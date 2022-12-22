Read full article on original website
Japan to require COVID tests for all visitors from China
Japan will require COVID-19 tests for all visitors from China as a temporary emergency measure against the surging infections there after Beijing largely abandoned its "zero-COVID" policy
Jubilant Chinese plan trips abroad with Covid quarantines to end
People in China reacted with joy and rushed to plan trips overseas Tuesday after Beijing said it would scrap mandatory Covid quarantine for overseas arrivals that will end almost three years of self-imposed isolation. All passengers arriving in China have had to undergo mandatory centralised quarantine since March 2020.
