Wave 3
Metro Snow Team continues road treatment, roads in ‘good driving condition’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Snow Team announced it is making a second pass over snow routes treating slick spots. According to the Louisville Department of Public Works, the team worked throughout Sunday evening to treat roadways and to close out coverage from the weekend storm. Metro’s roadways are...
Wave 3
Travelers try to leave Louisville after severe winter storm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Whether you were hitting the roads or trying to catch a flight, it was tough to get around this weekend. Some people are taking advantage of the slight warmup to leave Louisville. “I wish I could say it was worth it financially, but yeah, it was...
wdrb.com
SNOW FOX | Delays & closings for Tuesday, Dec. 27
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The winter weather and bitter temperatures means some businesses, churches and other attractions are announcing closings and delays for the 2022 Christmas weekend. Here's a list that will be updated frequently. If you have a closing to report, email the WDRB Newsroom at news@wdrb.com. Please include...
Fox 19
Jackknifed semi, treacherous road conditions close more NKY highways
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Treacherous road conditions continue to wreak havoc on drivers in Northern Kentucky on Christmas Eve. A jackknifed semi and stalled vehicles on KY-2850 on the county line of Boone and Gallatin resulted in the road being closed, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 announced shortly after 2 p.m.
Daily Beast
Winter Storm Strands Drivers for 12+ Hours on Kentucky Interstate
Motorists on Interstate 71 in Kentucky were stranded on the highway overnight Thursday as a winter storm walloped the southern state, sending temperatures below zero. Mark Churchman told The New York Times he got trapped in the freezing traffic jam around 10 p.m. while driving back to Louisville after seeing “The Nutcracker” in Cincinnati. “I learned how to sleep in my truck in a fetal position,” said Churchman, a 54-year-old electrician. He said he was stranded on the road for more than 12 hours, while those who tried to circumvent the traffic on the highway's shoulder ended up in snowy ditches. The cold forced Kentucky's state police and guardsmen to pass out blankets to stranded drivers and take some to shelters, the Times reported.
WLKY.com
'Please stay home': Beshear says at least 3 Kentuckians dead from winter storm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The snow may be over, but the dangerous conditions linger. Snow covered roads across Kentucky last night and the extremely frigid temperatures are keeping it there. The wild wind chills are also making it dangerous for anyone to be outside, with frostbite possible after just 15 minutes.
wdrb.com
VIDEO | Timelapse shows how quickly temperatures dropped in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A timelapse shows how quickly temperatures dropped Thursday night in downtown Louisville. A camera was set up in the WDRB water garden as the storm moved in. It started recording around 6:30 p.m. Thursday rolled for about three hours. The clip is about 10 seconds long,...
wdrb.com
Winter Storm Warning Issued for Louisville
This post has been updated. The Warning information is at the bottom with more current forecast information at the top. Now that the snow has started to fall in our area, let's discuss what to expect through the night and Friday morning. If you haven't seen it yet, you will...
Days after driver rams into Louisville grocery store, busted pipe floods the space
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of Louisville's only Black-owned grocery stores was hit by a car Christmas weekend, leaving a "gaping hole" in the building. Black Market was built and opened in 2020 in the Russell neighborhood to combat food injustice in west Louisville. The only urban farm in west...
Wave 3
Meade County cutting off parts of water service due to cold temps, increased demand
BRANDENBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - Residents in Meade County may be without water service for several hours due to cold temperatures and increased demand. Meade County Water District’s General Manager Brett Pyles posted the notice on the Meade County Water District’s Facebook page on Monday night. The district said...
WLKY.com
LIST: Closings, delays ahead of winter storm taking aim at Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With accumulating snow and severely dropping temperatures on the way, expect some closures and delays. Thursday night, snow will fall for hours in the region and then temps will tumble into the single digits, with wind chills as low as -25 degrees. WEATHER ALERTS // RADAR.
Wave 3
Multiple units battle 3 separate fires Christmas Eve morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Multiple fire crews spent hours fighting three separate outbuilding fires Christmas Eve morning. Zoneton firefighters along with crews from Shepherdsville, Nichols and Okolana spent over five hours fighting the three separate fires. “No sooner than we got to the mop up stage with one fire, we’d...
Wave 3
TARC resumes regular services
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -TARC resumed regular fixed route service as of 2:49 a.m. Saturday. Routes will remain on winter weather detours until further notice. For a full list of missed stops, click or tap here. TARC said extreme cold and icy roads are likely to impact service. Please check the...
Wave 3
Water pipe bursts in No-Kill Louisville animal rescue, pet food bank
Firefighters save presents as Indiana officer’s home lost in Christmas Day fire. What should be one of the happiest day of the year turned into a disaster. A man and his daughter woken up by smoke and flames Christmas morning. Travelers try to leave Louisville after severe winter storm.
Wave 3
Protect your car and home from freezing temperatures
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The last thing in a person’s home they want to be dealing with during inclement weather is busted water pipes, but that can be prevented. Leave indoor faucets at a drip. Turn outdoor ones off altogether. People can insulate pipes directly with a sleeve or...
Yahoo Sports
Live updates: More than 150 car crashes as a result of slick, icy roads in Louisville
Bundle up, Louisville. A frigid Thursday night is set to lead to a dangerously cold weekend. Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency Wednesday in anticipation of plummeting temperatures expected in Kentucky and throughout the region heading into the holiday weekend — and amid a series of days that are among the busiest in the country on the roadways.
Wave 3
BLOG: WAVE News team coverage of winter storm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE News is providing the latest up-to-date information as it comes in on an arctic front heading into our area. Keep refreshing this page for continued updates from WAVE News reporters and the WAVE Storm Tracking Team:. Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. 12 p.m. - Mayor Fischer...
WLWT 5
Southbound I-71 at the I-75/I-71 split, north of Walton, is shut down
WALTON, Ky. — Southbound I-71 at the I-75/I-71 split (just north of the Walton Exit on I-75) is shut down at this time. Multiple vehicles are stuck on the interstate around the 63 mile marker on I-71 in Gallatin County. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was...
WQAD
Beshear: Three Kentuckians dead due to arctic blast
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As of Friday morning, Gov. Andy Beshear says three Kentuckians have died due to the arctic blast. He said one person died in a car accident in western Kentucky, one person died from a car accident at an unknown location in Kentucky and one person died from exposure to the cold in Louisville. No other details were available.
Wave 3
Clarksville emergency officials issue carbon monoxide alert for local residents
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The Clarksville Fire Department issued an alert to local residents regarding a dangerous carbon monoxide issue affecting southern Indiana. Officials said the issue is so severe, an emergency command center has been set up at the Clarksville Fire Department headquarters. Around 3 a.m. Saturday morning, firefighters...
