Read full article on original website
Related
Adele proclaims her love for Lionel Messi in Vegas concert
Adele is tuning in to the World Cup, like everyone else. In one of her concerts at the Ceasars Palace in Las Vegas, Adele shared how much she loved Lionel Messi with some of her South American fans. RELATED: Adele revealed the right way to...
Meet Morocco’s ‘David Beckham’ Achraf Hakimi who’s married to ‘world’s most beautiful actress’
MOROCCO might be the underdogs but they have already got the makings of a superstar squad on and off the pitch. And after French striker Kylian Mbappe’s uncontrolled laughter at the site of Three Lions captain Harry Kane missing a crucial penalty, most of England will be behind them.
Messi & Antonela Roccuzzo: a love story that began when they were kids and bloomed into marriage and children
The relationship between Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo is proof that love exists. Their love story began in their hometown of Rosario, Argentina, when they were kids. Their relationship evolved over the years, surviving distance and culminating in their marriage and the birth of their three beautiful children. When...
Former Italy PM Silvio Berlusconi Promises 'Bus Of Whores' If His Soccer Team Wins
The populist politician went full Donald Trump after criticism of his misogynistic comment.
wegotthiscovered.com
Salt Bae: Who is he and why is he banned from the U.S. Open Cup?
Salt Bae, also known as Nusret Gökçe, became a massive social media star in 2017 after a video of him prepping and seasoning a slice of meat went viral. What caught viewers’ attention was his signature moves, which consisted of him folding one of his arms and slowly sprinkling the salt onto the food.
Pele’s daughter gives heartbreaking update on Brazil World Cup legend as she vows to stay by cancer-stricken dad’s side
PELE'S daughter has said his family are grateful for "another night" with the Brazil World Cup legend. Kely Nascimento has posted a heartbreaking update as the three times World Cup winner's family gathered to be beside him in hospital for Christmas, as his cancer worsens. His children have posted emotional...
Paul Pogba reveals what wowed him most about Cristiano Ronaldo as he hails ‘unbelievable’ former Man Utd team-mate
PAUL POGBA revealed he was left in awe by former Manchester United team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo. The pair of football superstars played together for a season when Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford in the summer of 2021. But now the two have left the club although Pogba still holds the Portugal...
NBC Sports
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?
On Thursday, nearly four years to the day after it was announced that the men’s FIFA World Cup would be returning to the United States and Mexico (and coming to Canada for the first time) in 2026, 16 host cities were announced as venues for the first-ever 48-team tournament.
game-news24.com
Ronaldo: Mbappe deserved to be the best player in the World Cup 2022
The legendary Brazilian striker Ronaldo appreciated Kylian Mbappe’s performance during the World Cup 2022 : his performance was appreciated. Kylian was great from the beginning to the last match. Mbappe scored well in the France’s previous victories. Kilian played a beautiful song in the final against Argentina. He...
Salt Bae shows off table permanently reserved for late Maradona at his Dubai restaurant in latest bizarre stunt
SALT Bae shows off a table "permanently reserved" as a shrine to the late Diego Maradona in his latest desperate publicity stunt. Cringey video resurfaced after the fame hungry chef was slammed for pestering Lionel Messi in embarrassing scenes following Argentina's World Cup win. The Turkish cook and Instagram star...
game-news24.com
Stop crying. Mbappe is the son of Messis. A cheeky response of the Argentines to France has arrived with the most joy
Argentines called France a petition to stop crying to reply to the petition of the French and the requieted request for the repeat of the 2022 FIFA World Cup final between the national teams of Argentina and France. According to reports, the South American petition has already been signed by...
BBC
Tuesday's transfer gossip: Felix, Ronaldo, Mudryk, Rice, Raya, Elanga, Leao
Chelsea are considering making a move for Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix which could see the 23-year-old arrive on loan in January with an option or obligation to buy the Portugal international in the summer. (Telegraph - subscription required) Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr have scheduled a medical for Portugal...
Yardbarker
Neither Lewandowski nor Ronaldo: Which XI players make L'Equipe's Team of the Year for 2022?
The French newspaper L'Equipe have unveiled their 2022 Team of the Year as we reach the last week of the year, and big names like Robert Lewandowski and Cristiano Ronaldo were left off the list. Here, find out which XI players made the cut. Which soccer player has been regarded...
CBS Sports
Cristiano Ronaldo transfer: Al Nassr book medical for Portugal forward ahead of $75 million-a-year move
Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr have scheduled a medical for Cristiano Ronaldo as they work to complete the signing of the record goalscorer in men's international football, a club source has told CBS Sports. The Saudi side have been frontrunners for Ronaldo's signature since his contract with Manchester United was...
Yardbarker
La Liga: Report Reveals Real Madrid’s Stance on Future Pursuit of Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe spurned Real Madrid this summer when the 24-year-old opted to extend his contract with Paris Saint-Germain, resulting in a plethora of backlash from Los Blancos supporters. However, after the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where Mbappe even scored a hat-trick in the final against Argentina on Dec. 18, where...
Kevin De Bruyne tips ‘unique’ Erling Haaland to join Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s exclusive club
Kevin de Bruyne believes Erling Haaland’s obsession with goals he means he could join Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the select group of footballers who have scored 800 times in his career by the time he hangs up his boots.The Norwegian has made a spectacular start to his Manchester City by scoring 24 goals in 19 games and, at the age of just 22, has already scored 200 goals for clubs and country.De Bruyne, who has established a fine understanding with Haaland since the striker’s summer transfer from Borussia Dortmund, thinks he has the ability to quadruple that...
Yardbarker
New Lionel Messi Contract "Practically All Agreed With PSG"
Lionel Messi looks poised to sign a new contract to extend his time at Paris Saint-Germain. Messi joined PSG in August 2021 after spending more than 20 years at Barcelona. The contract signed by Messi when he moved to Paris tied him to PSG until June 2023, while it also included a one-year extension option.
Al Nassr ‘schedule medical for Cristiano Ronaldo’ as chief confirms transfer talks of ‘enormous magnitude’
AL-NASSR have reportedly scheduled a medical for Cristiano Ronaldo and club chief Marcelo Salazar has confirmed that they are in talks to sign him in a huge deal. There is plenty to discuss for both the club and the 37-year-old with Salazar saying it's a "negotiation of enormous magnitude." Ronaldo...
Yardbarker
Argentina release Christmas advert thanking Lionel Messi
The Argentine magician essentially dragged his side to glory and quite rightfully won the player of the tournament for it. As a thank you for his tournament heroics, a tv advert has been released in Argentina as a thank you to Messi. The advert shows a young boy running downstairs...
Man United vs Nottingham Forest live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today
Manchester United play their first Premier League game after the World Cup and host Nottingham Forest on Tuesday evening. Marcus Rashford was among the scorers as United beat Burnley in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup last week; their last league game was a 2-1 victory against Fulham in mid-November. Forest remain in the relegation zone despite two wins from their last four prior to the break in November.However, they are just one point from safety and underlined their faith in manager Steve Cooper by handing him a new contract earlier this season, despite a tough start to...
Comments / 1