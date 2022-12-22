Falcons compete against conference title contender Rochester Century

The Faribault boys swim and dive team welcomed the Rochester Century Panthers Tuesday.

Right away, there was a distinct difference between these two swim teams. Century brought an impressive lineup of over 30 swimmers, which towered over the shorthanded Falcons team. With multiple Faribault swimmers out, the Panthers took advantage for a 93-73 meet win.

“We had about nine guys out tonight” said assistant coach Isaiah Fuller.

The Falcons started out strong with the 200-meter medley relay of Caleb Sadergaski, James Hoisington, Declan Chappuis and Thatcher Simon with a time of 2:01.22 and a second-place finish.

Viggo Baum and Carsen Kramer swam next in the 200-meter free, finishing fourth at 2:17.03 and fifth at 2:41.17, respectively.

Next up was Simon in the 200 IM with a 2:33.92 and a fourth place finish.

The 50 free was the first showing of Falcons junior varsity roster, including Patrick Budahl in fourth with 31.06 and Linus Weiffen in fifth with 36.61. Varsity swimmers included Elliot Daschner in second at 25.34, Chappuis in fourth at 26.05 and Owen Whitney in sixth at 28.25.

“We had a good, solid meet against Rochester Century, even though we are still short-handed with about one-third of our team out,” said head coach Charlie Fuller. “Century is one of the strongest teams in the Big 9 and showed it in the meet. Our guys are tired with this being our third meet in six days.”

Next up was diving. The Falcons only senior was also their only diver Tuesday night. Christopher Ferris competed against three Panther divers.

Ferris’ first dive was a 202A back 1 somersault in the straight position. This dive has a degree of difficulty of 1.7. Judges awarded Ferris a 5.5, 5, and 5. These amounts are then added up and multiplied by the degree of difficulty number to equal 26.35. The harder the dive the higher the degree of difficulty is. Ferris’ most difficult dive was 403B Inward 1.5 somersault in the piked position. He received the same scores from the judges as his first dive, but since the DD is 2.4, he received 37.20 points for this dive.

Ferris came out on top with a score of 183.50 towering over the second-place finish of 167.80.

“It’s my best so far this season, but I’ve scored higher before,” said Ferris.

Second half of the meet started with the 100 fly by Sadergaski at 1:13.67 in fourth.

The 100 free was the last viewing of the junior varsity swimmers with a second-place finish by Whitney with 1:08.64, third by Kramer with 1:10.32, and fifth by Linus Weiffen with 1:25.19. Varsity place third with Hoisington at 55.26, fifth with Chappuis at 57.96, and sixth with Baum at 1:02.56.

Elliot Daschner was the lone Falcon to compete the 500 Free finishing in fourth with 6:21.08. Panthers topped out their score and competed exhibition for the remainder of the meet.

Highlights include 200 free relay with team of Hoisington, Chappuis, Baum, and Daschner narrowly missing a first-place swim by under two seconds.

“They mostly held time. It was a tough meet for them, working hard and batting through some sickness,” said coach Fuller.

Century continues its undefeated streak and the Falcons move to 1-2. Faribault will have some time to rest and recover as the Falcons’ next meet will come on Tuesday, Jan. 3, when they travel to the Mankato East High School Pool Arena to face the Mankato West Scarlets.

Melissa Spinler is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com .