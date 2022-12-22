Read full article on original website
Related
Slick Roads In and Around Natrona County, High Wind Watch
The National Weather Service forecasts today is partly sunny with a high near 44. Tonight the wind could gust as high as 48 mph. There is a high wind watch in effect until Tuesday morning. Wyoming Department of Transportation currently reports slick roads in spots around most of Natrona County.
oilcity.news
Dangerous winds the main concern this week with some snow possible Tuesday
CASPER, Wyo. — Although the western mountains may see new snowfall Tuesday and Tuesday night as pressure patterns over Wyoming shift, the main story for central Wyoming will be winds. The warm temperatures of the Christmas holiday weekend are here to stay for a few days as high pressure...
Semi crashes into Wyoming ambulance, kills one EMT, injures another
A 29-year-old ambulance worker died Wednesday after a semi charged into the scene of a previous crash in southern Wyoming. The two-person ambulance crew was among a group of first responders who were notified at 3:55 a.m. of a crash involving a semi and a pickup pulling a utility trailer. That crash happened around mile marker 197 in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 west of Rawlins. At 4:15 a.m., a 2019 Freightliner tractor-trailer struck the two ambulance workers and hit the rear of their ambulance, according to a press release from the Wyoming Highway Patrol.RELATED Colorado State Patrol mourns another loss years...
Another Round Of Snow May Hit Southeast Wyoming This Week
Forecasters with the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says another round of winter weather may hit the area on Wednesday and Thursday. That's according to a post on the agency's website:. 7AM 12/26 – Here's a look at the expected weather through the end of 2022! The main...
Idaho8.com
Cloudy, foggy conditions for Monday
TODAY: Foggy conditions will be across most of the region for the morning hours followed by some patchy fog and cloudy skies for the afternoon. There are slim 10% chances for some light stray rain and snow showers, but overall, we will stay dry today. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. High temperatures get up to the 30's and even lower 40's.
sweetwaternow.com
Transportation Commission Awards $41.2 Million in Contracts in December
CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded $41.2 million in contracts for nine Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its December 15 regular business meeting. The commission conditionally awarded a nearly $17.96 million bid to Casper-based Oftedal Construction, Inc. for a project involving grading, traffic control, drainage, electrical,...
newslj.com
Wyoming breaks low temperature records
CHEYENNE — Southeast Wyoming and other parts of the state broke low temperature records Thursday morning following the arrival of an extreme cold front. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne reported the record low was -26 degrees Fahrenheit early in the morning Thursday, which persisted until past 7 a.m. This doesn’t account for windchill, which was -51 with wind gusts of 21 miles per hour.
WATCH: Across Wyoming People Toss Boiling Water Into Freezing Air
It was the perfect time to do it. Temperatures drop to -20 and in some places below. So let's boil a cup of water and step outside. I watched a friend of mine do it then I saw that Facebook was suddenly flooding with others who all had the same idea.
SpaceRef
Wyoming As Seen From Orbit
A snow-covered Boysen State Park and a frozen Boysen Reservoir in Wyoming are pictured from the International Space Station as it orbited 261 miles above the western United States. iss068e030993 (Dec. 17, 2022) – larger image.
svinews.com
‘Desperate Democrats’ hope they’ve reached ‘rock bottom’ in Wyoming
ROCK SPRINGS—Michele Irwin’s first tactic was to wax poetic about the holiday pie kit she was auctioning to raise cash for what’s left of the Sweetwater County Democratic Party. Irwin, a bison rancher who also works for the Powder River Basin Resource Council, extolled the dessert’s Buffalo...
Here's when the next 'heavy snow' might hit Colorado
Following a last round of snow that favored the Boulder County area this week, Colorado is at about 95 percent of the to-date median snowpack. While that's lagging behind a little bit, slopesport enthusiasts should have no fear – the National Weather Service thinks another round of big snow might be on the way.
oilcity.news
Casper Area Transit temporarily suspends service on the Red Route due to illness, extreme cold
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper Area Transit is temporarily suspending service for the LINK bus service’s “Red Route” at 11:30 a.m. today, with the last departure from downtown occurring at 10:30 a.m. The route provides transportation services mainly along east 12th Street in Casper. Staffing shortages due...
Warm Weather, 20% Chance of Snow on Christmas in Natrona County
The National Weather Service says today's high is near 37 degrees with wind gusts up to 25 mph. Christmas Day is mostly cloudy with a high near 39 degrees. There is a 20% chance of snow Sunday evening before 11 p.m. with a low around 22 degrees. Casper Houses Go...
oilcity.news
Full closure takes effect on I-25 as heavy snow falls in northern Wyoming; Buffalo hits minus 18 degrees with minus-51-degree windchill
CASPER, Wyo. — Heavy snow is falling in areas of northern Wyoming, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures have also plummeted with an Arctic cold front moving in. Sheridan is at minus 15 degrees with a windchill value of minus 42 degrees as of 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the NWS in Billings. Buffalo is even colder at minus 18 degrees with a windchill value of minus 51 degrees, according to the NWS in Riverton.
county17.com
Rib and Chop House recognized as ‘Best Steakhouse in Wyoming’
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Rib and Chop House, a Montana-owned meat and seafood restaurant with a location in Gillette, was recently recognized as the “Best Steakhouse in Wyoming.”. The honor was announced in a Dec. 14 article from Love Food, an award-winning food website, which based the ranking on...
Summit Daily News
Renewables move forward in Colorado, but in Wyoming? Not so fast.
Colorado’s largest electrical utility this week announced it will begin construction of 300 miles of major new transmission next year to harvest wind from the state’s eastern plains. In Wyoming, though, a wind farm proposed 15 years ago still needs crucial permits. The difference? Land ownership, at least...
ksut.org
Report: Homelessness increasing for most of Mountain West
New federal data shows that homelessness is increasing – slightly – in most Mountain West states. The 2022 Annual Homelessness Assessment Report is based on a survey conducted on a single night. The data, released this month by the Department of Housing and Urban Development, provides a snapshot of homelessness. It found that roughly 582,500 people were experiencing homelessness, and 60% of them were staying in a shelter versus the street.
oilcity.news
Obituaries: Emerson; Howie; Bushmaker; Isabell
Russell Emerson: March 25, 1939 – December 20, 2022. Russel James Emerson, 83, of Casper, Wyoming, passed peacefully in his sleep on Dec. 20, 2022, at his home in Casper. Russ was born on March 25, 1939, in Gailsville, Wisconsin, to Allen Louis Emerson and Mariam Sveen Emerson. He...
Living with the lions: In winter especially, mountain lions are all around us, even if we can’t see them
As snow blankets the Vail Valley, evidence of all four-legged residents is captured in soft footprints across the white landscape. Hooves of many shapes and sizes appear, sometimes in abundant swirls, indicating the presence of entire herds of deer and elk. Where such activity is visible, the proximity of another four-legged neighbor is inevitable. Mostly invisible, mountain lions are sometimes lurking just a couple dozen yards away. Most of the time, we never know it.
Wyoming’s Wild Horses Love To Run And Play Together
Garth Brooks' 1990 album 'No Fences' is the album that changed music history. The album also changed how much people knew about Wyoming having wild horses. The song starts out from a phone booth in Cheyenne, so I'd say the world is probably aware that Wyoming has cool wild horses.
Comments / 0