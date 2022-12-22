Read full article on original website
Jackson Free Press
Activists Warn Against 'World's Largest Pellet Mill' in Mississippi
LUCEDALE, Miss.—At age 82, Coe Alice Sturgis had never attended a public hearing, nor had she taken part in any environmental activism. Last week, though, the lifelong Lucedale resident testified before her community against plans to build a new wood pellet mill not far from her home in George County.
WLOX
Early travelers line up at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - By land, sea and air, more than 112 million Americans are traveling between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2. At the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport, with the exception of one flight, most of the early Friday arrivals and departures were on time. The biggest crowd during that period was those flying on Sun Country to the Tampa-St. Petersburg area.
Cold Christmas putting strain on electric grid
On a bitterly cold Christmas Eve, Entergy sends this message to customers: “Unusually high electricity use due to extreme temperatures may exceed available power supply. Please help by adjusting thermostats and turning off non-essential lights,
NOLA.com
One dead from cold exposure in New Orleans, official says
One person died from exposure to freezing temperatures in New Orleans over a frigid holiday weekend that otherwise passed with no other major cold-related incidents, despite a few close calls. The death occurred on Saturday, said Collin Arnold, the city's emergency preparedness director. Additional information about the circumstances surrounding the...
Coast Guard responds to over 1,200 gallons of oil discharged in Port Sulphur
The Coast Guard is responding to an oil discharge into a Plaquemines Parish drainage canal in Port Sulphur, according to a press release from the U.S. Coast Guard Eighth District Heartland.
theadvocate.com
Can't wait for the cold to leave Louisiana? Here's when it will.
If the forecasts were accurate, many will have noticed by now that south Louisiana dropped more than 30 degrees overnight to below freezing temperatures. It'll be a while before it warms up again, but the exact answer depends somewhat on where you live. In the meantime, officials throughout the state...
Mississippi Press
Christmas at the Beau has become a coast holiday tradition
BILOXI, Mississippi -- During the holiday season, the atrium and promenade inside the Beau Rivage Resort almost take on the feel of a theme park. For more than two decades, the Biloxi resort has been delighting young and old, visitor and resident, with its elaborate Christmas displays. So much so, going to the Beau for Christmas photos has become something of a holiday tradition.
fox8live.com
Frigid temps not stopping Louisiana duck hunters
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On the North Shore of Lake Pontchartrain, temperatures dipped down to the teens in some places. And on a frigid day when most people try to stay in, duck hunters in Madisonville loaded up and headed out. “Got layers on... a bunch of layers, but I...
NOLA.com
Slidell residents expected to line up for free trees
Keep Slidell Beautiful plans a tree giveaway in Fritchie Park on Jan. 14 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., but don't be late. The trees will be handed out on a first-come, first-serve basis. Residents will also be limited to one tree per household, and the trees are for Slidell...
WLOX
Gulfport FD responds to housefire on 41st Avenue
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday, Gulfport Fire Department responded to reports of a fire in a home on 41st Avenue in west Gulfport. The fire was reportedly caused by a wood burning stove inside of the home. Three Gulfport fire trucks rushed to the home around 4:30 p.m. and quickly put the fire out. No injuries were reported.
WDAM-TV
3 Pine Belt water associations under ‘boil-water’ notices
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - More than 1,500 customers in the Pine Belt were notified Saturday that they would need to boil water. Three, separate water associations issued notices, including two which said the issue was “system wide.”. The Glendale Utility District said the recent “inclement weather” had led...
Water main break likely due to weather force Mississippi city to issue boil water notice
Residents in the City of Pascagoula are now under a boil water notice after the unusually cold weather likely caused a break in the city’s water main. The city along the Mississippi Gulf Coast issued a boil water notice on Christmas Eve. Officials said, via a post on social...
NOLA.com
Here are the coldest days in New Orleans history. Will 2022 break the record?
Cold? Yes. A record cold? No. The National Weather Service forecasts that the polar vortex now pushing toward southeast Louisiana will sink temperatures as low as 23 degrees Friday night. Residents are moving to protect their pets, outdoor plants and exposed water pipes. In New Orleans, the average low in...
NOLA.com
LaToya Cantrell gave Warren Riley a City Hall post, then backed out. It cost New Orleans thousands.
Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s decision four years ago to yank a job offer to former New Orleans police chief Warren Riley cost the city $75,000, according to records released this week. That was how much the city wound up paying in September to settle a lawsuit from Riley, who argued...
What to do if your pipes burst?
NEW ORLEANS — So, you think you did everything you were supposed to do. But your pipes froze and burst anyway. Rodney Faucett, a master plumber at Natal, says it’s inevitable that someone will find themselves with a frozen pipe mess. “In these raised homes, you’re going to...
fox8live.com
New Orleans, Mayor Cantrell issue settlement check to ex-chief over rescined job offer
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A settlement check has been issued to a former police chief who said Mayor LaToya Cantrell rescinded a job offer to him as she prepared to take office in 2018, according to documents obtained by Fox 8. The documents showed the city paid former NOPD Supt....
theadvocate.com
Gas, power outages reported as frigid temperatures continue into Christmas weekend
Freezing weather across southeast Louisiana has caused thousands to lose power or gas, and Entergy urged customers to conserve power. Tangipahoa and Livingston parishes saw scattered outages throughout the day Friday while temperatures remained frigid. Just before 6 p.m., nearly 10,000 customers lost electricity in and around Hammond and Albany, according to Entergy's outage map.
WLOX
Harrison County Sheriff’s Department provides over 1,000 meals for the needy
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s Christmas, and what better way to celebrate than making sure less fortunate people have a warm plate of food?. Harrison County Sheriff’s Department handed out 1,260 meals to families in need as part of the Feed the Needy program that’s been around for more than a decade.
