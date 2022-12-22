Tony Khan addresses the upcoming AEW shows in the UK. For a long time, many fans have questioned when AEW would hit the UK for a tour and the information was confirmed a few weeks ago when AEW began to promote a tour in the UK in 2023. Little information has been given regarding the tour, with no dates or locations confirmed. Many fans assume AEW will travel to Craven Cottage, home of Fulham, who Tony Khan also owns.

1 DAY AGO