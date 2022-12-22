Read full article on original website
bestattractions.org
Heartbreaking places to visit in Chicago, Illinois
Chicago is a dynamic city with many things to do and places to visit. These include museums, parks, and other entertainment sites. Located on Lake Michigan, it’s a popular vacation destination. The Art Institute of Chicago features more than 300,000 works in its permanent collection. It also has the...
wglc.net
Missing Northwestern student’s body found in Chicago harbor
CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say a body found Tuesday in a Chicago harbor has been identified as that of a Northwestern University student who went missing after leaving a weekend party. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office says it identified the body found Tuesday afternoon by Chicago Police Department divers as that of 25-year-old Peter Salvino. His body was found in Diversey Harbor, a waterway that’s adjacent to Lake Michigan. Chicago police say Salvino was last seen leaving a party late Saturday in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood. He was a doctoral candidate in Northwestern’s interdepartmental neuroscience program.
5 Underrated Places In Chicago That Even Natives Have Never Heard Of
Chicago is a city with a rich history and a diverse array of neighborhoods, each with its own unique character and attractions. While the city is well-known for its iconic landmarks and popular tourist destinations, there are also many underrated and lesser-known places that are well worth exploring. Here are five underrated places in Chicago that even natives may not have heard of:
wgnradio.com
WGN meteorologist Mike Janssen with a winter storm update
WGN meteorologist Mike Janssen joins Wendy Snyder, filling in for Bob Sirott, to give more updates about what to expect for the incoming winter storm. The storm is expected to begin around noon in Chicago and end around 6 a.m. on Saturday, December 24th.
Chicago Weather Alert: CBS 2's Dave Savini investigates the cold conditions in Naperville
CHICAGO (CBS)-- It's dangerously cold.Wind chills are between -30 and -40 degrees early Friday. Frost bite can happen in as little as ten to 20 minutes, so you will want to limit outdoor exposure. CBS 2's Dave Savini was reporting live in Naperville with updates on the frigid conditions. He investigated the cold temperatures with a cup of water and his hot tea in his "Dave" cup. When he place a cup of water on his car, it froze almost instantly!Luckily, Savini has a Bears blanket in his car to help him fight the cold. Savini talked with employees working Friday morning who said roads are slick in Naperville. "Going from Aurora to Naperville, the roads were definitely difference, so thank you Naperville," Alaina Witkowski of Amber Waves said. "It's very cold, a misrable time."Savini said Naperville officials confirmed over 100 vehicles were on the road clearing snow and salting roads.
Winter Storm Updates: Crashes Reported as Conditions Worsen Heading Into Evening Commute
A winter storm has set its sights on the Chicago area, leading to thousands of flight cancellations, school closures and the early end to a number of festivities ahead of the Christmas holiday. Experts say strong wind gusts of up to 55 mph, wind chills as low as -35 degrees...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with robbing woman in South Austin
CHICAGO - A 28-year-old man is facing charges for robbing a woman on the West Side earlier this month. Police say Devonte Madge was identified as the offender that forcefully took property from a 39-year-old woman in the first block of North Lorel Avenue in Austin around 9:58 p.m. on Dec. 4.
Friday to Be Most ‘Brutal' Day of Storm With -35 Wind Chills, ‘Life and Death' Travel Conditions
A winter storm warning remains in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday for the entire Chicago area as brutally cold wind chill temperatures of between 35 and 40 degrees below zero and strong, sustained winds gusting up to 45 miles-per-hour continue to create treacherous, icy and potentially "life-threatening" travel conditions as the storm continues to blow from west to east.
fox32chicago.com
Peter Salvino missing: New details surface after Chicago man vanishes
CHICAGO — New information was revealed Monday in the weekend disappearance of a 25-year-old man on Chicago's North Side. On Saturday, around 11:30 p.m., police say Peter Salvino left a party in the 2400 block of North Geneva Terrace in the Lincoln Park neighborhood. Video footage confirmed Salvino was...
Lawsuit filed on behalf of Chicago 'Playpen' boating accident victim who lost legs
A lawsuit has been filed on behalf of a Chicago mother who lost both her feet in a boating accident in Chicago's 'Playpen' in Lake Michigan.
MyStateline.com
Winter Storm Warning Issued, Highest Impacts Thursday Afternoon into Late Friday
As of 10:30 this morning, all of our northern Illinois counties have been added to the WINTER STORM WARNING. For our areas closer to the Mississippi River, the warning will begin at 6PM this evening, last until 6AM Saturday morning. For areas like Rockford, Belvidere, Woodstock, Byron, Oregon, and Rochelle, the warning will begin at 9AM Thursday and also expire at 6AM Saturday morning!
Worker dies after being injured at Illinois pizza factory
GURNEE, Ill. (AP) — A worker died at a suburban Chicago pizza factory after she was injured while cleaning the factory’s production floor, officials said. Leily Lopez-Hernandez, 29, of Waukegan was fatally injured Thursday while working at Miracapo Pizza Co.’s factory in Gurnee, authorities said. An autopsy performed by the Lake County Coroner’s Office found […]
How Much Snow Will the Chicago Area See in Winter Storm? See the Latest Projections
Snow total projections continue to change in the lead-up to the major winter system set to halt travel ahead of the Christmas holiday in the Chicago area. The latest projections show there may not be much in accumulation, but experts, including the NBC 5 Storm Team, say that's only one part of the story.
cwbchicago.com
13 people robbed in overnight spree on Chicago’s Near West Side, police say
Chicago — For the second night in a row, armed robbers swept through Chicago’s Near West Side neighborhoods overnight, leaving at least 13 victims in the wake of their crime wave. CWBChicago reported yesterday that at least nine victims had been targeted in a similar spree on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Another spike on Sunday claimed at least seven robbery victims.
Portillo's to open new restaurant in suburban Chicago
Portillo's plans to open a new restaurant next year in Algonquin. The village board approved a development deal this week with the owners of the enclave.
When Will Snow Start in the Chicago Area and When is the Storm Expected to Be the Worst?
With a major winter system expected to hit the Chicago area just before the holiday weekend, when can you expect to see now and for how long?. The timing of the system has changed in recent days, along with snow total projections. But as the storm nears, so too does confidence in its intensity.
Winter Storm Warning in effect for Chicago area; Blizzard Warning for Porter County
* WHERE…Entire Chicago area including all of northeast Illinois and the northwest corner of Indiana…see pink-shaded countries on headlined map…. * WHAT…As a deepening low pressure system and its associated cold front move west to east through our area, it will hit western sections by mid-morning and reaching easternmost Indiana counties during the afternoon.
When Will the Winter Storm Be at Its Worst in Chicago Area?
Editor's Note: Friday is expected to be the coldest, most 'brutal' day of the storm, with wind chills of -35. For the latest on the storm, here's our live blog. Our original story continues below. The winter storm has made its way into the Chicago area but the worst is...
Here Are the Worst Times to Drive During Upcoming Winter Storm
Officials are urging drivers to stay off the roads in Illinois as a winter system makes its way through, but when will be the worst times for travel?. While timing of the storm's intensity has fluctuated over the last few days, as of Wednesday afternoon, NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Paul Deanno said the worst of the storm is expected to hit between 8 p.m. Thursday and 12 p.m. Friday, though some locations could see "rapidly deteriorating" travel conditions much earlier in the afternoon.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: 3 teen girls overdose on suspected cannabis edibles
CHICAGO - Three teens overdosed on suspected cannabis edibles in Rogers Park Wednesday morning. At about 11:54 a.m., three 13-year-old girls were in the 1600 block of West Jonquil when they overdosed on suspected cannabis edibles, Chicago police said. They were transported to an area hospital in good condition. Area...
