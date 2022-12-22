It’s another week in Tulsa, and it’s another few issues that Dwight has to deal with as he comes to realize that the Oklahoma town isn’t going to bend itself to his will quite that easily, no matter that he’s managed to walk in and impose his will. Tyson’s father, Mark, is becoming increasingly uneasy about his son’s involvement with a former mob boss, which is easy to understand after Tyson, Bodhi, and the others have a run-in with the Black Macadam MC as they fend off a pair of the bikers initially, only to be beaten down by the entire group at a later date. It’s not tough to see how this life might not be for Tyson since it’s obvious that he’s not the biggest guy and he’s not the most aggressive, and neither is Bodhi and his coworkers. But the thing is, this is right up Dwight’s alley, and after dealing with Manny, who tried to kill him during the last episode, and making sure that Manny knows that he works for Dwight again and owes him a weekly payment, he turns his attention to the biker gang. While he doesn’t go scorched earth on the MC, it’s evident that such a thing might need to happen since if there’s one thing that shows like this have made clear, a group that’s already staked out a territory and has dominated for years isn’t just going to tuck tail and run.

