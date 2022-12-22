Read full article on original website
Rajeshwar Prasad
3d ago
At that age, why not. And on the brighter side, it’s a win win situation for both parties. Saudi’s Arabia will motivate their next generation and my produce better soccer players while CR7 becomes wealthier as he ages towards 40.
3
Cristiano Ronaldo is set to expand his bulging business empire with a £43m complex of 88 flats that will be named after him in his native Madeira - and just round the corner from his mum Dolores!
Cristiano Ronaldo is set to expand his already-bulging business portfolio with a new real estate project in his native Madeira. The 37-year-old, currently unemployed after parting company with Manchester United, is building on his partnership with hotel group Pestana with a £43million apartment complex - despite reports of his relationship with his agent Jorge Mendes 'eroding'.
Messi & Antonela Roccuzzo: a love story that began when they were kids and bloomed into marriage and children
The relationship between Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo is proof that love exists. Their love story began in their hometown of Rosario, Argentina, when they were kids. Their relationship evolved over the years, surviving distance and culminating in their marriage and the birth of their three beautiful children. When...
Salt Bae shows off table permanently reserved for late Maradona at his Dubai restaurant in latest bizarre stunt
SALT Bae shows off a table "permanently reserved" as a shrine to the late Diego Maradona in his latest desperate publicity stunt. Cringey video resurfaced after the fame hungry chef was slammed for pestering Lionel Messi in embarrassing scenes following Argentina's World Cup win. The Turkish cook and Instagram star...
Former Italy PM Silvio Berlusconi Promises 'Bus Of Whores' If His Soccer Team Wins
The populist politician went full Donald Trump after criticism of his misogynistic comment.
Pele’s Daughter Shares Heartfelt Photo of Father in Hospital
The Brazilian soccer legend’s health has reportedly deteriorated.
wegotthiscovered.com
Salt Bae: Who is he and why is he banned from the U.S. Open Cup?
Salt Bae, also known as Nusret Gökçe, became a massive social media star in 2017 after a video of him prepping and seasoning a slice of meat went viral. What caught viewers’ attention was his signature moves, which consisted of him folding one of his arms and slowly sprinkling the salt onto the food.
Grant Wahl's brother says he 'agreed to a divorce from the love of my life' hours before journalist died
Soccer journalist Grant Wahl's brother, Eric, says he agreed to a divorce several hours before Grant died suddenly while covering the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
NBC Sports
World Cup prize money 2022 table: How much did each country earn?
Aside from the pride each nation generates for going on a run at the World Cup, each nation also earns World Cup prize money based on their performance. FIFA will dish out $440 million in prize money for the World Cup as cash is given out depending on which stage of the tournament they reached, plus each team received $1.5 million just for qualifying for the World Cup.
Adele proclaims her love for Lionel Messi in Vegas concert
Adele is tuning in to the World Cup, like everyone else. In one of her concerts at the Ceasars Palace in Las Vegas, Adele shared how much she loved Lionel Messi with some of her South American fans. RELATED: Adele revealed the right way to...
NBC Sports
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?
On Thursday, nearly four years to the day after it was announced that the men’s FIFA World Cup would be returning to the United States and Mexico (and coming to Canada for the first time) in 2026, 16 host cities were announced as venues for the first-ever 48-team tournament.
game-news24.com
Stop crying. Mbappe is the son of Messis. A cheeky response of the Argentines to France has arrived with the most joy
Argentines called France a petition to stop crying to reply to the petition of the French and the requieted request for the repeat of the 2022 FIFA World Cup final between the national teams of Argentina and France. According to reports, the South American petition has already been signed by...
BBC
Tuesday's transfer gossip: Felix, Ronaldo, Mudryk, Rice, Raya, Elanga, Leao
Chelsea are considering making a move for Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix which could see the 23-year-old arrive on loan in January with an option or obligation to buy the Portugal international in the summer. (Telegraph - subscription required) Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr have scheduled a medical for Portugal...
Kevin De Bruyne tips ‘unique’ Erling Haaland to join Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s exclusive club
Kevin de Bruyne believes Erling Haaland’s obsession with goals he means he could join Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the select group of footballers who have scored 800 times in his career by the time he hangs up his boots.The Norwegian has made a spectacular start to his Manchester City by scoring 24 goals in 19 games and, at the age of just 22, has already scored 200 goals for clubs and country.De Bruyne, who has established a fine understanding with Haaland since the striker’s summer transfer from Borussia Dortmund, thinks he has the ability to quadruple that...
Arsenal transfer boost in race for Joao Felix with Atletico Madrid willing to let star striker leave on January loan
ATLETICO MADRID are willing to let Joao Felix leave on loan in January, according to reports. The Portuguese star is unhappy in the Spanish capital, having endured a rocky relationship with manager Diego Simeone. Felix, 23, has drawn plenty of Prem interest - with Arsenal and Manchester United leading the...
Yardbarker
Not just Zidane, Brazil is targeting two other Juventus managerial targets
Juventus is set to miss out on making Zinedine Zidane their next manager because the Frenchman is on Brazil’s shortlist to become the next national team coach. Tite left the role after they failed to win the World Cup and they need a new man for the job, but Zidane is not the only coach on their radar.
Yardbarker
Neither Lewandowski nor Ronaldo: Which XI players make L'Equipe's Team of the Year for 2022?
The French newspaper L'Equipe have unveiled their 2022 Team of the Year as we reach the last week of the year, and big names like Robert Lewandowski and Cristiano Ronaldo were left off the list. Here, find out which XI players made the cut. Which soccer player has been regarded...
Yardbarker
La Liga: Report Reveals Real Madrid’s Stance on Future Pursuit of Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe spurned Real Madrid this summer when the 24-year-old opted to extend his contract with Paris Saint-Germain, resulting in a plethora of backlash from Los Blancos supporters. However, after the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where Mbappe even scored a hat-trick in the final against Argentina on Dec. 18, where...
Yardbarker
PSV Confirm Cody Gakpo Agreement With Liverpool Ahead Of €40m-€50m January Transfer
Cody Gakpo will be a Liverpool player in January. Gakpo's current club, PSV Eindhoven, published a statement on Monday evening confirming that an agreement had been reached with Liverpool. It read: "PSV and Liverpool have reached an agreement on the proposed transfer of Cody Gakpo. "The 23-year-old attacker will leave...
Yardbarker
Zinedine Zidane is being considered for the Brazil job
Zinedine Zidane is reportedly one of a few candidates who is being considered for the role of Brazilian manager. After Brazil’s shock World Cup exit at the hands of Croatia, their head coach Tite decided it best to walk away from the position. This has left a vacancy in...
Yardbarker
New Lionel Messi Contract "Practically All Agreed With PSG"
Lionel Messi looks poised to sign a new contract to extend his time at Paris Saint-Germain. Messi joined PSG in August 2021 after spending more than 20 years at Barcelona. The contract signed by Messi when he moved to Paris tied him to PSG until June 2023, while it also included a one-year extension option.
