ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pflugerville, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXAN

Feral hogs causing headaches for some people living in northeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There’s something destroying parks and yards in northeast Austin, and neighbors said it is not the first time they have had to deal with the issue. “There is that area over there that is torn up and this over here,” said Grace Howell, who lives near Walnut Creek in northeast Austin. Feral […]
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Microwave malfunction starts kitchen fire in Cedar Park home

CEDAR PARK, Texas — A kitchen fire that broke out at a Cedar Park house on Christmas Eve displaced four people. The Austin Fire Department responded to the fire in the 11500 block of Running Brush Lane at around 12:01 p.m. AFD said the fire was knocked down and crews were working on overhaul and smoke removal.
CEDAR PARK, TX
The Infatuation

The Best Pizza Places In Austin

From wood-fired Neapolitan pies to New York-style slices, these are the top pizza places in Austin. Austin might be best known for its barbecue, but hiding in the smoky, brisket-shaped shadows of the city are a ton of great spots to grab some pizza. And the great thing about Austin not having a distinct style is that we get to enjoy them all. We’ve eaten a concerning number of slices and pies to bring you our guide to the very best pizza that Austin has to offer, from wood-fired Neapolitan pies and crispy Roman slices, to enough Detroit-style pizzas to easily feed ten wolf packs, a hungry soccer team, or both. So here now, our definitive guide to the best pizza in Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
B93

Watch Austin Man Shock Photographer Girlfriend with Beautiful Surprise Proposal on a Cliff

Everyone in the world loves a good proposal video. And it would appear the recipe for viral success for one Austin, TX man, is kids, a cliff, and a big surprise. “She is a beautiful girl, I have known her for a while, and I know what type of person she is — it just feels right,” Maffeo told the New York Post, adding that he loves “her smile, her laugh and everything about her.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Three Texas cities rank among the happiest in the US, study finds

(NEXSTAR) – Happiness doesn’t grow on trees, but it may be a little easier to come by in parts of Texas, a new study has found. Reviewing federal and local government data across 13 metrics based on personal finances, well-being, and quality of life, SmartAsset ranked nearly 165 of the nation’s largest cities to find where Americans are happiest.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy