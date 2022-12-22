Public Bitcoin (BTC) mining companies have had it very rough this year and it did not get any better in the end. The industry is currently encumbered with a huge debt of $4 billion after undertaking massive loans in the bullish year of 2021 compared to a bearish 2022 market. According to BTC mining data analytics by Hashrate Index, the top 10 mining companies in the industry collectively owe $2.6 billion.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO