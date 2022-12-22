ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jubilant Chinese plan trips abroad with Covid quarantines to end

People in China reacted with joy and rushed to plan trips overseas Tuesday after Beijing said it would scrap mandatory Covid quarantine for overseas arrivals that will end almost three years of self-imposed isolation. All passengers arriving in China have had to undergo mandatory centralised quarantine since March 2020.

