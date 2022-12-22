Read full article on original website
‘Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man’ #3 Preview
“The Demon Bear keeps roaring through Spider-Man’s life and southern California – and just when Spidey had finished building his base tan too! With no other option, Spider-Man takes the fight to Demon Bear’s home turf, but in the process, will leave himself and the Spider-Verse forever altered! Spidey finally lives up to the title of this series! But don’t say we didn’t warn ya!”
Batman Searches The Sewers Of Gotham For Killer Croc In ‘Batman: The Audio Adventures’ #4 Preview
“It’s a chase through the sewers of Gotham as Batman races to catch Killer Croc, still delusional, and the mighty sword of King Scimitar! Can the Dark Knight retrieve the fabled blade, or will Croc make his escape into the city’s underworld? Meanwhile, Robin is interrogated by the villainous Penguin!”
Advance Review: Hell Comes To Earth In `The Roadie’ #4
The Roadie concludes its limited run with a hellish battle between demons, an 80s-era rock band singer and his former roadie. While there’s plenty of action, the story’s conclusion occasionally gets bogged down with too much dialogue. The visuals, though, are consistently eye-popping – in a good way!
Professor Pyg Leaves ‘Em In Stitches In ‘Punchline: The Gotham Game’ #3 Preview
“THE GOTHAM GAME, PART 3 – PUBLIC ENEMY NUMBER ONE! Punchline crossed a dangerous line at ACE Chemicals, and crossed Batman in the process. Now every masked vigilante and officer of the law is after Punchline, but this is exactly what she wants. What’s the point of being a public enemy if you’re not going to be public enemy number one? But the scariest person in the Gotham world isn’t the Bat…it’s the Cat. Catwoman will hunt Punchline and make her pay.”
TV Review: ‘National Treasure: Edge Of History’ Season 1, Episode 2
The National Treasure movies had a pretty unique tone. They were fun-filled family adventures, but they never felt too contrived or pandering to younger audiences. They were films that, although pretty light in terms of action and suspense, still had the capability to hold the attention of both adults and children. The spinoff show, National Treasure: Edge of History, fails to achieve that same ‘just right’ balance. There are certainly stakes as characters are threatened with death, but it feels more geared towards a younger crowd. It’s not just that the protagonists are younger, either. The dialogue and plot developments are too simplistic, which appeals more for kids than the adults that would have enjoyed the originals.
