atlantanewsfirst.com
Tennessee Valley Authority begins rolling blackouts in north Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Tennessee Valley Authority announced it will begin rolling blackouts in north Georgia to cope with the winter weather. Blackouts will impact TVA customers 15 minutes before power is restored. The rolling blackouts are expected to affect the Chattanooga metro area and as far south as Calhoun.
WTVC
Holidays in the dark: How EPB kept people who need power 24/7 connected
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Earlier Saturday morning EPB announced that many residents in the Hamilton County area could expect rolling blackouts that would last roughly fifteen minutes. Since then EPB has stated that they are not expecting major outages on Sunday, since the weather is expected to be warmer. J....
WDEF
Signal Mountain Family Loses Home in Christmas Eve Fire
SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WDEF)- A rash of house fires have left numerous families homeless in the Chattanooga area.One family on Signal Mountain was the victim of the latest house fire late Christmas Eve. Kate Ling, a neighbor and friend of the Schimpf family on Arrow Drive, said shortly before 6...
WTVC
Power problems persist on Christmas Eve in the NewsChannel 9 viewing area
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. TVA says they are ending planned intermittent power outages. Some customers might still see outages from unrelated power problems:. EPB reports that they ended the outages as of 11:30 am Saturday. 'Twas the day before Christmas, & at times over an hour. People in our...
WTVCFOX
Water main breaks in Brainerd Monday, Signal Mountain Sunday
SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, Tenn. — UPDATE (Later on Monday):. Tennessee American Water says the repair near North Moore Road is complete and water service is restored. If customers experience air in their lines they should run a cold tap at a tub or sink for a few minutes until it runs clear.
WTVCFOX
Brrrr: Arctic weather pays an unwelcome visit to the Chattanooga area Friday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — As extreme cold weather conditions pay us an unwelcome Christmas visit, depend on us for continuing coverage. We'll be updating this story throughout the day Friday. Read StormTrack 9 Chief Meteorologist David Glenn's latest forecast here. Watch live coverage on Good Morning Chattanooga through 9 a.m....
WDEF
Chattanooga Firefighters Fight Fire on Shallowford Road
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- After numerous fires on Friday, the Chattanooga Fire Department did not receive a break from the elements on Friday night into Saturday. This time it was a house fire on the 900 block of Shallowford Road. Firefighters say they arrived on the scene at 11:30 Friday Night to find flames coming through the front door. They fought the blaze for hours and were still on scene late this morning taking care of hotspots.
brianhornback.com
Former Rhea County Executive George Thacker Died in Federal Prison
Reports that former Rhea County Executive George Thacker has died while in Federal Custody. He was sentenced to 33 months back in October. His Attorney asked for hone confinement. I guess the Feds thought they could do better. Thacker had a lot of Rhea County citizen support to stay out...
WTVC
Tennessee governor pardons inmates in Hamilton, Bradley, Meigs Counties Thursday
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — 30 Tennesseeans serving a sentence got an early Christmas present from Governor Bill Lee on Thursday. The governor granted pardons to 16 people and made 30 others immediately eligible for parole. 2 people on that list are from Hamilton County. One is from Bradley County,...
mymix1041.com
Update: TVA Announces Rolling Power Outages
Update: Cleveland Utilities has currently stopped the rolling blackouts. TVA has ended Step 50. Due to the unusually cold temperatures in our area, TVA has announced rolling power outages for our area. This is due to the high electric load being placed on the grid. The outages will last approximately 15 minutes each.
Explore Tennessee: Stinging Fork Falls
We continue our Tennessee Waterfall Explorations at Stinging Fork Falls State Natural Area located in Rhea County. Stinging Fork Falls is a beautiful cascading waterfall that is about a mile to reach from the small parking area. Don't let the short distance fool you though, the last section of the trail can be moderate to strenuous depending on your hiking abilities.
UPDATE: Few more snow showers & slick road concerns tonight
Before the cold weather finally clears, we are tracking another weather system to bring additional snow to our region.
Carscoops
Speeding Locomotive Crashes Into 134-ft Concrete Beam And Both Lose
Trains run into things that are haphazardly on the tracks all too often but what isn’t very common is when the thing on the tracks is big enough or heavy enough to derail the train and then some. That’s exactly what happened to one locomotive when it met a concrete beam and somehow nobody lost their life in the accident.
mymix1041.com
Rolling Power Outage Return for Christmas Eve
Cleveland Utilities and Volunteer Electric announce a rolling power outage in coordination with the Tennessee Valley Authority to help lighten the load on the electrical grid in our area. IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT 12/24/22 6:00 A.M.: TVA Initiates Step 50 Again – Rotating 15-Minute Interruptions in Electric Service. Once again, TVA...
WTVC
Silverdale Detention Center inmate dies in custody Tuesday night, launching investigation
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death on an inmate who died in custody at Silverdale Detention Center on Tuesday night. According to a release from HCSO, at approximately 7:30 pm, Hamilton County EMS was called to the Silverdale Detention Center in response to a medical emergency involving an unresponsive male inmate.
Train slams into semi-truck carrying concrete beam in East Tennessee
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WKRN) — An active investigation is underway in Collegedale after a train derailment Tuesday afternoon The train hit a semi-truck carrying a134 ft. concrete truss bridge beam that was intended to be used for a reconstruction project on SR 317, according to Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Rae Anne Bradley. Two Norfolk Southern […]
DeKalb County authorities arrest 34 on drug-related charges
The arrests were the result of several agencies assisting each other, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.
WDEF
Local, state officials warn area residents of inclement weather
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Multiple agencies and organizations are preparing for the worst tonight in the Tennessee Valley, as inclement weather “not seen in decades” is on the way. Everyone from Mayor Wamp’s Office to UTC, EPB and the Hamilton County Highway Department is either advising...
Train Derails in Tennessee After Crashing Into Semi-Truck Carrying Concrete Beam in Terrifying Video
The Tennessee Department of Transportation is now conducting an investigation in Collegedale after a train derails on Tuesday (December 20th). According to WKRN, the incident in Tennessee occurred after a train hit a semi-truck carrying a 134ft concrete truss bridge beam, which was to be used for a reconstruction project on SR 317. The intersection of Apison Pike and University Drive, where the accident took place, ended up being closed. A video shows the train derailing and sitting on the side of the tracks.
WTVC
Fiery crash closes Highway 411 in Murray County Tuesday
MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE (Wednesday):. On Wednesday, the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) released new details about this accident. The GSP report says a GMC pickup struck a commercial vehicle head-on on route 61 near Richard Bennet Road. An ambulance rushed the pickup driver to Hamilton Medical Center with...
