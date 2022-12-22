Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WHIZ
Julie Ann Jordan
Julie Ann Jordan , 55 of Norwich died at 7:24 AM Friday, December 23, 2022 at her home following a lengthy illness with diabetes. She was born April 9, 1967 in Zanesville, Ohio the daughter of Ronald Adams and Judith “Judy” Wisecarver Adams. Julie was Methodist by faith...
WHIZ
Howard Roman Schoeppner
Howard Roman Schoeppner, age 93 of Caldwell, OH passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022 at Southeastern Med in Cambridge, OH. He was born November 20, 1929 in Noble County, OH, a son of the late Albert and Marie Bishop Schoeppner. He served and protected his nation in the US Army....
WHIZ
William “Bill” Lee Brown
William Lee Brown, known affectionately as “Wimla” or “Bill” by his loved ones, 77, of Nashport, Ohio, passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022 at Genesis Hospital. Bill was born April 20, 1945 in Portsmouth, Ohio, son of the late Edgar and Dolly Brown, Sr. In addition to his parents, William is also preceded in death by his beloved wife of 43 years, Marquetta Brown; five brothers, Junior, Edgar, Jr., Joe, Everett and Leroy; and nine sisters, Violet Scott, Maxine Neal, Pauline Scott, Phyllis Bertrum, Mabel Hobbs, Marie Judy, Marie Brown, Sarah Brown and Myrtle Leatherwood.
WHIZ
Steven E. DeGarmo
Steven Eric “Stoney” “Toad” DeGarmo, 61, passed away Friday, December 23, 2022, at Genesis Hospice Morrison House. He was born December 18, 1961, in Zanesville to the late Raymond “Chink” and Darla K. Wolfe DeGarmo. He was a 1980 graduate of Crooksville High School. He was a self-taught stone carver and operated Stone Works DeGarmo & Sons. He was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church and the Larry Hittle Volkswagon Gang. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, camping, being outside, ice sculpting but most of all he loved spending time with his family.
WHIZ
Sandra Dee Noll
Sandra Dee Noll, 63 of Zanesville, passed away on December 25, 2022, at Genesis Hospital, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on December 14, 1959, in Zanesville, Ohio, daughter of the late Pat Misner and Betty (Hoppstetter) Misner. Sandra worked for Avon and The Longaberger Company before she retired.
WHIZ
Sidney L. Mock
Sidney L. Mock, aged 68 of Chandlersville, passed away at home with loved ones after a brief illness. He was delivered to the arms of our Lord and reunited with his parents, Eugene and Evelyn Mock, on December 25, 2022. He was a member of the Chandlersville United Methodist Church. He loved being a coal miner for Sidwell Brothers and was proud to say he helped repair the Big Muskie. Later in life, Sid enjoyed the friendships he made while working at Longaberger and New Bakery. He enjoyed being outside and devoting time working on the family farm. In his free time he took pride watching his sons play sports. In retirement he enjoyed going to car shows and watching classic car auctions on the garage TV holding his yorkie Alex. Sid is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Andrea Mock, and his two loving sons, Tony and Cody Mock, both of Chandlersville. Also surviving are two brothers, Steve (Juanita) Mock and Bob (Linda) Mock, and two sisters, Chris (Jeff) Hamill and Susie (Tim) Thompson, as well as several loving nieces and nephews. Sid is also survived by several doting pets includind Daisie, Olivia, Snookee, and his very special “Little Dude” Alex. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two nephews Brad Hamill and Kyle Mock. And a special yorkie Mollie.Friends may call from 4-8 p.m. Wed. Dec. 28, 2022 at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage where funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thur. Dec. 29, 2022 with Chaplain Bill Blair officiating. Burial will be in Chandlersville Cemetery.
WHIZ
Linda M. Gannon
Linda M. Gannon, 72, of Chandlersville, passed away on December 24, 2022 at Ohio State Wexner Medical Center. Linda was born in Zanesville on May 29, 1950. She is the daughter of Walter and Eleanor (Van Dergriff) Gibson. Linda worked as a recovery nurse’s tech for Bethesda Hospital and in...
WHIZ
Ryan A. Moyer
Ryan A. Moyer, 42 of New Concord, passed away on December 24, 2022 at Ohio State Wexner Medical Center in Columbus following a brief illness. Ryan was born in Zanesville on February 3, 1980. He is the son of Vickie Moyer and Carl Tucker. Ryan was a 1999 graduate of...
WHIZ
Daniel Lee Harris
Daniel Lee Harris, 75 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully at his residence on December 24, 2022, under Shriver’s Hospice Care. He was born on October 6, 1947, in Zanesville, son of the late Charles Eby and Maybelle Powell. Danny was a cook by trade. He enjoyed raising African Grays, where he adopted the name “Bird Man”. In his spare time, he enjoyed watching his tv show, ‘Grimm’ and eating his sweets and blueberries.
WHIZ
Harold L. Barnhart Sr. “Barney”
Harold L. Barnhart Sr. “Barney”, 73, passed away peacefully on December 23, 2022 at his residence. Barney was born in Greasy Ridge, OH, Lawrence Co. to the late John N. Barnhart and Dorothy J. Butler Barnhart. Barney retired as a machinist from the Lear Corporation. He loved watching sports, especially his Cleveland Browns, Ohio State Buckeyes and Cincinnati Reds. He also loved his animals. Barney was also a member of the Rolling Plains Church.
WHIZ
Mall Sees Post-Christmas Spurt
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Many shoppers take their time between Thanksgiving and Christmas to find the perfect gift or best price but the day after Christmas can be very busy with consumers returning gifts or using their Christmas present, gift cards and the vendors inside Colony Square Mall saw both Monday. Clayton Snack, Hayley Henry and their daughter Paisley came to the mall to run errands and take advantage of the warm play areas.
WHIZ
Sheriff Lutz Looks Back on 2022
With 2022 coming to an end, it’s time to wrap up the year and look at what’s in store. Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz said a record was set in the detective bureau for the most arrests cleared off of cases. This year, 389 arrests were cleared. Just like every year, Sheriff Lutz said the primary focus was drug enforcement.
WHIZ
Students Create Plan for Downtown Zanesville
Several Muskingum University students worked to develop a five year strategic plan for downtown Zanesville. Through the university’s Regional Planning course the students took part in the Appalachian Regional Project, which encourages students to look at job creation, job expansion and further development. Muskingum University presented their finding to...
WHIZ
Cold Spells Can Burst Pipes
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The recent cold spell brought sub-zero temperatures that caused exposed and uninsulated water pipes to burst. The freezing conditions not only can affect homeowners but businesses too. Squiggly’s Car Wash General Manager Ryan Dale dealt with a burst pipe this morning and explained the precautions the business takes to prevent the freezing temperatures from affecting business.
WTRF
WV Boil Order notice by OCPSD
WEST VIRGINIA — There is a current water problem on Hughes Street causing contamination of water. The areas affected are Cedar Rocks, Clifton Heights, and the Big Wheeling Creek Areas. There was a water line break and the line is being repaired. Authorities anticipate the line to be fixed...
Fire dept. taking donations after Ohio family’s home, presents were destroyed on Christmas
UPDATE (2:46 p.m. on Dec. 25): The Pomeroy Fire Department is asking for donations for the Ohio family of six who lost their home and belongings to a fire on Christmas in Athens County. PFD says that when the fire happened, the family was staying at a motel due to winter storm power outages. All […]
Father, son arrested for assaulting deputies in Ohio
A man and his son were arrested in Pomeroy on Wednesday after deputies say they became combative with officers.
Travel Maven
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Deli Serves some of the Best Bagels in all of Ohio
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Ohio. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
6 people killed in early morning house fire
"It is a sad day for our community with this tragedy and loss of life," Mayor Patrick Cadle told FOX 8.
WTRF- 7News
Engulfed barn leveled to the ground in Ohio, animals lost
PERRY TWP., Ohio (WTRF) – – On December 19 there multiple rural fire departments from the Tuscarawas and Harrison counties battled a barn fire that left numerous animals dead, according to a report by The TimesReporter. Rush Township Volunteer Firefighters responded to a report of a fully engulfed barn at 1:09 p.m. Not long after they […]
Comments / 0