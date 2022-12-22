There has been a major indication that a former WWE Superstar could be set for a return to the company almost two years after they were released. Since Triple H took over the WWE mantle from Vince McMahon in July 2022, the Chief Content Officer has set about boosting the numbers on the roster after two years of huge cuts made under McMahon. Stars such as Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, and Dakota Kai among many others have returned – however reports have suggested that The Game has been “severely underwhelmed” by some of his returning stars.

2 DAYS AGO