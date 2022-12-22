ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

CBS Denver

Semi crashes into Wyoming ambulance, kills one EMT, injures another

A 29-year-old ambulance worker died Wednesday after a semi charged into the scene of a previous crash in southern Wyoming. The two-person ambulance crew was among a group of first responders who were notified at 3:55 a.m. of a crash involving a semi and a pickup pulling a utility trailer. That crash happened around mile marker 197 in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 west of Rawlins. At 4:15 a.m., a 2019 Freightliner tractor-trailer struck the two ambulance workers and hit the rear of their ambulance, according to a press release from the Wyoming Highway Patrol.RELATED  Colorado State Patrol mourns another loss years...
K2 Radio

Another Round Of Snow May Hit Southeast Wyoming This Week

Forecasters with the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says another round of winter weather may hit the area on Wednesday and Thursday. That's according to a post on the agency's website:. 7AM 12/26 – Here's a look at the expected weather through the end of 2022! The main...
Idaho8.com

Cloudy, foggy conditions for Monday

TODAY: Foggy conditions will be across most of the region for the morning hours followed by some patchy fog and cloudy skies for the afternoon. There are slim 10% chances for some light stray rain and snow showers, but overall, we will stay dry today. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. High temperatures get up to the 30's and even lower 40's.
sweetwaternow.com

Transportation Commission Awards $41.2 Million in Contracts in December

CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded $41.2 million in contracts for nine Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its December 15 regular business meeting. The commission conditionally awarded a nearly $17.96 million bid to Casper-based Oftedal Construction, Inc. for a project involving grading, traffic control, drainage, electrical,...
newslj.com

Wyoming breaks low temperature records

CHEYENNE — Southeast Wyoming and other parts of the state broke low temperature records Thursday morning following the arrival of an extreme cold front. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne reported the record low was -26 degrees Fahrenheit early in the morning Thursday, which persisted until past 7 a.m. This doesn’t account for windchill, which was -51 with wind gusts of 21 miles per hour.
SpaceRef

Wyoming As Seen From Orbit

A snow-covered Boysen State Park and a frozen Boysen Reservoir in Wyoming are pictured from the International Space Station as it orbited 261 miles above the western United States. iss068e030993 (Dec. 17, 2022) – larger image.
OutThere Colorado

Here's when the next 'heavy snow' might hit Colorado

Following a last round of snow that favored the Boulder County area this week, Colorado is at about 95 percent of the to-date median snowpack. While that's lagging behind a little bit, slopesport enthusiasts should have no fear – the National Weather Service thinks another round of big snow might be on the way.
oilcity.news

Full closure takes effect on I-25 as heavy snow falls in northern Wyoming; Buffalo hits minus 18 degrees with minus-51-degree windchill

CASPER, Wyo. — Heavy snow is falling in areas of northern Wyoming, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures have also plummeted with an Arctic cold front moving in. Sheridan is at minus 15 degrees with a windchill value of minus 42 degrees as of 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the NWS in Billings. Buffalo is even colder at minus 18 degrees with a windchill value of minus 51 degrees, according to the NWS in Riverton.
county17.com

Rib and Chop House recognized as ‘Best Steakhouse in Wyoming’

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Rib and Chop House, a Montana-owned meat and seafood restaurant with a location in Gillette, was recently recognized as the “Best Steakhouse in Wyoming.”. The honor was announced in a Dec. 14 article from Love Food, an award-winning food website, which based the ranking on...
Summit Daily News

Renewables move forward in Colorado, but in Wyoming? Not so fast.

Colorado’s largest electrical utility this week announced it will begin construction of 300 miles of major new transmission next year to harvest wind from the state’s eastern plains. In Wyoming, though, a wind farm proposed 15 years ago still needs crucial permits. The difference? Land ownership, at least...
ksut.org

Report: Homelessness increasing for most of Mountain West

New federal data shows that homelessness is increasing – slightly – in most Mountain West states. The 2022 Annual Homelessness Assessment Report is based on a survey conducted on a single night. The data, released this month by the Department of Housing and Urban Development, provides a snapshot of homelessness. It found that roughly 582,500 people were experiencing homelessness, and 60% of them were staying in a shelter versus the street.
oilcity.news

Obituaries: Emerson; Howie; Bushmaker; Isabell

Russell Emerson: March 25, 1939 – December 20, 2022. Russel James Emerson, 83, of Casper, Wyoming, passed peacefully in his sleep on Dec. 20, 2022, at his home in Casper. Russ was born on March 25, 1939, in Gailsville, Wisconsin, to Allen Louis Emerson and Mariam Sveen Emerson. He...
Vail Daily

Living with the lions: In winter especially, mountain lions are all around us, even if we can’t see them

As snow blankets the Vail Valley, evidence of all four-legged residents is captured in soft footprints across the white landscape. Hooves of many shapes and sizes appear, sometimes in abundant swirls, indicating the presence of entire herds of deer and elk. Where such activity is visible, the proximity of another four-legged neighbor is inevitable. Mostly invisible, mountain lions are sometimes lurking just a couple dozen yards away. Most of the time, we never know it.
K99

Wyoming’s Wild Horses Love To Run And Play Together

Garth Brooks' 1990 album 'No Fences' is the album that changed music history. The album also changed how much people knew about Wyoming having wild horses. The song starts out from a phone booth in Cheyenne, so I'd say the world is probably aware that Wyoming has cool wild horses.
