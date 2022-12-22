ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wave 3

Travelers try to leave Louisville after severe winter storm

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Whether you were hitting the roads or trying to catch a flight, it was tough to get around this weekend. Some people are taking advantage of the slight warmup to leave Louisville. “I wish I could say it was worth it financially, but yeah, it was...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

SNOW FOX | Delays & closings for Tuesday, Dec. 27

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The winter weather and bitter temperatures means some businesses, churches and other attractions are announcing closings and delays for the 2022 Christmas weekend. Here's a list that will be updated frequently. If you have a closing to report, email the WDRB Newsroom at news@wdrb.com. Please include...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Fox 19

Jackknifed semi, treacherous road conditions close more NKY highways

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Treacherous road conditions continue to wreak havoc on drivers in Northern Kentucky on Christmas Eve. A jackknifed semi and stalled vehicles on KY-2850 on the county line of Boone and Gallatin resulted in the road being closed, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 announced shortly after 2 p.m.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
Daily Beast

Winter Storm Strands Drivers for 12+ Hours on Kentucky Interstate

Motorists on Interstate 71 in Kentucky were stranded on the highway overnight Thursday as a winter storm walloped the southern state, sending temperatures below zero. Mark Churchman told The New York Times he got trapped in the freezing traffic jam around 10 p.m. while driving back to Louisville after seeing “The Nutcracker” in Cincinnati. “I learned how to sleep in my truck in a fetal position,” said Churchman, a 54-year-old electrician. He said he was stranded on the road for more than 12 hours, while those who tried to circumvent the traffic on the highway's shoulder ended up in snowy ditches. The cold forced Kentucky's state police and guardsmen to pass out blankets to stranded drivers and take some to shelters, the Times reported.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Winter Storm Warning Issued for Louisville

This post has been updated. The Warning information is at the bottom with more current forecast information at the top. Now that the snow has started to fall in our area, let's discuss what to expect through the night and Friday morning. If you haven't seen it yet, you will...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Multiple units battle 3 separate fires Christmas Eve morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Multiple fire crews spent hours fighting three separate outbuilding fires Christmas Eve morning. Zoneton firefighters along with crews from Shepherdsville, Nichols and Okolana spent over five hours fighting the three separate fires. “No sooner than we got to the mop up stage with one fire, we’d...
SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY
Wave 3

TARC resumes regular services

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -TARC resumed regular fixed route service as of 2:49 a.m. Saturday. Routes will remain on winter weather detours until further notice. For a full list of missed stops, click or tap here. TARC said extreme cold and icy roads are likely to impact service. Please check the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Protect your car and home from freezing temperatures

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The last thing in a person’s home they want to be dealing with during inclement weather is busted water pipes, but that can be prevented. Leave indoor faucets at a drip. Turn outdoor ones off altogether. People can insulate pipes directly with a sleeve or...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

BLOG: WAVE News team coverage of winter storm

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE News is providing the latest up-to-date information as it comes in on an arctic front heading into our area. Keep refreshing this page for continued updates from WAVE News reporters and the WAVE Storm Tracking Team:. Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. 12 p.m. - Mayor Fischer...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WQAD

Beshear: Three Kentuckians dead due to arctic blast

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As of Friday morning, Gov. Andy Beshear says three Kentuckians have died due to the arctic blast. He said one person died in a car accident in western Kentucky, one person died from a car accident at an unknown location in Kentucky and one person died from exposure to the cold in Louisville. No other details were available.
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Clarksville emergency officials issue carbon monoxide alert for local residents

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The Clarksville Fire Department issued an alert to local residents regarding a dangerous carbon monoxide issue affecting southern Indiana. Officials said the issue is so severe, an emergency command center has been set up at the Clarksville Fire Department headquarters. Around 3 a.m. Saturday morning, firefighters...
CLARKSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy