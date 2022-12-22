Read full article on original website
3 Explosive Stocks Poised for a Bull Run in 2023
Since real estate investment trusts (REITs) are required to pay 90% or more of taxable income in the form of dividends, investors can lock in yields that are often 2 to 5 times more than the S&P 500 average. Paying higher yields often means REITs grow at a slower pace than more-traditional stocks.
Validea's Top Five Consumer Cyclical Stocks Based On Motley Fool - 12/25/2022
The following are the top rated Consumer Cyclical stocks according to Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance. MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS INC (MCFT) is a small-cap value stock in...
This Powerful Dividend-Paying Stock Hit Its 52-Week Low. Should You Buy Before 2022 Ends?
In investing, short-term volatility often leads to long-term opportunities. This means that deep bear markets in stocks in the near term can result in valuations that are detached from reality. But since such markets can sometimes be justified by poor business fundamentals, it can be difficult to separate the wheat...
Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Oils and Energy Stocks Now
Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise. The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss...
Here is What to Know Beyond Why Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is a Trending Stock
Costco (COST) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this warehouse club operator have returned -13.3% over the past month versus the Zacks...
Here is What to Know Beyond Why Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) is a Trending Stock
Merck (MRK) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this pharmaceutical company have returned +4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks...
After Plunging 5% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why the Trend Might Reverse for Bumble Inc. (BMBL)
Bumble Inc. (BMBL) has been beaten down lately with too much selling pressure. While the stock has lost 5% over the past four weeks, there is light at the end of the tunnel as it is now in oversold territory and Wall Street analysts expect the company to report better earnings than they predicted earlier.
Harley-Davidson (HOG) Loses 13.2% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why a Trend Reversal May be Around the Corner
Harley-Davidson (HOG) has been on a downward spiral lately with significant selling pressure. After declining 13.2% over the past four weeks, the stock looks well positioned for a trend reversal as it is now in oversold territory and there is strong agreement among Wall Street analysts that the company will report better earnings than they predicted earlier.
Here is What to Know Beyond Why The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) is a Trending Stock
Smucker (SJM) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this food maker have returned +5.4% over the past month versus the Zacks...
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) is Unlikely to Rebound in 2023
Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) have plunged more than 60% this year, but there are still those who remain bullish on its long-term prospects. Of course, the bulls directly oppose the bears, who viewed the steady decline as the result of shallow ambitions and misplaced priorities. With Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) ongoing privacy changes, TikTok's hold in certain regions, and Meta's massive metaverse investment, things aren't looking upward for the firm. Therefore, we are bearish on META stock for the long haul.
Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging AMark Precious Metals (AMRK) This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. A-Mark Precious Metals is one of 284 companies...
Is Titan Machinery (TITN) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Titan Machinery (TITN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.
Are Transportation Stocks Lagging Ryder System (R) This Year?
Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Ryder (R) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.
Is It Better to Buy Auto Chip Stock Pure Plays or Legacy Chip Stocks Getting Into Auto Technology?
In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo discuss the different ways to invest in the growing automotive tech market, discussing companies like Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Mobileye (NASDAQ: MBLY), and indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ: INDI). Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
Is H&E Equipment Services (HEES) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?
The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has H&E Equipment (HEES) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Outokumpu (OUTKY) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk...
Should Value Investors Buy The Chef's Warehouse (CHEF) Stock?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Looking at the history of...
See a Recession in 2023? Stock Up on These 3 Ultra-Safe Dividend Stocks.
There's a lot of talk that the economy could be heading toward a recession in 2023. The Federal Reserve has continued raising interest rates to cool off inflation, which has already started to slow several sectors of the economy. A full-blown downturn could cause more economically sensitive companies to reduce their dividends.
Wall Street Analysts See Scorpio Tankers (STNG) as a Buy: Should You Invest?
The recommendations of Wall Street analysts are often relied on by investors when deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock. Media reports about these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts changing their ratings often affect a stock's price. Do they really matter, though?. Before we discuss the reliability of brokerage...
Wall Street Analysts See a 50% Upside in Sumo Logic, Inc. (SUMO): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
Sumo Logic, Inc. (SUMO) closed the last trading session at $7.86, gaining 7.1% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $11.79 indicates a 50% upside potential.
