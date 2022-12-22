Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
1 Under-the-Radar Dividend Stock Poised to Provide Big Returns for Investors
Buying shares of a company that makes plastic packaging may not sound like the most exciting investment out there. But there's nothing boring about the kind of returns that Berry Global Group (NYSE: BERY) could provide to investors over the next few years. The company just initiated its first dividend...
NASDAQ
Want Better Returns? Don?t Ignore These 2 Consumer Staples Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings. We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line...
NASDAQ
3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn't Overlook Cintas (CTAS)
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth...
NASDAQ
3 Super-Safe Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2023 and Beyond
There's a lot of uncertainty as we head into 2023. Interest rates have risen sharply to combat high inflation, making investors increasingly worried we could experience an economic downturn in the coming year. That would impact the cash flows of economically sensitive companies, potentially forcing them to reduce their dividends.
NASDAQ
Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV (GBOOY) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's Why
Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV (GBOOY) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. The sole...
NASDAQ
Should Vanguard S&P SmallCap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Small Cap Growth segment of the US equity market, the Vanguard S&P SmallCap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 09/09/2010. The fund is sponsored by Vanguard. It has amassed assets over $483.57 million, making it one...
NASDAQ
Wingstop (WING) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Wingstop (WING) closed at $145.67 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.22% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%. Coming into today, shares of the restaurant chain had...
NASDAQ
Is iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (EMGF) a Strong ETF Right Now?
The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (EMGF) was launched on 12/08/2015, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Broad Emerging Market ETFs category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. For a long time now, the ETF industry has been...
NASDAQ
Should Value Investors Consider Ichor Holdings (ICHR) Stock?
Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way...
NASDAQ
This Powerful Dividend-Paying Stock Hit Its 52-Week Low. Should You Buy Before 2022 Ends?
In investing, short-term volatility often leads to long-term opportunities. This means that deep bear markets in stocks in the near term can result in valuations that are detached from reality. But since such markets can sometimes be justified by poor business fundamentals, it can be difficult to separate the wheat...
NASDAQ
Is iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) a Strong ETF Right Now?
The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) made its debut on 12/08/2014, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund that provides broad exposure to the World ETFs category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. Market cap weighted indexes were created to reflect the market, or...
NASDAQ
Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why Chefs' Warehouse (CHEF) is a Solid Choice
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a...
NASDAQ
Should You Invest in the iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA)?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Utilities - Infrastructure segment of the equity market, the iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 04/03/2018. An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax...
NASDAQ
Should You Invest in the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU)?
Launched on 11/01/2006, the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Utilities - Broad segment of the equity market. Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due...
NASDAQ
Frontline (FRO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Frontline (FRO) closed at $12.49 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.73% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.53%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.45%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the shipping company had lost...
NASDAQ
Validea's Top Five Consumer Cyclical Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 12/25/2022
The following are the top rated Consumer Cyclical stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt. ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC (ALSN) is a mid-cap value...
NASDAQ
Why You Should Retain ICF International (ICFI) Stock Now
ICF International, Inc. ICFI has a strong global presence in diverse markets and its robust, long-term relationships with clients should continue to drive sales. ICF’s 2022 and 2023 revenues are expected to improve 14.2% and 11%, respectively, year over year. Earnings are anticipated to rise 20.1% and 1.9% in 2022 and 2023, respectively.
NASDAQ
Why Veon Stock Popped Today
Shares of once-Russian-and-still-kind-of-Russian telecom giant Veon (NASDAQ: VEON) -- owner of the VimpelCom brand in Russia -- jumped as much as 32% in early trading on Friday after the company reported better-than-expected results for fiscal Q3 2022. The gains didn't hold, but Veon stock is still up a modest 1.8% as of 12:05 p.m. ET.
NASDAQ
BAESY vs. HEI: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors with an interest in Aerospace - Defense Equipment stocks have likely encountered both Bae Systems PLC (BAESY) and Heico Corporation (HEI). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. We have found that the best way to...
NASDAQ
Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Carlyle Group (CG) Stock?
Investors in The Carlyle Group Inc. CG need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Jan 20, 2023 $18.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility...
Comments / 0