Doc Martin Christmas special fixes series finale's biggest problem
Portwenn is a flurry with festive cheer. Naturally the Doc sits in the centre of this merriment as it swirls over and around him but not quite through him. At least not yet, and understandably so. Martin's apathy towards Christmas runs a little deeper than his natural disposition to shun...
Mariah Carey Takes Twins To Aspen For Christmas After Begging Ex Nick Cannon To 'Carve Out' More Time For Their Kids
Mariah Carey got into the holiday spirit during a fun-filled weekend away with her 11-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, just weeks after ex-husband Nick Cannon welcomed his eleventh child. The songstress, who earns roughly $2.5 million in annual royalties from her smash hit All I Want For Christmas, enjoyed a trip to Aspen, Colorado, with their kids for the special occasion as Cannon prepares to welcome his twelfth child sometime in 2023. Carey surprised the duo with a ride in a reindeer-drawn sleigh on Christmas Eve, dressing for the event in a festive red bodysuit trimmed with white fur....
T.J. Holmes' Wife Marilee Fiebig Says She's 'Exhausted' Amid Affair Rumors
The attorney returned to Instagram after her account had previously been made private.
I’m A Celebrity winner Matt Willis on why he hasn’t done any more reality TV
Matt Willis entered the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here jungle back in 2006, instantly becoming a fan favourite and winning the crown. But despite the Busted star loving his time in Oz, he didn’t pop up on any more reality TV following his win. Speaking exclusively...
Celebs Go Dating expert Anna Williamson reveals "very close" friendship with co-star
Celebs Go Dating’s Anna Williamson has opened up about her "close" relationship with co-star and fellow relationship expert Paul Carrick Brunson. Reality TV fans recently got to see the duo at work on season 11 of the hit E4 show, offering up dating advice to a wide range of celebrities.
Emily In Paris star shares hope for his character in season 4
Emily in Paris season 3 spoilers follow. Emily in Paris star Lucien Laviscount has shared his hopes for Alfie in the fourth season of the Netflix show. In the season three finale, Camille (Camille Razat) dropped a massive bombshell by backing out of her wedding with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), which confused matters for Emily (Lily Collins) and Alfie.
Khloe Kardashian Reveals Son’s Face for the 1st Time in Christmas Photos With Daughter True
Frank Micelotta/Shutterstock Santa came to town! Khloé Kardashian celebrated her first Christmas since welcoming her baby boy with Tristan Thompson — and she revealed their little one's face for the first time. "❤️ Merry Christmas ❤️," the reality star, 38, wrote via Instagram on Monday, December 26, alongside two photos of her holding her son […]
EastEnders star Kellie Bright speaks out on Linda's future after Mick's shock exit
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders star Kellie Bright has spoken out about what's in store for her character Linda Carter after Mick's tragic exit tonight (December 25). Danny Dyer's final scenes aired in the show's much-anticipated Christmas Day episode, as Mick seemingly drowned while trying to save Linda from the water.
Teen Mom fans spot new ‘clue’ that Kailyn Lowry ‘secretly gave birth to fifth child’ in the background of new photo
TEEN Mom fans think they’ve spotted a potential clue that Kailyn Lowry has secretly given birth to a fifth child. Although the mom-of-four has denied even being pregnant this year, many of the Teen Mom alum’s followers are certain that she has welcomed a new baby. Eagle-eyed fans...
Jennifer Lopez Shares Glimpse Inside Her Christmas Festivities — But Ben Affleck Is Noticeably Absent
Jennifer Lopez was in a festive mood when she posted some photos from her Christmas celebration via Instagram on Monday, December 26. In the slew of snaps, the singer, 53, posed in a teal dress with red bows on it. The "Let's Get Loud" songstress took a selfie in front of a long table, presumably where she and her family were having a holiday meal, and she also posed in front of her Christmas tree. "Merry Christmas!!!!" the A-lister captioned the snaps. Of course, people loved to see the star in a good mood. One person wrote, "Merry Christmas to...
Jhene Aiko’s Dad, 78, Welcomes 9th Child 1 Month After Singer Gave Birth to Son Noah
A growing family! Jhené Aiko’s father, Dr. Karamo Chilombo, welcomed his ninth child one month after the singer gave birth to her son. “He is here,” the pediatrician, 78, shared via Instagram on Sunday, December 25, alongside a slideshow of photos depicting his newborn, Aiko’s half-sibling, accompanied by Bible verses. “JahSeh- Miyagi, 12/16/22.” In another […]
Dream Kardashian, 6, Smiles As She Snuggles Aunt Khloe At Holiday Road With True, 4
It’s almost Christmas, and Khloe Kardashian and her daughter True and niece Dream were all getting into the holiday spirit during a trip to Los Angeles’ Holiday Road on Thursday, December 22. The Good American founder shared tons of adorable photos and videos from their outing on her Instagram Story. Dream, 6, cozied up to her Aunt Khloe, 38, as True, 4, gave her mom a big hug, clearly in the holiday spirit.
EastEnders wins big at the Digital Spy Reader Awards 2022
You turned up to vote for your soap favourites in the Digital Spy Reader Awards 2022, and the results are finally in. You can see the TV results here and the Movies categories here. But who are the big winners in Soaps this year?. Read the full rundown below. SOAP...
Coronation Street reveals Daniel and Daisy's future in Christmas Day special
Coronation Street spoilers follow from the Christmas Day special. Coronation Street has confirmed a wedding storyline for Daniel Osbourne and Daisy Midgeley. The couple got engaged in the ITV1 soap's hour-long Christmas special, as some kind help from Ken Barlow and Jenny Connor helped Daniel to salvage his plans for a surprise proposal.
Arlene Phillips discusses if she'd return as a Dancing On Ice judge
Dancing On Ice's return date is getting closer, with ITV recently announcing the full line-up for the 2023 series. Alongside the permanent judges, Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse, the show often has a number of guest judges. Last year saw former Strictly Come Dancing judge Arlene...
Coronation Street reveals Eileen Grimshaw's temporary exit storyline
Coronation Street spoilers follow from the Christmas Day special. Coronation Street has confirmed Eileen Grimshaw's temporary exit storyline. Sue Cleaver, who plays Eileen, took a break from filming to compete in the recent series of ITV1's I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!. Eileen remained on screen when...
Emily in Paris star was originally told she was "much too old" to play Sylvie
Emily in Paris' Sylvie Grateu is quite possibly the breakout character for the show, but things could have been very different if Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu wasn't cast in the role,. As the actress recently revealed, she was initially told that she wouldn't be considered for the role due to her age.
Emmerdale reveals Cain and Caleb's backstory in flashback scenes
Emmerdale spoilers follow from the show's Boxing Day episode. Emmerdale has explained the backstory of Cain Dingle and his long-lost brother Caleb. The ITV1 soap has just brought in former Waterloo Road star Will Ash in the role of Caleb, who is Cain and Chas' secret sibling. Cain has known...
His Dark Materials star Amir Wilson reveals season 4 talks were had before the show ended
His Dark Materials star Amir Wilson has revealed there had been talks for a possible season 4 of the BBC show. The fantasy drama based on the novel trilogy of the same name by Philip Pullman has just debuted a third and final season. The show airs its final episode in the US on HBO today (December 26), while fans based in the UK will have to wait till early February to watch the series finale.
EastEnders boss confirms groundbreaking 2023 story for Linda Carter
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders boss Chris Clenshaw has confirmed a groundbreaking new story for Linda Carter in 2023. Linda has been left facing an uncertain future following Mick's tragic exit in tonight's special Christmas Day episode. While fans had been aware that Danny was bowing out after nine years in...
