crash Rey Mysterio’s place on Christmas Eve, but it did not go the way they planned this time, as Dominik was arrested. Rhea Ripley has finally reacted to the incident, and she is not happy about this.
bodyslam.net
Brock Lesnar Was Challenged To A Fight Backstage At Crown Jewel 2019
Brock Lesnar was almost in a fight backstage at 2019’s WWE Crown Jewel. Tim Allcock, a member of Fury’s team, allegedly risked Brock Lesnar’s wrath by challenging The Beast Incarnate backstage. During a 2019 interview, IFL TV host Kugan Cassius told Tyson Fury’s brother, Tommy, about the event. He also mentioned that Allcock’s behavior was reported.
411mania.com
Jim Ross Recalls Goldberg’s Debut In WWE, If Wrestlers Opposed Him Coming In
On a recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed Goldberg run in the WWE including if wrestlers opposed Goldberg coming in and the disappointment in the RAW rating for Goldberg’s debut. Some highlights are below. On if any wrestlers opposed Goldberg coming in: “Probably not as much volume...
tjrwrestling.net
Major Sign Former WWE Star Could Be Set For Return
There has been a major indication that a former WWE Superstar could be set for a return to the company almost two years after they were released. Since Triple H took over the WWE mantle from Vince McMahon in July 2022, the Chief Content Officer has set about boosting the numbers on the roster after two years of huge cuts made under McMahon. Stars such as Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, and Dakota Kai among many others have returned – however reports have suggested that The Game has been “severely underwhelmed” by some of his returning stars.
ringsidenews.com
Jade Cargill Believes She Is Too Green To Go After AEW Women’s Title
Jade Cargill has dominated the AEW women’s division ever since her debut in 2020, thanks to her imposing figure and strength. Her current undefeated streak has been compared to Goldberg’s in WCW and it is not hard to see why. While Cargill is dominant, her in-ring skills and experience still leave a lot to be desired for many fans. In fact, Cargill believes she is still too green to go after the AEW Women’s Championship.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Reportedly Planning Big Change For Roman Reigns As Champion
Roman Reigns has been on a warpath since his return to WWE back in 2020. The Tribal Chief is still the Undisputed Universal Champion even now, and fans have been wondering whether he will end up dropping the titles or not. Judging by WWE’s recent plans, it seems the company will be splitting up Roman Reigns’ titles by WrestleMania 39.
tjrwrestling.net
TJR: WWE Raw The Absolute Best Of 2022 Review
This week’s WWE Raw was a taped show looking back at some big matches along with highlights of 2022, plus interviews featuring Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, Bianca Belair and more. It was a recap show, so I’m just going to do a quick recap of what they aired over...
tjrwrestling.net
Kurt Angle Comments On Ric Flair & Eric Bischoff’s Issues
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has had his say on the ongoing issues between Ric Flair and former WCW boss, Eric Bischoff. Ric Flair and Eric Bischoff’s uneasy relationship stretches back to the two men’s time together in WCW. Bischoff perceived that Flair had no-showed an event and launched a lawsuit against The Nature Boy that saw Flair miss five months of television. When Flair returned, their real-life drama was turned into a storyline that played out on Nitro.
tjrwrestling.net
Dax Harwood Calls Bret Hart “One Of The Greatest Human Beings”
AEW star Dax Harwood has talked in glowing terms about WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart and says he is thankful for what Hart has done for him. Dax Harwood’s love and admiration for Bret Hart is no secret and The Hitman has even accompanied Harwood and his FTR partner Cash Wheeler to the ring on a few independent shows.
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Gives Sneak Peek Of New Look For Dynamite & Rampage
AEW has given fans a sneak peek of what the highly-anticipated new look for Dynamite and Rampage will look like in the new year. AEW made headlines recently when they hired former WWE Vice President of Global Television Production and the man considered the “heir apparent to Kevin Dunn,” Mike Mansury. Mansury is AEW’s new Senior Vice President & Co-Executive Producer and began in the role on the 14th of December edition of Dynamite Winter Is Coming.
PWMania
Kevin Nash Reveals Vince McMahon Wouldn’t Let Him Take a Role in Movie
On a recent episode of Kliq This, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash revealed that Vince McMahon refused to let him perform a part he was up for in the Striptease movie. Nash mentioned that he was up for the role that Ving Rhames eventually got, the head of security at the strip club Moore’s character worked in, but that McMahon didn’t want to let him go for as long as it would have taken to shoot, on a recent episode of Kliq This.
tjrwrestling.net
Triple H Threatened To Fire WWE Hall Of Famer
A new report has explained why Triple H threatened to fire a WWE Hall of Famer and who was behind bringing the issue at hand to The Game’s desk. Recently, D-Von Dudley was scheduled to appear at Tribute to the Extreme, an ECW revival event in Philadelphia. However, he didn’t make the show after WWE pulled the booking, with Triple H apparently threatening to fire D-Von from his role as an agent in the company if he attended.
ringsidenews.com
Dominik Mysterio & Aalyah Mysterio Are Willing To Donate Their Kidneys To Konnan
Konnan is a pro wrestling legend due to his contributions to the industry as he has competed in numerous promotions such as WCW, Impact, MLW and AAA. His health is not the best right now and this continues to worry fans. Now it seems Dominik and Aalyah Mysterio are willing to donate their kidneys to Konnan.
wrestlingrumors.net
If You Need Her: WWE Hall Of Famer Ready For Royal Rumble If Needed (It Would Work)
She would work. In about a month, WWE will present its annual Royal Rumble event. As always, this will be one of the trickiest shows of the year, as it will feature a pair of Royal Rumble matches. With a total of sixth wrestlers between the two of them, those matches are going to require all hands on deck. Now a legend is offering her services if she is needed for the match.
stillrealtous.com
Rumor Killer On Current AEW Champion Not Being Under Contract
A number of AEW stars have tried to win championship gold, but only a few of them have been successful over the last few years. Back in October, Orange Cassidy challenged PAC for the AEW All Atlantic Championship and he managed to win the title for the first time in his career.
