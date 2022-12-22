ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faribault, MN

Falcons compete against conference title contender Rochester Century

By By MELISSA SPINLER Guest Contributor
Faribault Daily News
Faribault Daily News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ywOLr_0jrzqbLJ00

The Faribault boys swim and dive team welcomed the Rochester Century Panthers Tuesday.

Right away, there was a distinct difference between these two swim teams. Century brought an impressive lineup of over 30 swimmers, which towered over the shorthanded Falcons team. With multiple Faribault swimmers out, the Panthers took advantage for a 93-73 meet win.

“We had about nine guys out tonight” said assistant coach Isaiah Fuller.

The Falcons started out strong with the 200-meter medley relay of Caleb Sadergaski, James Hoisington, Declan Chappuis and Thatcher Simon with a time of 2:01.22 and a second-place finish.

Viggo Baum and Carsen Kramer swam next in the 200-meter free, finishing fourth at 2:17.03 and fifth at 2:41.17, respectively.

Next up was Simon in the 200 IM with a 2:33.92 and a fourth place finish.

The 50 free was the first showing of Falcons junior varsity roster, including Patrick Budahl in fourth with 31.06 and Linus Weiffen in fifth with 36.61. Varsity swimmers included Elliot Daschner in second at 25.34, Chappuis in fourth at 26.05 and Owen Whitney in sixth at 28.25.

“We had a good, solid meet against Rochester Century, even though we are still short-handed with about one-third of our team out,” said head coach Charlie Fuller. “Century is one of the strongest teams in the Big 9 and showed it in the meet. Our guys are tired with this being our third meet in six days.”

Next up was diving. The Falcons only senior was also their only diver Tuesday night. Christopher Ferris competed against three Panther divers.

Ferris’ first dive was a 202A back 1 somersault in the straight position. This dive has a degree of difficulty of 1.7. Judges awarded Ferris a 5.5, 5, and 5. These amounts are then added up and multiplied by the degree of difficulty number to equal 26.35. The harder the dive the higher the degree of difficulty is. Ferris’ most difficult dive was 403B Inward 1.5 somersault in the piked position. He received the same scores from the judges as his first dive, but since the DD is 2.4, he received 37.20 points for this dive.

Ferris came out on top with a score of 183.50 towering over the second-place finish of 167.80.

“It’s my best so far this season, but I’ve scored higher before,” said Ferris.

Second half of the meet started with the 100 fly by Sadergaski at 1:13.67 in fourth.

The 100 free was the last viewing of the junior varsity swimmers with a second-place finish by Whitney with 1:08.64, third by Kramer with 1:10.32, and fifth by Linus Weiffen with 1:25.19. Varsity place third with Hoisington at 55.26, fifth with Chappuis at 57.96, and sixth with Baum at 1:02.56.

Elliot Daschner was the lone Falcon to compete the 500 Free finishing in fourth with 6:21.08. Panthers topped out their score and competed exhibition for the remainder of the meet.

Highlights include 200 free relay with team of Hoisington, Chappuis, Baum, and Daschner narrowly missing a first-place swim by under two seconds.

“They mostly held time. It was a tough meet for them, working hard and batting through some sickness,” said coach Fuller.

Century continues its undefeated streak and the Falcons move to 1-2. Faribault will have some time to rest and recover as the Falcons’ next meet will come on Tuesday, Jan. 3, when they travel to the Mankato East High School Pool Arena to face the Mankato West Scarlets.

Melissa Spinler is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com .

Comments / 0

Related
Golf.com

The 15 best golf courses in Minnesota (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Minnesota. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Minnesota. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KDHL AM 920

Christmas Snow Across Southern Minnesota Tonight

Snow will accumulate on Christmas Day from the afternoon into the overnight hours. The Owatonna and Faribault areas can expect a couple of inches of new snow this evening through tomorrow morning. The location of the bulk of the snow will be somewhere between the I-94 corridor and southwest Minnesota.
OWATONNA, MN
KROC News

Business in Southeast Minnesota Makes Sad Decision to Close

PawPrint Brewery in Southeast Minnesota Announced It Is Closing Permanently. As many are getting ready to celebrate the holidays, a business in Southeast Minnesota made an incredibly difficult announcement. PawPrint Brewery in Chatfield, Minnesota is closing permanently. I would like to say a HUGE THANK YOU to everyone that has...
CHATFIELD, MN
KIMT

I-90 in southern Minnesota to close again at 2 p.m.

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - I-90 from the South Dakota border to Albert Lea will close to traffic again at 2 p.m. due to blizzard conditions, blowing & drifting snow, with zero visibility. Most other state highways in SC and SW MN remain closed or are under a no travel advisory.
ALBERT LEA, MN
steeledodgenews.com

Ellendale teen defies the odds; teaches lessons

It was supposed to be a routine sports physical – so routine that the Flatland family just dropped in at a CVS Pharmacy in Lakeville. Carter, a ninth-grader, needed a physical for winter sports. The doctor, however, “just said she couldn’t pass me,” Carter said. “We...
ELLENDALE, MN
KAAL-TV

Body found in northwest Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s office is investigating after a body was discovered in northwest Rochester. Just after 5 p.m., deputies responded to the area along West River Road near 75th street NW. Police tape can be seen from West River Road down to a...
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Body Found Along Frigid Southern Minnesota Freeway

Elko New Market, MN (KROC-AM News) - The body of a man was discovered this morning along I-35 near Northfield. A news release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office says the deceased person was found near the entrance ramp to I-35 from Scott County Road 2 just east of the town of Elko New Market about 8 miles northwest of Northfield.
NORTHFIELD, MN
tcbmag.com

Open Letter: Why Johnny Can’t Read?

We have just finished an election cycle, and the usual political keen was heard about the decline in our public schools. This is not the first time headlines have underscored educational underperformance. In 1955, Dr. Rudolf Flesch wrote a national bestseller, Why Johnny Can’t Read. It was a bestseller for 37 weeks. Dr. Flesch blamed reading underperformance on the “whole word” (instead of phonics) teaching methodology. Parenthetically, you can always tell a person who learned to read by identifying “whole words” instead of phonics; they can’t spell. At the same time, a movie was released that highlighted the status of education in urban high schools: Blackboard Jungle. The movie had a profound impact on the way people viewed urban high schools as dangerous and threatened by (quaint phrase) juvenile delinquents.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS News

NEXT Weather: Cold sticks around, some snow possible for Christmas

MINNEAPOLIS -- It was still dangerously cold on Saturday, with blowing snow creating a number of issues, especially on the roads. The next snow chance is Sunday afternoon. The storm started on Wednesday, dropping upwards of 8 inches of snow in the Twin Cities, and the winds started to throw that snow around Thursday and Friday. Interstate 90 west of Albert Lea to the South Dakota border closed on Thursday and again on Friday. Many highways especially in the southwestern part of the state remain closed on Saturday morning and reopened in the afternoon.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KEYC

Local Mankato company provides free gas for drivers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In Mankato, some lucky drivers were surprised with free gas from a local business. Earlier today the Sorensen’s Mankato Movers crew battled the winds and severe weather to give back to the community they serve. With the help of other businesses they were able to give 170 cars $20 dollars to fill up their tank, along with other gift cards.
MANKATO, MN
Faribault Daily News

Faribault Daily News

Rice County, MN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
189K+
Views
ABOUT

Faribault Daily News has been serving Rice County since 1914 and publishes Tuesday - Thursday and Saturday and online at southernminn.com/faribault_daily_news/.

 https://www.southernminn.com/faribault_daily_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy