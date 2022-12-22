ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 1

Related
WISH-TV

More than 60 Indiana counties under travel restrictions Monday

INDIANAPOLIS — Most Indiana counties had some level of travel restrictions in place Monday as a result of the winter storm that hit the Hoosier state late last week. Only nine of Indiana’s 92 counties were without travel restrictions as of 2:45 p.m.: Cass, Blackford, Dubois, Henry, Marion, Parke, Posey, Randolph, Shelby, Vigo, Vermillion.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Curriculum, pre-k and culture war bills among 2023 education priorities for Indiana lawmakers

Changes to K-12 curriculum, increased access to early childhood education and a response to Indiana’s ongoing teacher shortage are top-of-mind for Indiana lawmakers as the 2023 legislative session nears. Republican state lawmakers have also hinted at the return of a contentious “curriculum transparency” bill that would limit classroom discussions about race, as well as a […] The post Curriculum, pre-k and culture war bills among 2023 education priorities for Indiana lawmakers appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Indiana

Just south of the Great Lakes region, and just west enough to be considered a part of the Midwest, Indiana is home to nearly seven million people. Native Americans were the first to occupy the land that we today call Indiana. Indeed, the state was named after the vast numbers of people already living there. Today, Indianapolis is the largest city, with several other important urban areas dotted throughout the state. Indiana’s climate is generally classified as humid, with the northern half of the state being humid continental. The southern half, however, is considered humid subtropical. But, just where can you find the coldest place in Indiana?
INDIANA STATE
indianapublicradio.org

Considering an apprenticeship in Indiana? This guide can help you get started

Higher education is the best way to keep or compete for jobs in times of economic turmoil, experts say. And Indiana employers worry the state’s workforce broadly lacks skills needed in an increasingly tech- and information-based job market. Apprenticeship can be a path forward for many Hoosiers. Apprentices can...
INDIANA STATE
wevv.com

Missing Hancock County, Kentucky man found dead in Indiana

Death investigation continues into a missing Hancock County, Kentucky man found dead in Indiana. Hancock County Sheriff Department announced on social media that Jacobi Gray was found deceased in across the Ohio River in Perry County, Indiana. Perry County Sheriff's Office and Indiana State Police have joined in the investigation...
HANCOCK COUNTY, KY
KISS 106

White Christmas Part 2 – Southern Indiana Prepares for More Snow

If you were dreaming of a White Christmas, congratulations on having your dreams come true. What if I told you that Christmas and the snow are here for part two?. The temperatures stayed cold enough to keep the very frozen snow around for Christmas. The brutal wind chills are warming up a bit, but we have more snow in our forecast.
INDIANA STATE
etxview.com

375,000 Hoosiers to lose Medicaid coverage once COVID-19 emergency ends

An estimated 375,000 Hoosiers will lose their state-supported health coverage in the 12 months following the end of the federal public health emergency — an outcome welcomed by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb. The Republican chief executive recently joined 24 fellow GOP governors in a letter urging Democratic President Joe...
INDIANA STATE
city-countyobserver.com

Indiana Black Legislative Caucus Announces Leadership Changes, Including A New Chair

Indiana Black Legislative Caucus Announces Leadership Changes, Including A New Chair. “I’m very excited to begin this new chapter of Chair of the IBLC,” Harris said in a press release. “Over the next two years, we’ll continue the work we’ve been doing for the past 44 years as a caucus to advance the needs of and improve the quality of life for African Americans, as well as all Hoosiers, throughout the state.”
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

Winter storm doesn’t keep impaired drivers off roads in northwest Indiana

HAMMOND, Ind. (WANE) Blizzard-like conditions didn’t keep impaired drivers off northwest Indiana interstates during the historic winter storm gripping much of the United States. Indiana State Police report three crashes involving drivers suspected of being intoxicated. The first took place Friday, December 23, at around 6 p.m. on Interstate...
PORTER COUNTY, IN
wfyi.org

State of Aging report highlights hardships for older adults in Indiana

A new report detailing the difficulties older adults face in Indiana show senior citizens disproportionately struggle to afford necessities like housing and food. The State of Aging report is from the Central Indiana Senior Fund, the Indiana University Public Policy Institute, and the IU Center for Aging Research. It finds...
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

Where to check road conditions in Indiana, Michigan

Residents in Indiana and Michigan should avoid calling 911 and dispatch centers for road condition updates during severe weather unless there is an emergency. Instead, residents can get updates on road conditions online from each state's department of transportation.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Travel advisories for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Only three of Indiana’s 92 counties remain under red travel warning, the highest level. As many as 15 counties had the red level Friday, which limits travel to emergency management personnel only. Counties in the yellow have issued a travel advisory which means travel may...
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

St. Joseph County, other counties in listening area now under Travel Watches, Advisories

Several Indiana counties in the 95.3 MNC listening area are under a Watch according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security. A Travel Watch means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. During a “watch” local travel advisory, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy