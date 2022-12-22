Charlie Cox says Daredevil: Born Again will be less 'gory' than the Netflix series

Charlie Cox says Daredevil: Born Again will be a different incarnation of the hero, rather than a direct continuation of the Netflix show.

"My opinion is this character works best when he’s geared towards a slightly more mature audience. My instinct is that on Disney+ it will be dark but it probably won’t be as gory," Cox told NME . "I would say to [fans of the Netflix show], we’ve done that. Let’s take the things that really worked, but can we broaden? Can we appeal to a slightly younger audience without losing what we’ve learned about what works?"

Netflix has ordered 18 episodes of the new series, which will be written by Covert Affairs creators Matt Corman and Chris Ord. Vincent D'Onofrio will reprise his role as Wilson Fisk, AKA Kingpin. Daredevil: Born Again has also recently added The Saints of Newark actor Michael Gandolfini in an undisclosed role . Born Again was first announced over the summer at San Diego Comic-Con.

Cox added: "This has to be a reincarnation, it has to be different, otherwise why are we doing it?"

The actor has also confirmed that filming is set to begin in February 2023 and wrap in December. Daredevil, who recently appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk, and Kingpin, who appeared in Hawkeye, are also set to reprise their roles in Hawkeye spin-off Echo .

Daredevil: Born Again is set to be released on Disney Plus in early 2024 as part of Marvel Phase 5.