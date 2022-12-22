ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

3 Explosive Stocks Poised for a Bull Run in 2023

Since real estate investment trusts (REITs) are required to pay 90% or more of taxable income in the form of dividends, investors can lock in yields that are often 2 to 5 times more than the S&P 500 average. Paying higher yields often means REITs grow at a slower pace than more-traditional stocks.
NASDAQ

Validea's Top Five Consumer Cyclical Stocks Based On Motley Fool - 12/25/2022

The following are the top rated Consumer Cyclical stocks according to Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance. MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS INC (MCFT) is a small-cap value stock in...
NASDAQ

Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Oils and Energy Stocks Now

Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise. The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss...
NASDAQ

Here is What to Know Beyond Why Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) is a Trending Stock

Merck (MRK) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this pharmaceutical company have returned +4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks...
NASDAQ

Harley-Davidson (HOG) Loses 13.2% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why a Trend Reversal May be Around the Corner

Harley-Davidson (HOG) has been on a downward spiral lately with significant selling pressure. After declining 13.2% over the past four weeks, the stock looks well positioned for a trend reversal as it is now in oversold territory and there is strong agreement among Wall Street analysts that the company will report better earnings than they predicted earlier.
NASDAQ

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) is Unlikely to Rebound in 2023

Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) have plunged more than 60% this year, but there are still those who remain bullish on its long-term prospects. Of course, the bulls directly oppose the bears, who viewed the steady decline as the result of shallow ambitions and misplaced priorities. With Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) ongoing privacy changes, TikTok's hold in certain regions, and Meta's massive metaverse investment, things aren't looking upward for the firm. Therefore, we are bearish on META stock for the long haul.
NASDAQ

Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging AMark Precious Metals (AMRK) This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. A-Mark Precious Metals is one of 284 companies...
NASDAQ

Is Titan Machinery (TITN) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Titan Machinery (TITN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.
NASDAQ

Are Transportation Stocks Lagging Ryder System (R) This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Ryder (R) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.
NASDAQ

Is H&E Equipment Services (HEES) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has H&E Equipment (HEES) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.
NASDAQ

Outokumpu (OUTKY) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why

Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk...
NASDAQ

Should Value Investors Buy The Chef's Warehouse (CHEF) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Looking at the history of...
NASDAQ

See a Recession in 2023? Stock Up on These 3 Ultra-Safe Dividend Stocks.

There's a lot of talk that the economy could be heading toward a recession in 2023. The Federal Reserve has continued raising interest rates to cool off inflation, which has already started to slow several sectors of the economy. A full-blown downturn could cause more economically sensitive companies to reduce their dividends.
NASDAQ

Wall Street Analysts See Scorpio Tankers (STNG) as a Buy: Should You Invest?

The recommendations of Wall Street analysts are often relied on by investors when deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock. Media reports about these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts changing their ratings often affect a stock's price. Do they really matter, though?. Before we discuss the reliability of brokerage...

