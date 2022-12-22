ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

sfstandard.com

Have a Ball on New Year’s Eve for Less Than $30

Between presents, travel and Yuletide indulgences, the holidays can get expensive. So you shouldn’t beat yourself up if you’re feeling a bit Scroogey by the time New Year’s Eve rolls around. Fortunately, you don’t need to pawn your prized pocket watch or sell your luxurious locks in...
OAKLAND, CA
sfstandard.com

Tips for How To Rent an E-Bike in San Francisco

Heading Downtown from the Mission one day last year, my friend Baris suggested, “Let’s rent some e-bikes!”. I had dabbled in San Francisco’s bike share system since it launched in 2013 but hadn’t yet had the guts to try an e-bike. Not wanting to disappoint a friend, I hopped on one and soon found myself zipping down 18th Street toward Valencia.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

The Storylines That Defined a Rocky Year in San Francisco

Ladies and gentlemen, give yourself a round of applause. The year is almost over. Assuming human historians still exist in the future, and classrooms aren’t being led by chatbots in elbow-patch sport coats, those looking back at 2022 will probably view this year as a time when everyone was just done with it.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Anglican, Apostate or Agnostic: How Religious Is San Francisco?

The holiday season is a time for gift exchanges, mulled wine and twinkling lights—but it’s also a time of year rooted in spiritual traditions and religious gatherings across the country. Though San Francisco’s holiday-time offerings reflect the spiritual diversity of its residents, the city is perhaps better known...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

This SF Charity Worked Through the Holiday Weekend to Feed Those in Need

Every year on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, the GLIDE Foundation serves free holiday feasts to anyone in need. Volunteers at the San Francisco charity work in shifts, carving turkey and ham for breakfast and lunch. The setting feels a lot like a restaurant, or even a family dinner, which was the goal of the program’s organizers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Homeless Sweeps Temporarily Banned

The clearing of homeless camps in San Francisco was temporarily halted by an emergency order from a federal judge Friday night. The decision from U.S. Magistrate Judge Donna Ryu comes amid a lawsuit from plaintiffs—including the Coalition on Homelessness and several homeless people—alleging that the the city is violating the U.S. Constitution and city policy by clearing encampments when there are not enough available shelter beds and destroying property including tents and medication during those sweeps.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Jubilant Students Storm Court After Last-Second Shot

On the last day of finals, students typically want to get away from school as fast as possible. It’s time for winter break. Perhaps a trip to Tahoe lies in the coming weeks or maybe relatives are visiting. Even if you don’t have winter break plans, it’s a chance to get away from school for a bit.
DANVILLE, CA
sfstandard.com

The Standard’s High School Basketball Top 10

Welcome to The Standard’s weekly high school basketball top 10. There weren’t many changes between last week’s rankings and this week’s set, but with so many tournaments to be played between Christmas and New Year’s Day, there’ll be plenty of movement over the next week. Four of the 10 ranked boys teams will play in the Bambauer Classic at Marin Catholic.
FOLSOM, CA

