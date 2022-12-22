Read full article on original website
Related
ijpr.org
Service Alert: Coos County
Our Classics & News service on 94.1 FM is experiencing issues. We will restore service as soon as possible. In the meantime, you can hear any of our three services online or through the JPR app. Visit ourStreaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.
kqennewsradio.com
DENSE FOG ADVISORY THROUGH 10:00 A.M. SUNDAY
A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through 10:00 a.m. Sunday for much of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said visibility will be less than a quarter of a mile in dense fog. The Advisory area includes the valleys of central Douglas County, Josephine and Jackson counties...
Oregon Poacher Charged for Illegally Killing Three Bucks Caught in Headlights, Leaving Them to Rot
Oregon wildlife officials have finally tracked down the man responsible for committing the trifecta of hunting crimes: killing bucks out of season, using artificial light at night and letting the meat go to waste. The infractions originally took place in March last year, and since then, Oregon State Police have been investigating the incident.
KDRV
Burglary suspects arrested in Selma, Merlin & Gold Hill thefts
SELMA, Ore-- The Josephine County Sheriff's Office says they've arrested two people, accused of burglary and theft at the Ray’s Food Place in Selma and other locations as well. On the night of December 20th, 2022, the sheriff's office says that deputies responded to a reported burglary and theft...
kezi.com
Winston man arrested for allegedly shooting at vehicle.
WINSTON, Ore. -- A man was sent to jail Wednesday evening after allegedly shooting at a sedan for an unknown reason, Winston Police Department said. According to Winston police, officers and deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting on Northwest Cary Street just after 4 p.m. on December 21. Police said that witnesses had told them that a man had shot a gun at a dark-colored sedan before walking into a home on the street. Police said the vehicle had last been seen driving towards Lookingglass Road.
Comments / 0