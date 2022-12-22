The clearing of homeless camps in San Francisco was temporarily halted by an emergency order from a federal judge Friday night. The decision from U.S. Magistrate Judge Donna Ryu comes amid a lawsuit from plaintiffs—including the Coalition on Homelessness and several homeless people—alleging that the the city is violating the U.S. Constitution and city policy by clearing encampments when there are not enough available shelter beds and destroying property including tents and medication during those sweeps.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO