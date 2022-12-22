Read full article on original website
Major Spoiler On WrestleMania 39 Main Events
It was heavily indicated that WrestleMania 39, being in Hollywood, will include the return of one of the biggest stars in the businhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W-r9Nb5F3qoess, The Rock. The Great One is speculated to battle in the main event for the Undisputed WWE Universal title against his cousin, The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns.
Ricochet Required Stiches After This Week’s SmackDown
As seen on this week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, Ricochet teamed up with Braun Strowman and squared off against Imperium’s Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight. This match was made after last week’s Smackdown, where Strowman saved Ricochet from a beatdown at the hands of Imperium.
WWE SmackDown Sees Significant Jump In Viewership For This Week’s Show
The numbers are in for this weeks edition of SmackDown. Alfred Konuwa reports that WWE SmackDown drew a fast national number of 2.213 million viewers. That was quite a number as WWE heads into the end of 2022. The December 16th’s episode of WWE SmackDown brought in an overnight viewership of 2.056 million, with a .5 in the 18 to 49 demographic. Interestingly enough, they averaged 2.056 million viewers for both hours of the show.
Tony Khan Confirms Upcoming Changes To AEW Production: “It’s Going To Be Really Cool”
Tony Khan discusses the upcoming changes to AEW production. Tony Khan recently appeared on Fightful’s Grapsody podcast where he confirmed that AEW Dynamite will be undergoing some changes, not from the production standpoint. He also confirmed that there will be a new look to the show, including a different set and visual changes.
Tony Khan Calls Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW “A Major Challenge”, Notes Jon Moxley’s Return Helped AEW Through It
Cody Rhodes has had an explosive year, and Tony Khan calls him leaving the company a major challenge. Earlier this year, Cody Rhodes left AEW in favor of a return to WWE, returning to the promotion at WrestleMania 38 to face Seth Rollins. While speaking to Fightful’s Grapsody podcast, Tony...
Xavier Woods Shows Off Full Nintendo 64 Collection He Received For Christmas, Plans To Use Them For Up UpDownDown
Xavier Woods shows off his Christmas haul. Woods recently took to Instagram to reveal what he got for Christmas. He shared a picture of himself with a massive N64 collection. He also informed fans that he will go through these games on his channel UpUpDownDown. With their NXT Tag Title...
Tony Khan Defends Miro’s Absence From AEW Television
Miro has not been seen in AEW since All Out, and he has not even wrestled on Dynamite for a few months. This is a huge cause of concern for many fans, as they feel Miro is simply being wasted entirely in the company and deserves better. In fact, Miro’s...
MJF Claims AEW Fans Are The Worst In The World
The Salt Of The Earth can generate an insane amount of heat at the drop of a hat, without even breaking a sweat. In fact, there is no limit to how much MJF is willing to push the envelope when it comes to berating fans. MJF recently took to Twitter...
Becky Lynch’s Acting Career Starting To “Perk Up”
As previously reported, Becky Lynch will be portraying the role of Cyndi Lauper in ‘Young Rock’ season 3. A first look at Lynch’s portrayal of Lauper was already revealed with the episode already airing. While speaking with WQAD News, Seth Rollins mentioned that Becky Lynch’s acting career...
Sasha Banks Teases Her New Ring Name
As previously reported, Sasha Banks is set to attend the Wrestle Kingdom 17 event in Tokyo Dome on January 4th, 2023. This will mark her first appearance for a wrestling promotion in months. Christmas is upon us and many are spreading Holiday cheer. Sasha Banks is no different in this...
Drew McIntyre Believes The Samoan Dynasty Conspired To Save Roman Reigns’ Title Reign
The Scottish Warrior was pitted against the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal championship in front of a sell-out crowd at WWE’s first major premium live event for the United Kingdom in Cardiff, Wales. With Drew McIntyre being the home crowd favorite, there was a heavy belief that he would be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns.
Tony Khan Believes It’s Impossible To Keep Everyone On The AEW Roster Happy
Tony Khan doesn’t believe its possible to keep everyone happy on his roster. Tony Khan recently did an interview with Fightful Select’s Grapsody crew where he addressed fans’ criticism towards his management of the roster. During the interview, he mentioned that he takes criticism with a smile.
AEW Battle Of The Belts V Date Revealed, Set To Air Live After Rampage
AEW Battle of the Belts V is back. According to the TNT schedule, AEW Battle of the Belts V will air live at 11 p.m. ET on Friday, January 6th and will air after a live episode of AEW Rampage. Battle of the Belts V will take place at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, OR. No matches have been made official as of this writing.
Tony Khan “Working On Logistics” Regarding AEW UK Shows
Tony Khan addresses the upcoming AEW shows in the UK. For a long time, many fans have questioned when AEW would hit the UK for a tour and the information was confirmed a few weeks ago when AEW began to promote a tour in the UK in 2023. Little information has been given regarding the tour, with no dates or locations confirmed. Many fans assume AEW will travel to Craven Cottage, home of Fulham, who Tony Khan also owns.
WATCH: The New Day Speak About Being Triple Crown Champions On RAW
The New Day, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods recently defeated Pretty Deadly to become NXT Tag Team Champions for the first time, this makes New Day Triple Crown Champions as they’ve now won tag team titles on every brand in WWE. Now, they sat down with Cathy Kelley to talk about their huge achievement on RAW’s Best Of 2022 show. There was even some gyrating involved!
Goldberg Grew Bitter To Wrestling In 2003
Goldberg thrived in the spotlight for his whole career and commands a lot of attention. On a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross talked about Goldberg’s tenure in the WWE, including his refusal to accept a part-time contract and whether he harbored any animosity toward the industry. When...
MJF Says Christmas Is Overrated
The Salt of the Earth has been bragging about his supremacy ever since he defeated Jon Moxley at AEW Full Gear in November 2022 to win the AEW World Championship. He has been taking jabs at everything in sight, including a recent one on the occasion of Christmas on Twitter, calling it as overrated as his potentially upcoming challenger Bryan Danielson.
Kevin Nash Wants To See Changes In WWE’s Production Quality
The former nWo member has faced off against numerous opponents in his storied career. He has competed in WCW, WWE and TNA Wrestling over the years. Nash also keeps tabs on what happens in WWE on a weekly basis as he is clearly invested in the product. While speaking on...
Madusa Calls The Wrestling Business “Harvey Weinstein-Ish”
Madusa has always had no filter when it comes to her thoughts on the wrestling business, and she continues to say what’s on her mind. While promoting her upcoming book, “The Woman Who Would Be King: The MADUSA Story,” Madusa discussed the dark side of the wrestling business and even called it “Harvey Weinstein-ish.”
Jimmy Jacobs Didn’t Expect Seth Rollins To Be A Star In WWE
Seth Rollins signed with WWE in 2010 and became a top prospect in WWE’s developmental brand, NXT, reigning as the territory’s first-ever World champion. He, alongside Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns, came up to the main roster in 2012 as a member of the faction “The Shield.” The trio achieved immense success before Rollins decided to break up the group and all three went their separate ways to become main event singles stars.
