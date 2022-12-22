Read full article on original website
dayton247now.com
Medical marijuana dispensary planned for former Dayton video store
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - The changing times are what claimed a business on Wayne Avenue but they're also what is giving the building a new life. The project will create more local jobs. A former Family Video store at 1910 Wayne Ave. is being renovated and will be...
dayton247now.com
CODE RED WEATHER: SNOW EMERGENCY in Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Here's the latest SNOW EMERGENCY weather alerts for every county in the Miami Valley. We will continue to update the EMERGENCY LEVEL as they are updated.
dayton247now.com
13 people died on Ohio roadways during winter weather storm
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- “I did have to travel, and it was harder than I thought it was be,” said Pastor Daryl Ward of Omega Baptist Church. On Sunday, Ward hit the road going to Cincinnati, but he had no idea the impacts the winter storm would have.
dayton247now.com
Heavy police presence at Yellow Springs residence ends peacefully
YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WKEF) -- Several county law enforcement agencies were on scene during a police incident on Saturday. Yellow Springs Village Manager Josue Salmeron says the incident happened on the 100 block of Brookside Drive. Salmeron posted on social media the incident had been resolved without injuries. A resident...
dayton247now.com
4 people dead after multi-vehicle crash in Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Four people are now dead after a three-vehicle crash Saturday on Interstate 75 in Franklin Township, Shelby County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Dayren Rocubert, 29, of Hialeah, Florida, was traveling north on I-75 when his 2011 Freightliner Cascadia tractor-trailer combination went off...
dayton247now.com
Kings Island WinterFest closed on Dec. 26 due to water line damage
MASON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Kings Island WinterFest will be closed on Monday, December 26, due to extensive water line damage caused by the extreme cold temperatures. The water line damage is in multiple locations throughout the park, but Kings Island anticipates re-opening on Tuesday, December 27. Anyone who purchased tickets...
dayton247now.com
Community steps up after thousands of dollars worth of gifts stolen from nonprofit
MT AIRY, Ohio (WKRC) - The Tri-State stepped up to help after a local nonprofit had hundreds of dollars’ worth of Christmas gifts stolen. Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly, on Colerain Ave., works to serve seniors who don’t have family members of loved ones to support them as they age. This year, however, they needed a little last minute help to provide a Christmas to everyone.
dayton247now.com
MetroParks Ice Rink closed due to winter conditions
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Due to inclement weather, MetroParks Ice Rink at RiverScape MetroPark is closed today. A park spokesperson says this was the only MetroParks facility to be opened Christmas Day for the annual Christmas Day Skate. All other MetroParks facilities are closed today, as well, for the holiday.
dayton247now.com
Celebration of life planned for former Reds pitcher Tom Browning
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Funeral arrangements have been made for former Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tom Browning, who passed away Monday at the age of 62. Officials say he was found unresponsive in his home and first responders were unable to resuscitate him, but no foul play is suspected. Browning was drafted...
dayton247now.com
Light snow possible today with warmer weather this week.
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Temperatures will break above average later this week, after a cold day today. The start of the week remains quite cold with a chance for a few snow showers Monday. Some accumulations up to an inch possible although many will only see a coating or dusting. Highs will only be in the 20s.
