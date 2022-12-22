Read full article on original website
luxury-houses.net
A Custom Guard Gated 2 Story Home with Incredible Interior and Spacious Backyard Seeks $3 Million in Las Vegas, Nevada
10 Fire Rock Court Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 10 Fire Rock Court, Las Vegas, Nevada in prime location surrounding the Southern Highlands Golf Course, boasting of incredible interior with fresh paint, brand-new light fixtures, and wood-framed windows that bathe the entire house in natural light. This Home in Las Vegas offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 5,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10 Fire Rock Court, please contact Rob W. Jensen (Phone: 702-521-8832) at Rob Jensen Company for full support and perfect service.
Developer: $2.2B investment keeps Fontainebleau construction on track for 2023
Developers of the Fontainebleau Las Vegas secured a $2.2 billion loan to finish construction on the resort, which has been in the works for 15 years.
Las Vegas shoppers snag post-Christmas deals
The day after Christmas is a busy one for many retailers as shoppers are looking to snag some deals and discount items.
luxury-houses.net
A Designer Dream Home with A Thoughtfully Designed Open Floor Plan in Las Vegas is Selling for $3.7 Million
11448 Opal Springs Way Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 11448 Opal Springs Way, Las Vegas, Nevada is a guard-gated designer dream home with updated amenities including French oak hardwood flooring, silver travertine decking, closets, light fixtures, Control4 home automation, whole-home sound, and more. This Home in Las Vegas offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 5,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 11448 Opal Springs Way, please contact Rob W. Jensen (Phone: 702-521-8832) at Rob Jensen Company for full support and perfect service.
Vegas ‘life coach’ accused of running Ponzi scheme to fund gambling addiction
A Las Vegas man is accused of running a Ponzi scheme where, instead of investing money in the stock market, he wagered millions of dollars at casinos, spending tens of thousands of dollars a day, investigators allege.
lasvegastribune.net
Las Vegas ranks No. 3 in the Nation for Metros with the largest share of 65-and-older Homeowners with a Mortgage
Las Vegas ranks No. 3 in the nation for metros with the largest share of 65-and-older homeowners with a mortgage, according to new LendingTree research. The study looks at where homeowners are likely to still be paying off their mortgage near or past the age of retirement, using the latest U.S. Census Bureau data.
DOJ settles with Las Vegas medical practice over employee termination
The Justice Department reached a settlement with a medical practice in Las Vegas over accusations that the firm violated the Immigration and Nationality Act.
Fox5 KVVU
Average gas price in Las Vegas Valley drops to $3.81 per gallon
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Gas prices in the Las Vegas Valley and beyond continue to decrease. According to GasBuddy, the average price of gas in the Las Vegas Valley fell 11.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.81 per gallon as of Monday. In order to determine...
12-mile backup visible for holiday travelers leaving Las Vegas for California
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 12-mile backup was seen Monday afternoon on I-15 south to California as travelers left Las Vegas after the Christmas holiday, according to RTC Southern Nevada. “12-mile backup Jean thru NV-CA stateline. Plan for long delays,” a tweet from RTC read around 12:20 p.m. The traffic was one of several headaches […]
Travel woes continue at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas
The holiday travel woes continue at Harry Reid International, and on the eve of Christmas, travelers are still dealing with delays and cancellations
luxury-houses.net
This $5.65 Million New Home in Las Vegas Provides A Sublime Indoor Outdoor Lifestyle with Incredible Resort Style Amenities
38 Ravenswood Avenue Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 38 Ravenswood Avenue, Las Vegas, Nevada is a new custom home in the 24-hour guard-gated community of Southern Highlands Golf Club and breathtaking views of the nearby mountains. This Home in Las Vegas offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 9,400 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 38 Ravenswood Avenue, please contact Rob W. Jensen (Phone: 702-521-8832) at Rob Jensen Company for full support and perfect service.
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Las Vegas
The average daytime temperature in Las Vegas during the summertime regularly exceeds 100°F. Understandably, you’ll be looking for a means to cool off and combat the heat when the thermometer reads triple digits. Naturally, swimming should be at the forefront of your list of things to do in Las Vegas.
Las Vegas ranks third best city for Christmas 2022 — tops for shopping
If shopping is your passion, there's no better place in America than Las Vegas to spend Christmas this year.
news3lv.com
NV Energy customers see higher than expected bills in November
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Our neighbors in the northern part of Nevada are getting a bit of shock when they open up their power bill. Some NV Energy customers are seeing bills more than 100% higher than the previous month. The higher bills are being blamed on a rate...
news3lv.com
Traveling by car for the holidays? Here are the worst times to travel
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — People traveling by car could have travel times up to 25% longer for the holidays. According to Inrix, the worst days to be on the road are the Tuesday and Wednesday after Christmas and the day after New Year's Day. The report states 3 p.m....
Conductor George Daugherty Brings Bugs Bunny to The Smith Center
On January 7, “Bugs Bunny at the Symphony” will join the Las Vegas Philharmonic to...
Las Vegas receives $140 million for water treatment improvements
According to state leaders, the project will ensure clean water for future generations.
Local BBQ shop, John Mull's Meats, now a designated historic site
John Mull's Meats, the 1950s-era barbecue and butcher shop, is now on the Las Vegas Historic Property Register after a city council vote this week.
8newsnow.com
Lee Canyon introduces new tech for quicker, more organized access to lifts
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Lee Canyon staff had a busy holiday weekend, but new technology introduced this season is making the experience for those hitting the slopes quicker and more organized. While the Las Vegas valley is expected to have a mild Christmas holiday, unlike other parts of the country,...
8newsnow.com
“I have no job:” Mobile business with $20K worth of tools allegedly stolen days before Xmas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police department reported nearly 10,000 vehicle thefts in its jurisdiction this year. But, what happens when that vehicle is actually a business?. That’s the reality an east-valley business owner faced just days before the Christmas Holiday. Berry Cotner recently began JB...
