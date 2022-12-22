Read full article on original website
Pflugerville food pantry helping fill holiday food gap
Saffron Trust’s food pantry is staying open through the week after New Year’s Day to fill the food gap caused by schools and other pantries being closed for the holidays.
KWTX
Killeen resident on day three of busted pipes, flooded apartment receives little help from apartment complex
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Leaving her faucet running and opening her sink cabinet drawers didn’t stop the arctic blast of last week from causing pipes in Lori Keith’s Stonehill Apartment Complex to burst Friday. Those busted pipes have left her carpet completely soaked. “I got home on Friday...
KWTX
After tornado destroyed original building, Salado church opens new facility for Christmas
SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - A very special gift for the community of Salado came just in time for Christmas. This holiday weekend the First Cedar Valley Baptist Church held its first services in a brand-new facility. On April 12, an EF-3 tornado tore through Salado and completely destroyed the church,...
Local Italian Restaurant Owners to Open New Pizza Place
According to the duo, Bambino’s pizza will be “meld[ing] New York with grandma pies.”
City of Georgetown, Williamson County offers Christmas tree recycling
The city of Georgetown and Williamson County are offering tree recycling services, starting Dec. 26. (Courtesy Pexels) Once the holidays are over, the city of Georgetown and Williamson County will be offering tree-recycling services starting Dec. 26. The city of Georgetown is encouraging residents to recycle trees, boxes and wrapping...
Family brings Roman-style pies to Austin area with Baldinucci Pizza Romana
From left: Salvatore, Patricia and Gabriel Baldinucci opened their pizza kitchen in March in South Austin before relocating to West Lake Hills in October. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) Baldinucci Pizza Romana recently opened its first brick-and-mortar location in West Lake Hills. The restaurant is owned by twin brothers Salvatore and Gabriel...
Feral hogs causing headaches for some people living in northeast Austin
AUSTIN (KXAN) — There’s something destroying parks and yards in northeast Austin, and neighbors said it is not the first time they have had to deal with the issue. “There is that area over there that is torn up and this over here,” said Grace Howell, who lives near Walnut Creek in northeast Austin. Feral […]
HOME Center in Hays County in need of donations for homeless population
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — The Homeless Outreach Mitigation Emergency Center (HOME) works together with the unhoused community of Hays County. Its leaders said they need assistance from the public. Hannah Durrace, program director for HOME, said that while they know of at least 170 people experiencing homelessness in the...
HEB to Open Significant New Store with Multiple Restaurants
The store will feature at least three fully-fledged, in-house eateries.
Busy Taylor intersection to install new safety measures in 2023
Where FM 3349 meets U.S. Highway 79, vehicles often yield in the middle of the intersection as they try to cross.
Some H-E-B customers experience long lines from card machine issues
The holiday season means long lines as grocery shoppers try to snag last minute items. But some HEB customers were left waiting longer than usual.
CBS Austin
Microwave malfunction starts kitchen fire in Cedar Park home
CEDAR PARK, Texas — A kitchen fire that broke out at a Cedar Park house on Christmas Eve displaced four people. The Austin Fire Department responded to the fire in the 11500 block of Running Brush Lane at around 12:01 p.m. AFD said the fire was knocked down and crews were working on overhaul and smoke removal.
The Best Pizza Places In Austin
From wood-fired Neapolitan pies to New York-style slices, these are the top pizza places in Austin. Austin might be best known for its barbecue, but hiding in the smoky, brisket-shaped shadows of the city are a ton of great spots to grab some pizza. And the great thing about Austin not having a distinct style is that we get to enjoy them all. We’ve eaten a concerning number of slices and pies to bring you our guide to the very best pizza that Austin has to offer, from wood-fired Neapolitan pies and crispy Roman slices, to enough Detroit-style pizzas to easily feed ten wolf packs, a hungry soccer team, or both. So here now, our definitive guide to the best pizza in Austin.
Watch Austin Man Shock Photographer Girlfriend with Beautiful Surprise Proposal on a Cliff
Everyone in the world loves a good proposal video. And it would appear the recipe for viral success for one Austin, TX man, is kids, a cliff, and a big surprise. “She is a beautiful girl, I have known her for a while, and I know what type of person she is — it just feels right,” Maffeo told the New York Post, adding that he loves “her smile, her laugh and everything about her.
Austin nonprofit travels to several homeless encampments to ensure safety during extreme weather
Jackson said his team battled the frigid temperatures to deliver items, such as weighted blankets, food, hot cocoa and more.
Central Texans speak up after a weekend with no water and no explanation
AUSTIN, Texas — Central Texans are sharing their stories of water woes over Christmas weekend. Last week, KVUE shared tenant rights and violations and heard from many viewers who had their water turned off with no explanation. Sophia Martinez's son, daughters and grandchild came from different states and cities...
KXAN
Three Texas cities rank among the happiest in the US, study finds
(NEXSTAR) – Happiness doesn’t grow on trees, but it may be a little easier to come by in parts of Texas, a new study has found. Reviewing federal and local government data across 13 metrics based on personal finances, well-being, and quality of life, SmartAsset ranked nearly 165 of the nation’s largest cities to find where Americans are happiest.
Tamale trouble? How inflation, staffing is impacting a holiday tradition
Is there trouble this Tamale season? Not quite. But there may be a greater demand with less hands on deck to get them made.
City outside of Austin recognized as most ‘festive Christmas town’ in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s easy to see where the true festivity lies in each state across the country and while the big cities do a good job of having the look down of the holiday spirit, it’s the smaller towns that truly exude festiveness. A report from...
Frozen or broken pipes? Here’s what to do
Frozen pipes keep plumbers and firefighters busy every year.
