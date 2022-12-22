Read full article on original website
Related
WISH-TV
More than 60 Indiana counties under travel restrictions Monday
INDIANAPOLIS — Most Indiana counties had some level of travel restrictions in place Monday as a result of the winter storm that hit the Hoosier state late last week. Only nine of Indiana’s 92 counties were without travel restrictions as of 2:45 p.m.: Cass, Blackford, Dubois, Henry, Marion, Parke, Posey, Randolph, Shelby, Vigo, Vermillion.
Curriculum, pre-k and culture war bills among 2023 education priorities for Indiana lawmakers
Changes to K-12 curriculum, increased access to early childhood education and a response to Indiana’s ongoing teacher shortage are top-of-mind for Indiana lawmakers as the 2023 legislative session nears. Republican state lawmakers have also hinted at the return of a contentious “curriculum transparency” bill that would limit classroom discussions about race, as well as a […] The post Curriculum, pre-k and culture war bills among 2023 education priorities for Indiana lawmakers appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Indiana
Just south of the Great Lakes region, and just west enough to be considered a part of the Midwest, Indiana is home to nearly seven million people. Native Americans were the first to occupy the land that we today call Indiana. Indeed, the state was named after the vast numbers of people already living there. Today, Indianapolis is the largest city, with several other important urban areas dotted throughout the state. Indiana’s climate is generally classified as humid, with the northern half of the state being humid continental. The southern half, however, is considered humid subtropical. But, just where can you find the coldest place in Indiana?
indianapublicradio.org
Considering an apprenticeship in Indiana? This guide can help you get started
Higher education is the best way to keep or compete for jobs in times of economic turmoil, experts say. And Indiana employers worry the state’s workforce broadly lacks skills needed in an increasingly tech- and information-based job market. Apprenticeship can be a path forward for many Hoosiers. Apprentices can...
wevv.com
Missing Hancock County, Kentucky man found dead in Indiana
Death investigation continues into a missing Hancock County, Kentucky man found dead in Indiana. Hancock County Sheriff Department announced on social media that Jacobi Gray was found deceased in across the Ohio River in Perry County, Indiana. Perry County Sheriff's Office and Indiana State Police have joined in the investigation...
White Christmas Part 2 – Southern Indiana Prepares for More Snow
If you were dreaming of a White Christmas, congratulations on having your dreams come true. What if I told you that Christmas and the snow are here for part two?. The temperatures stayed cold enough to keep the very frozen snow around for Christmas. The brutal wind chills are warming up a bit, but we have more snow in our forecast.
etxview.com
375,000 Hoosiers to lose Medicaid coverage once COVID-19 emergency ends
An estimated 375,000 Hoosiers will lose their state-supported health coverage in the 12 months following the end of the federal public health emergency — an outcome welcomed by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb. The Republican chief executive recently joined 24 fellow GOP governors in a letter urging Democratic President Joe...
city-countyobserver.com
Indiana Black Legislative Caucus Announces Leadership Changes, Including A New Chair
Indiana Black Legislative Caucus Announces Leadership Changes, Including A New Chair. “I’m very excited to begin this new chapter of Chair of the IBLC,” Harris said in a press release. “Over the next two years, we’ll continue the work we’ve been doing for the past 44 years as a caucus to advance the needs of and improve the quality of life for African Americans, as well as all Hoosiers, throughout the state.”
WANE-TV
Winter storm doesn’t keep impaired drivers off roads in northwest Indiana
HAMMOND, Ind. (WANE) Blizzard-like conditions didn’t keep impaired drivers off northwest Indiana interstates during the historic winter storm gripping much of the United States. Indiana State Police report three crashes involving drivers suspected of being intoxicated. The first took place Friday, December 23, at around 6 p.m. on Interstate...
Storm accident tally released by Indiana state police
Indiana State Police say the treacherous weather – and drivers who did not heed their warnings to stay home – created problems on I-80/94 and I-65, leading to some major portions of roadways being shut down.
indianapublicradio.org
Gov. Eric Holcomb plans to ask lawmakers for funds to further boost state employee pay
Indiana has struggled to keep and hire state government employees over the last two years. The state recently adjusted pay scales and gave everyone a 5 percent cost of living increase to fight that constant churn. Since those November changes, salary data show many state employees saw their yearly salaries...
wfyi.org
State of Aging report highlights hardships for older adults in Indiana
A new report detailing the difficulties older adults face in Indiana show senior citizens disproportionately struggle to afford necessities like housing and food. The State of Aging report is from the Central Indiana Senior Fund, the Indiana University Public Policy Institute, and the IU Center for Aging Research. It finds...
WISH-TV
Winter storm blog: Indiana deep freeze causes crashes, cancellations
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s the latest in to News 8 on the winter storm on Friday. Sixty flights have been delayed and more than 100 flights have been canceled at Indianapolis International Airport as of 4 p.m. Friday. According to FlightAware, 121 flights into and out of Indianapolis...
warricknews.com
Indiana attracts more than $22.2B in capital investment from industry in 2022
(The Center Square) – In 2022, Indiana attracted 218 companies to locate or expand operations in the state, committing to invest $22.2 billion and create more than 24,000 new jobs, according to Gov. Eric Holcomb. That capital investment was 260% higher than the previous year, Holcomb said in a...
abc57.com
Where to check road conditions in Indiana, Michigan
Residents in Indiana and Michigan should avoid calling 911 and dispatch centers for road condition updates during severe weather unless there is an emergency. Instead, residents can get updates on road conditions online from each state's department of transportation.
Indiana specialty crop producers receive additional $594K funding
(The Center Square) – Four Indiana organizations have been awarded about $594,000 in grants from the Indiana Department of Agriculture to improve the production and marketing of specialty crops in the state. These auxiliary grants come in addition to four others totaling $414,000 awarded earlier this month. Funds for...
WISH-TV
Travel advisories for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Only three of Indiana’s 92 counties remain under red travel warning, the highest level. As many as 15 counties had the red level Friday, which limits travel to emergency management personnel only. Counties in the yellow have issued a travel advisory which means travel may...
Indiana traffic advisory: Motorists asked to avoid roads after tanker overturns, troopers hit
"Our concern in Indiana is if traffic backs up into Indiana, which could result in motorists becoming stranded in arctic temperatures, creating an extremely dangerous situation for everyone," ISP said.
95.3 MNC
St. Joseph County, other counties in listening area now under Travel Watches, Advisories
Several Indiana counties in the 95.3 MNC listening area are under a Watch according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security. A Travel Watch means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. During a “watch” local travel advisory, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations.
WISH-TV
Indiana adds 83 COVID-19 deaths, 9,236 more cases of coronavirus in a week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Wednesday released new COVID-19 data. The data was collected through Tuesday. The state’s dashboard is being updated only on Wednesdays. Indiana’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 24,261 on Tuesday from 24,178 on Dec. 14. That’s an increase of 83....
Comments / 1