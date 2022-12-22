ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wegotthiscovered.com

Salt Bae: Who is he and why is he banned from the U.S. Open Cup?

Salt Bae, also known as Nusret Gökçe, became a massive social media star in 2017 after a video of him prepping and seasoning a slice of meat went viral. What caught viewers’ attention was his signature moves, which consisted of him folding one of his arms and slowly sprinkling the salt onto the food.
TEXAS STATE
game-news24.com

Ronaldo: Mbappe deserved to be the best player in the World Cup 2022

The legendary Brazilian striker Ronaldo appreciated Kylian Mbappe’s performance during the World Cup 2022 : his performance was appreciated. Kylian was great from the beginning to the last match. Mbappe scored well in the France’s previous victories. Kilian played a beautiful song in the final against Argentina. He...
BBC

Tuesday's transfer gossip: Felix, Ronaldo, Mudryk, Rice, Raya, Elanga, Leao

Chelsea are considering making a move for Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix which could see the 23-year-old arrive on loan in January with an option or obligation to buy the Portugal international in the summer. (Telegraph - subscription required) Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr have scheduled a medical for Portugal...
Yardbarker

La Liga: Report Reveals Real Madrid’s Stance on Future Pursuit of Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe spurned Real Madrid this summer when the 24-year-old opted to extend his contract with Paris Saint-Germain, resulting in a plethora of backlash from Los Blancos supporters. However, after the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where Mbappe even scored a hat-trick in the final against Argentina on Dec. 18, where...
The Independent

Kevin De Bruyne tips ‘unique’ Erling Haaland to join Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s exclusive club

Kevin de Bruyne believes Erling Haaland’s obsession with goals he means he could join Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the select group of footballers who have scored 800 times in his career by the time he hangs up his boots.The Norwegian has made a spectacular start to his Manchester City by scoring 24 goals in 19 games and, at the age of just 22, has already scored 200 goals for clubs and country.De Bruyne, who has established a fine understanding with Haaland since the striker’s summer transfer from Borussia Dortmund, thinks he has the ability to quadruple that...
Yardbarker

New Lionel Messi Contract "Practically All Agreed With PSG"

Lionel Messi looks poised to sign a new contract to extend his time at Paris Saint-Germain. Messi joined PSG in August 2021 after spending more than 20 years at Barcelona. The contract signed by Messi when he moved to Paris tied him to PSG until June 2023, while it also included a one-year extension option.
Yardbarker

Argentina release Christmas advert thanking Lionel Messi

The Argentine magician essentially dragged his side to glory and quite rightfully won the player of the tournament for it. As a thank you for his tournament heroics, a tv advert has been released in Argentina as a thank you to Messi. The advert shows a young boy running downstairs...
The Independent

Man United vs Nottingham Forest live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Manchester United play their first Premier League game after the World Cup and host Nottingham Forest on Tuesday evening. Marcus Rashford was among the scorers as United beat Burnley in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup last week; their last league game was a 2-1 victory against Fulham in mid-November. Forest remain in the relegation zone despite two wins from their last four prior to the break in November.However, they are just one point from safety and underlined their faith in manager Steve Cooper by handing him a new contract earlier this season, despite a tough start to...

